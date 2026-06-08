Fashion Madness Is Back, Here Are The 20 Biggest Red Carpet Fails Of The 2026 Tony Awards

Broadway’s biggest stars know how to command a stage. But when it was showtime on the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet, the story was a little different.
There was an electric supply of drama as the who’s who of Broadway gathered together at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday for the 79th annual Tony Awards.
Netizens saw everything from an avalanche of white ruffles sweeping the red carpet to one star carrying around a sandwich throughout the show.
One actress unabashedly pulled out lip gloss and Listerine strips from inside her dress during red-carpet interviews.
Here’s a rundown of the most baffling and bizarre looks that left viewers utterly confused.
#1 Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney was dressed in a red gown from Christian Siriano that the internet described as “awful taste but great execution.”
“The skirt looks like it should go under the Christmas tree,” one said, while a hater snarked, “What a narcissistic puke.”
“Something about the proportions is so off here,” said another. “Also the mesh neckline and ill fitting sleeves are criminal. And the hair might be better down? IDK it’s not horrific but it’s definitely not good.”
Another said a Christian Siriano Red Carpet outfit is “usually an easy win” but not this time.
“Both the top and skirt propositions look awful,” the Reddit user said. “The skirt is too low & the top is too low. This does nothing for Dylan’s figure. The color is too harsh for her skin.”
“And once again- we have hideous shoes that look like they were grabbed from the stylist sample bin. I guess hideous shoes are this season’s see thru / underwear dress?” they continued.
Dylan was part of the show’s star-studded opening number with P!nk, Megan Thee Stallion, Lea Michele, and more.
She was seen wearing a white “protect the dolls” T-shirt, which is a common phrase advocating safety and love for the transgender community.
Image source: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images
#2 Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus looked ecstatic to be attending the Tonys in a black body-hugging dress from the Wiederhoeft Spring 2026 collection.
She wore the textured black strapless gown with a massive, blindingly bright silver diamond collar necklace, making netizens say, “OK, I’ll pass.”
“Weirdo,” read one comment.
One viewer could only see “another face-lift” when she posed on the red carpet.
The Emmy-winning actress is making her Broadway debut this fall in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities. She will be sharing the stage with Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe.
Julia has been experiencing big feelings about her theater debut, saying it was “thrilling, terrifying, exciting,” and “scary,” all at the same time.
“It’s a new challenge, but it’s welcome,” she told USA TODAY on the red carpet.
Fans were excited to see her onstage and predicted a few Tony nominations coming her way next year.
“She is SEATED to secure that tony nomination next year,” one said.
Another wrote, “So ready for her tony wins next year!!!”
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#3 P!nk
P!nk, who hosted the glitzy award show, turned her red carpet appearance into a family affair.
She brought some of her favorite people to pose with her, including her husband, Carey Hart, daughter Willow, son Jameson, and her mom, Judith Moore.
The singer literally swept the red carpet in a shimmering, beaded black dress that had a mountain of dark, patterned feathers bursting out from her hips.
“What is she? A chicken?” one asked, while another wrote, “She looks like a stuffed turkey.”
“Return her to her cage,” said another.
“Did anyone tell her she has toilet paper stuck to her a**?” one asked.
Another said, “These people have all kinds of money, and they spend it on something that looks like pj’s.”
During her opening monologue, P!nk joked about how someone who has never been in a Broadway show was hosting the Tony Awards 2026.
“For some reason, I’m your host, P!nk,” she joked.
She gave a shoutout to her 15-year-old daughter Willow as well, saying, “Tonight, I am here as Broadway’s biggest fan — well second biggest next to my daughter, Willow.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#4 Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza proudly showed off her baby bump as she showed up with boyfriend Christopher Abbott.
The mama-to-be was dressed in a sleek striped black-and-white Chanel dress, while her Black Bear costar matched her in a sharp black velvet suit.
Christopher was nominated for his first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role as Biff Loman in the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman.
Netizens had plenty to say about their appearance.
“Least flattering dress ever,” one said, while another rightly said, “Pregnancy looks good on her.”
“Aubrey producing both movies and babies, awesome,” said another.
One asked, “Didn’t her ex husband just pass away months ago?”
Earlier this year, sources revealed that Aubrey was welcoming a baby with Chris, but some fans claimed it was too soon after the tragic passing of her late husband, Jeff Baena, who took his own life last year.
“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” a source told People about the pregnancy.
Aubrey dealt with the loss of her late husband, Jeff Baena, last year. They began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021.
The screenwriter and film director took his own life on January 3, 2025, at the age of 47.
