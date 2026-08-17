Famed ‘Black Mirror’ Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For ‘Harry Potter’ Series

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Ally Pankiw has been showered with praise after giving a brutally blunt response when she was approached about HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

The Black Mirror director shared a screenshot of her private exchange with her agent, leaving fans stunned by just how quickly she appeared to shut down the possibility.

Her decision has since sparked a heated online debate, with some applauding her for standing by her principles while others questioned whether the whole situation was being blown out of proportion.

Ally Pankiw bluntly rejected the chance to work on Harry Potter despite being a longtime fan

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

Alberto Rodriguez/Deadline via Getty Images

Ally Pankiw took to Instagram on Friday, August 13, to share a screenshot of her text exchange with her representative.

In the chat, her representative admitted that she already had “an instinct on the answer” but still felt compelled to ask whether the project was a “hard no.”

Pankiw’s response left little room for interpretation.

“Absolutely f**king not! lol!,” she replied, before adding, “But thank you for asking.”

Famed ‘Black Mirror’ Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Her agent then responded, “I assumed as much, and agree.”

Ally also made her reasoning clear in the caption, writing, “It simply is this easy to say no to funding transphobia!”

She added, “Also this was for directing, not acting… obviously lol.”

Her blunt response quickly won over fans, with one person writing, “Ally said, ‘what, like it was hard?’ Boss queen sh*t only!”

The 39-year-old filmmaker explained why she refused to work on J.K. Rowling’s highly anticipated reboot

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

allypankiw

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

“Thank you!!! You’re a star for standing on your principles and not supporting transphobia,” another fan added.

A third wrote, “This is amazing, and thank you for actually standing up for trans people with a gesture of protest like this…especially when it seems like so few would.”

The filmmaker later explained to Them that the exchange was not technically a formal job offer, but rather her team checking whether she would be open to interviewing or meeting about potentially directing on the second season.

“It was not a hard job offer that I turned down, but more the opportunity to meet or interview,” Pankiw explained. “But honestly, I didn’t investigate further!”

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

CBCArts

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

The director explained that she wanted more artists to take a similar stance when working with companies or projects they believe harm marginalized communities.

“The more artists working at a high level who refuse to engage in work for companies that hurt marginalized communities, whether that’s companies who support and fund transphobes or the losers pushing A.I. on us, the more those companies will realize that maybe these investments are not as worth it as they thought,” she told the outlet.

Ally also argued that the money being spent on the new Harry Potter series could instead “be freed up for other shows and creative by new and diverse voices.”

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

Her decision was particularly notable because Pankiw admitted she had been a huge fan of the franchise growing up.

“I was a huge, huge Harry Potter fan growing up, so it’s also a sad thing to have to turn down creating in a world that meant so much to so many people,” she said. “And to think that J.K. Rowling might be mad at me is… wild, but in light of her hate campaign, also kinda thrilling!”

Following the clarification, critics questioned the filmmaker’s decision to make the exchange public.

Loki director Kate Herron revealed in the comment section that she also rejected similar opportunities twice

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

“Wow how performative! You absolutely needed everyone to know that you turned down a job because of 1 persons views,” one critic wrote.

Another argued, “You didn’t get offered a job, this was an interaction with your agent as to whether they should pursue a role you likely wouldn’t have got anyway…”

The upcoming series is set to premiere on HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026 and will offer a television adaptation of Rowling’s seven-book series, with each season expected to focus on one of the original novels.

Rowling is serving as an executive producer on the project, making her continued involvement one of the major points of controversy surrounding the reboot.

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

However, Ally is not the only high-profile director who has refused to work on the upcoming series.

Kate Herron, who directed Marvel’s Loki, joined the conversation after commenting on Pankiw’s Instagram post.

Herron revealed that HBO producers had approached her twice about the project, writing, “Yeah thank you exactly! Respect and love to you Ally. They’ve asked me twice and I’ve had to explain my answer is never gonna change from a no.”

The controversy has also followed members of the new series’ cast.

Harry Potter actress Patti Harrison had an awkward interaction with Ally after reacting to her post

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

allypankiw

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

Bel Powley, who will play Petunia Dursley, has publicly said that she “strongly disagrees” with Rowling’s views on transgender rights.

The actress told The Telegraph in an interview, “I strongly disagree with J.K. Rowling’s views on gender. I think that the trans community deserves safety and dignity and respect and total acceptance.”

“But I love Harry Potter. I grew up with the books. I am from that first generation of readers and, again, I love magic and spookiness.”

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

HBO Max

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult faced intense backlash after being cast as Gilderoy Lockhart for the second season, with some fans questioning how actors who have previously been viewed as LGBTQ+ allies could participate in a Rowling-backed project.

Pankiw’s Instagram post even prompted an awkward exchange with one of the actresses already attached to the reboot.

Patti Harrison, who will play Rita Skeeter in the upcoming series, commented on her post, writing, “Feels weird to post this knowing I’d see this? Knowing full well I’m playing Rita skeeter??”

Ally appeared surprised by the revelation and replied, “oh my god sorry I thought you were just voicing the sorting hat so thought you could stay anonymous.”

For now, the Harry Potter series is moving forward, with its first season scheduled to premiere later this year around Christmas.

“Honestly, it’s for the best, they would just drag those views into a show about kids and a school,” one netizen wrote

Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series
Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series
Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series
Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series
Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series
Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series
Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series
Famed &#8216;Black Mirror&#8217; Director Praised For Brutal Response After Being Approached For &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Series

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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