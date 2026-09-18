Billy Eichner: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Billy Eichner
September 18, 1978
New York City, US
48 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Billy Eichner?
Billy Eichner is an American comedian, actor, and television host known for his high-energy, pop culture-focused comedy. He engages audiences with his distinctive, often boisterous, interview style.
He first gained widespread recognition as the creator and star of “Billy on the Street,” where he accosted unsuspecting New Yorkers with frantic trivia. The show quickly went viral, cementing his unique comedic persona.
Early Life and Education
Billy Eichner was born and raised in Queens, New York, the son of Debbie and Jay Eichner, a phone company employee and a rent tax auditor, respectively. His childhood included a Madonna-themed bar mitzvah, reflecting an early immersion in pop culture.
He attended Stuyvesant High School, where he participated in school productions, before graduating from Northwestern University in 2000 with a BA in Theater, further developing his acting skills.
Notable Relationships
Billy Eichner is currently single and has never married, despite past jokes about celebrity pairings. He openly identifies as gay and has discussed his experiences with online dating.
Eichner has no children, but has expressed interest in adopting in the future. His public relationship history remains largely private.
Career Highlights
Billy Eichner’s career launched with the critically acclaimed stage show Creation Nation: A Live Talk Show, paving the way for his viral success with “Billy on the Street.” This unique comedy game show garnered him multiple Emmy nominations for its frenetic street interviews.
Eichner expanded his reach by co-writing and starring in the groundbreaking romantic comedy Bros, the first gay rom-com from a major studio with an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast. He also provided the voice of Timon in Disney’s The Lion King remake.
Signature Quote
“Nine times out of 10 people are game.”
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