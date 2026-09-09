Billy Baldwin Reveals A‑List Actress He Refused To Kiss On Camera, Swears He’d “Never Ever” Work With Her Again

Billy Baldwin has opened up about his decision to “never ever work” with Sharon Stone again following an unpleasant on-set experience.
The two actors starred together in the 1993 thriller Sliver, which became a box-office hit and later gained a cult following. Despite the film’s commercial success, tensions between the co-stars have persisted for decades.
During a recent podcast appearance, Baldwin finally addressed the decades-old tension.
Billy Baldwin addresses feud with Sliver co-star Sharon Stone
In Sliver, Baldwin played video game designer Zeke Hawkins, who begins a steamy relationship with Carly Norris, a book editor who has recently moved into his apartment building.
On September 8, 2026, Baldwin appeared on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, where he discussed his experience making the film after Stone had previously shared her side of the story.
Baldwin said it was “silly” for his former co-star to publicly “badmouth” him nearly three decades after the film’s release.
The 63-year-old recalled getting along with Stone during the first few days of filming.
However, he claimed her demeanor soon changed, and she stopped interacting with him.
“She wouldn’t say ‘hello’ or ‘goodbye’ to me for the next three months,” he said.
According to Baldwin, the tension between him and Stone became so intense that it made the entire crew “miserable.”
Baldwin recalled that the situation got so bad that Robert Evans, the then-head of Paramount Pictures, which produced the movie, had to intervene.
Sharon Stone detailed the incident while promoting her memoir
Evans allegedly advised Stone to sleep with her co-star so that she could “break the ice” and “get the chemistry going.”
Stone described a similar incident in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, but did not name the producer or actor involved.
During a 2024 appearance on the Louis Theroux podcast, the Basic Instinct actress claimed Evans pressured her to sleep with Baldwin to improve their on-screen chemistry.
Stone explained that she was initially promised casting approval on the project but had no involvement in choosing Baldwin for the role.
She also suggested that she was blamed when Baldwin’s performance wasn’t up to par.
Stone claimed Evans summoned her to his office and suggested that she “should sleep with Billy Baldwin.”
“If I could sleep with Billy then we’d have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have s*x with him then that would save the movie,” Stone said.
Billy Baldwin reveals why he refused to kiss Sharon Stone
During his conversation with Lisa Guerrero, Baldwin argued that Stone had misinterpreted Evans’ advice and noted that the incident occurred during a very different era in Hollywood.
Baldwin said Evans wasn’t suggesting that either he or Stone was a bad actor. Instead, Baldwin said the legendary producer was concerned about the tension on set after hearing complaints from multiple crew members.
“We don’t want this tension on. Everybody’s miserable on the set,” he recalled Evans telling him.
Baldwin acknowledged that tensions remained high, with Stone often filming her close-up scenes separately. He also said the tension was the main reason he refused to film an intimate scene with his co-star.
Baldwin revealed that he met with Evans and told the producer, “I can’t do the last love scene.” When Evans insisted, however, Baldwin agreed on the condition that he wouldn’t have to kiss Stone on camera.
The compromise ultimately resulted in the scene where their characters hook up against a support column.
Despite their decades-long tension, the 63-year-old said he wanted to bury the hatchet with his former co-star but maintained he would never work with Stone again.
Baldwin most recently appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in the fifth season of the acclaimed comedy Hacks. Meanwhile, Stone’s upcoming projects include the comedy Babies, led by Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen, and director David Mamet’s drama Speed-the-Plow.
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