There’s An Online Platform Dedicated To The World’s Most Delusional Craigslist Ads And Here’s 30 Of The Worst Ones

by

You never know where miscellaneous corners of the internet, like Craigslist, will take you. Because there’s nothing sacred when humans are putting the ads out there. You may as well sell your soul to the devil.

Thanks to the boldly named subreddit “r/CrackheadCraigslist,” we now can get the real scope of weirdness going behind the seemingly innocent practice of selling your stuff for cash online. From a Trump voodoo doll made of flaming hot Cheetos to toilet paper seeds, there’s virtually nothing you couldn’t buy. Let’s take a look at some of the most bizarre ads down below that will make us question either (or both) what these people were thinkin’ and what the heck is it.

For those who’ve traveled the Craigslist jungles already and know very well what to expect, check out our previous list of the funniest and strangest Craigslist ads. And hit up the 30 delusional sellers on internet marketplaces right here.

#1 Saw This On Ebay, Thought It Belonged Here.

Image source: Tmiester22

#2 The Best One Liner.

Image source: matthdude

#3 Some Assembly Required

Image source: HeathenMama541

#4 A Bargain If You Ask Me

Image source: thebombchu

#5 Damn You, Coronavirus.

Image source: KyserSoze94

#6 Fake Wasp Nest

Image source: Subscrib-2-PewDiePie

#7 Selling My Pet Lobster. Do Not Under Any Circumstances Play Him Johnny Cash

Image source: Galantis31

#8 Who Wants Some Good Ol Sweater Traction

Image source: lil_nosebleed

#9 It’s A Me?

Image source: damionrux

#10 In Iowa

Image source: aldandnoa

#11 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

Image source: insufficientcreddit

#12 No Words Necessary

Image source: Coltron_baeritto

#13 This Beautiful Thing

Image source: molestedbyapareot

#14 For Someone Who Already Has Everything.

Image source: yellowfang_the-cat

#15 Perfectly Balanced…

Image source: AChikenSamich

#16 MacBook Pro Minor Blemishes

Image source: jwage

#17 It’s A Short Range Fighter, So It Won’t Get You Out Of The Milky Way, But…

Image source: Gniphe

#18 I’d Get Punched In The Face For $250 Ngl

Image source: cdauby0

#19 A Good Deal

Image source: obsessivetuna

#20 The Item Is Perfectly Nice, But The Title Is An Interesting Way To Describe This Item

Image source: MythicalWhistle

#21 Not Having This Thing In My House.

Image source: elizabubblehead

#22 Nice Ponch

Image source: 6ix9ineWithAnAK

#23 Found On Fb Marketplace Does This Count?

Image source: lurker1159

#24 Keep Louisville Weird

Image source: Phoenix_Rising2020

#25 A Smart Investment, If You Ask Me

Image source: alexsava24

#26 Giant Airpod

Image source: kpeter1993

#27 The Content Of The Post More Than The Actual Listed Item…

Image source: Sir_Q_L8

#28 Nice Ass Lamp

Image source: goldenrobotdick

#29 Found This Gem On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Found This On My Local Classifieds

Image source: Strafe_Stopper