It is believed he and the Parks and Recreation alum had been separated for months before his untimely passing. Jeff had texted his estranged wife about three hours before his body was found in a Los Angeles-area home.
“That didn’t take long,” one commented after Aubrey’s pregnancy announcement.
Another said, “People are moving on quick af bro.”
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#5 Rachel Zegler
Presenter and performer at the 79th Tonys, Rachel Zegler was dressed in a plunging brown Michael Kors gown, with the neckline stopping right above her waist and the skirt cascading down into a small train.
She attended the show right after it was announced that she would be starring as Argentine first lady Eva Perón in the Broadway revival of Evita.
“Calling it now, this time next year she will back at the Tony’s winning for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Evita,” one fan confidently said.
“She’s preparing for her win next year,” another agreed.
But critics called her “insufferable,” asking, “Why she is still in Hollywood?!!!!”
“Too bad she is a horrible person,” one said.
Another wrote, “Stop forcing her on us. It’s not working.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#6 Queen Latifah
Another star who looked like she was swallowed by a flock of birds was Queen Latifah.
During the star-studded event, the actress took the Radio City Music Hall stage, along with a cast of superstar special guests, to perform a medley of hits from Chicago, which is not only the longest-running American musical.
Queen Latifah, who was Oscar-nominated for her portrayal of Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago‘s 2002 film adaptation, joined P!nk, Whitney Leavitt, and other stars to mark the musical’s 30th anniversary.
“At 30 years and counting, Chicago has proven to have more than just staying power,” Latifah told the audience. “And I count myself lucky to share in that legacy.”
While her performance scored major praise, her Red Carpet outfit seemed a little “scary” to fans.
“Look better if they used about 95% less Feathers,” one said.
“Too many feathers!” another exclaimed. “It’s scary. looking 👀 with all those feathers.”
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#7 Erin Darke And Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe had a big smile on his face as he arrived arm-in-arm with his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke, towering next to him on the red carpet.
The 36-year-old Harry Potter star was dressed in a blue-gray Todd Snyder tuxedo with a light blue button-up shirt and bowtie, while his partner since 2012 wore a dark blue halter-neck gown with a long, pleated skirt.
Daniel, who was nominated for Lead Actor in a Play for Every Brilliant Thing, said his son was always on his mind while acting in the one-man show, which required him to perform eight shows across six days every week.
But on the other hand, his 3-year-old seemed “fine” and “didn’t miss [him].”
“When I was thinking about certain things in the show, I would think about him a lot, so he was actually quite energizing,” he told E! News on the red carpet.
Some tsk-tsked at Daniel’s outfit.
“Awful child-like suit,” one said, “terrible.”
Others pointed out their height difference and said, “You’re a mini-wizard, Harry.”
“He should have stood on that magic broom,” another said.
But most fans praised the couple for looking so happy together, calling them the “best-looking couple in showbiz.”
“They look fantastic together. Honestly, it is so refreshing to see a high-profile couple completely unbothered by traditional height stereotypes on the red carpet. Confidence is always the best look,” one said.
“Daniel Radcliffe out here proving height is just a number when you’ve got 14 years of chemistry and a Tony nom,” wrote another. “Short king energy with a tall queen by his side. Love this for them.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#8 Drew Barrymore
Menswear, but make it confusing.
Drew Barrymore clearly wanted to switch things up a bit, choosing a Balenciaga outfit. But the look felt like two different ideas stitched together at the last minute without committing to either.
She paired her black trousers with a crisp white button-up. And then there were the white gloves and a train flowing from the back that completely changed the narrative.
Image source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
#9 Sarah Paulson
Tony Award winner Sarah Paulson returned to the award show on Sunday evening as a guest presenter, wearing an Erdem Fall 2026 dress for the occasion.
The unconventional look saw a contrast between the top and bottom halves, not just in color but also in texture.
The embroidered ivory bodice added to the pink skirt had viewers saying, “Its like they had two unfinished frocks and sewed them together.”
“I love each piece separately, but it’s not a harmonious pairing,” one said.
“That dress is awful,” said one critic.
“Why is it so wrinkly??” one asked, while another quipped, “Where is her PA with a fabric steamer as soon as she got out of her car?”
“Looking like the present with jello wrapped inside from Christmas Vacation,” said another.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#10 Jordan Roth
Okay. We have to talk about the headwear happening in Jordan Roth’s look.
The four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer took the prize for the most baffling accessory of the night.
Jordan wore a Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 dress printed with fragments of 17th-century Dutch still-life paintings and overlaid with delicate, wing-like formations.
Completing the bird-printed gown was a massive wad of sheer, crumpled netting that was wrapped around Jordan’s head and face, kind of giving off DIY mosquito netting vibes.
