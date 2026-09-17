66 Visual Proofs That Perfect Timing Beats Expensive Gear Every Time By Divyanshu Verma

Color photos celebrate life in full volume, but black and white speaks in a whisper, drawing us into the fleeting emotions and moments of human experience we notice only when we’re left with what is fundamental.
Divyanshu Verma is a self-taught photographer and visual storyteller with a black-and-white (B&W) photographic identity. Verma’s photography moves between family life, streets, and the interplay of light, shadows, and silhouettes. Whether he is photographing a crowded street or the quiet of home life, he looks for moments that feel honest and real rather than perfect.
I was captivated by the way Verma captures the beauty in simple scenes, transforming them into images so beautifully intriguing they seem as if they’ve been planned. Except, nothing in street photography is.
We asked the photographer to share the story behind one photo that holds a deeply personal meaning for him. Below, read the story in his own words alongside a handpicked collection of 65 of his favorite works.
More info: Instagram | linkedin.com | divyanshuverma.net
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Image source: street_ashh
Verma shared with Bored Panda that his “approach is rooted in curiosity, observation, and patience, allowing everyday life to guide his photographs.” For him, photography is more than a simple snapshot; it is “a way of looking at life, understanding it, and keeping small pieces of it alive through photographs.”
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Image source: street_ashh
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Image source: street_ashh
Since he started to photograph, B&W photography has felt like the most natural visual language for him, something he keeps to this day (even though he uses color when it adds something essential to the story). For him, when color is removed, everything becomes quieter and more focused, and “the harsh shadows naturally create contrast without relying heavily on editing,” he shared.
Photography lets us capture connections we’d often miss, turning them into beautiful memories that come alive. So next time you’re walking in the street, get inspired by Verma’s motto and let your curiosity guide you.
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Image source: street_ashh
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“This is a self-portrait of my family at our home showing a peaceful moment with my sister and our mom, who supports us when we’re feeling low. Despite work stress, we’re happy to be together. As a photographer, I capture our family’s highs and lows, finding strength and peace in our bond.
In this photo, the light from the window looked beautiful, so I decided to take a picture. My mom called me to join in because I usually avoid being in photos due to nervousness. This photo always gives me strength and motivation, symbolizing how we handle our health problems and solutions together.”
Image source: street_ashh
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Image source: street_ashh
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Image source: street_ashh
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Image source: street_ashh
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Image source: street_ashh
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