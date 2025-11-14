There’s An Online Platform Dedicated To The World’s Most Delusional Craigslist Ads And Here’s 30 Of The Worst Ones

You never know where miscellaneous corners of the internet, like Craigslist, will take you. Because there’s nothing sacred when humans are putting the ads out there. You may as well sell your soul to the devil.
Thanks to the boldly named subreddit “r/CrackheadCraigslist,” we now can get the real scope of weirdness going behind the seemingly innocent practice of selling your stuff for cash online. From a Trump voodoo doll made of flaming hot Cheetos to toilet paper seeds, there’s virtually nothing you couldn’t buy. Let’s take a look at some of the most bizarre ads down below that will make us question either (or both) what these people were thinkin’ and what the heck is it.
#1 Saw This On Ebay, Thought It Belonged Here.
Image source: Tmiester22
#2 The Best One Liner.
Image source: matthdude
#3 Some Assembly Required
Image source: HeathenMama541
#4 A Bargain If You Ask Me
Image source: thebombchu
#5 Damn You, Coronavirus.
Image source: KyserSoze94
#6 Fake Wasp Nest
Image source: Subscrib-2-PewDiePie
#7 Selling My Pet Lobster. Do Not Under Any Circumstances Play Him Johnny Cash
Image source: Galantis31
#8 Who Wants Some Good Ol Sweater Traction
Image source: lil_nosebleed
#9 It’s A Me?
Image source: damionrux
#10 In Iowa
Image source: aldandnoa
#11 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
Image source: insufficientcreddit
#12 No Words Necessary
Image source: Coltron_baeritto
#13 This Beautiful Thing
Image source: molestedbyapareot
#14 For Someone Who Already Has Everything.
Image source: yellowfang_the-cat
#15 Perfectly Balanced…
Image source: AChikenSamich
#16 MacBook Pro Minor Blemishes
Image source: jwage
#17 It’s A Short Range Fighter, So It Won’t Get You Out Of The Milky Way, But…
Image source: Gniphe
#18 I’d Get Punched In The Face For $250 Ngl
Image source: cdauby0
#19 A Good Deal
Image source: obsessivetuna
#20 The Item Is Perfectly Nice, But The Title Is An Interesting Way To Describe This Item
Image source: MythicalWhistle
#21 Not Having This Thing In My House.
Image source: elizabubblehead
#22 Nice Ponch
Image source: 6ix9ineWithAnAK
#23 Found On Fb Marketplace Does This Count?
Image source: lurker1159
#24 Keep Louisville Weird
Image source: Phoenix_Rising2020
#25 A Smart Investment, If You Ask Me
Image source: alexsava24
#26 Giant Airpod
Image source: kpeter1993
#27 The Content Of The Post More Than The Actual Listed Item…
Image source: Sir_Q_L8
#28 Nice Ass Lamp
Image source: goldenrobotdick
#29 Found This Gem On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Found This On My Local Classifieds
Image source: Strafe_Stopper