The Maison Margiela Artisanal collection, from which Jordan picked out the dress, had themes of decay, memory and illusion woven into the pieces.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#11 Rosie O’Donnell
As she stepped onto the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet, Rosie O’Donnell marked her first public appearance since telling the world about her recent facelift.
Her outfit seemed a little bit like a visual traffic jam. Her geometric-design pantsuit was covered from collar to hem in a mix of grey shapes, vertical pinstripes, and random bits of mustard yellow.
She told E! News on the red carpet that she wrote a Substack post about her facelift last month because she “wanted to be truthful.”
“All that matters is truth and love,” she said. “And so I wanted to be truthful and say all the complicated emotions I had about it. I just felt it was better to be truthful than not and I didn’t want some tabloid to go, ‘Gotcha!’”
The comedian said it was “very expensive,” pricier than any car she’s ever bought in her entire life.
“But I can’t drive around in my face,” she added.
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#12 Maya Rudolph
A fitting before the event seemed to be a waste of Maya Rudolph’s precious time.
The star, who presented at the award ceremony, hit the red carpet in a tank-style black Chanel Fall 2026 gown.
With a low, elongated waistline, the material of the dress hung loosely without any defined structure or shape.
“She knows her way around a tent,” one joked.
“The Look at Me cult,” one commented on a video of Maya posing with Cole Escola, while another commented, “a waste of precious time.”
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#13 Lea Michele
Lea Michele showed up looking like her top and skirt were invited to two different parties.
The Glee star stepped out in high-waisted, shimmering black trousers, held up by a sleek leather belt.
But the white tank top completely flattened the energy of the look, making it seem like her outfit was having a bit of an identity crisis.
“That’s her ‘I’m so annoyed I didn’t get nominated, so here’s my tank top’ outfit,” one commented on her look.
She “always looks angry. Great talent,” one said, while another claimed she is “still a mean Bee-Yotch.”
Fans expected Lea to snag a nomination for her performance in the Broadway run of Chess.
Despite not receiving a single nomination, she enjoyed plenty of time in the spotlight during the 2026 Tonys, making a surprise appearance during the night’s opening number.
She even teased her snub as she joined P!nk and Hannah Cruz in belting out a rendition of Lady Marmalade, with its lyrics changed to honor the nominees of the night.
“We don’t do it for the awards,” Lea sang at one point.
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#14 Aya Cash
So many textures. So many colors. The eyes just don’t know where to look.
Aya Cash was dressed in a high-waisted suit and completely ditched a shirt, wearing a leather bra top.
Her slouchy brown trousers were paired with a massive blazer, which patched together pinstripes, cream fabric, and brown panels all at once.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#15 Anna Alimani
Anna Alimani’s dress looked a little bit like it was in the blueprint phase.
She hit the carpet wearing a highly formal, sheer black mesh ball gown.
The strapless dress featured a see-through corset bodice that flowed into a transparent, multi-tiered mesh hoop skirt, looking kind of like it didn’t pass through the final leg of production.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#16 Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne made her way down the red carpet as a first-time nominee, earning a spot in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her portrayal of Jane in the 2026 revival of Fallen Angels.
The actress posed alongside her partner, Bobby Cannavale, in a rhinestone-covered Prada dress.
The silvery-white column gown had floral beading from top to bottom, but the black ribbon accents at the shoulders left some fans confused.
Bobby matched in his own monochromatic look, wearing an off-white-and-black Todd Snyder tuxedo.
“I love her but she looks like she’s wearing a cut of wallpaper lol,” one commented on Rose’s dress.
“The straps are… weird,” another said. “I think they’d look much better if her hair was up in a bun or something, but I’m not sure anything could make them really work for me.”
“I did not like the bows. I felt they could have been used differently or not used at all. But it is a great dress and she looks beautiful,” wrote another.
One said, “I feel like this dress washes her out.”
Image source: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD
#17 Paloma Diamond
It was fun, it was flashy, but it didn’t quite hit that modern red carpet sweet spot.
Paloma Diamond, the fictional actress created by British comedian and satirist Julian Sewell, wore a gold-fringe minidress on the red carpet.
The gold fringe dress shimmered beautifully under the lights, but the overall styling left the look feeling more playful than polished.
Fans, however, were happy to see Paloma bring her confidence and style to the oh-so-glamorous Tonys.
“You’re telling me THE Paloma Diamond was at the Tony’s?! A monumental appearance from Mother,” one said.
“You are bigger than Tony, Paloma!” added a proud fan.
Another wrote, “She made it!!!!!!”
Image source: Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images
#18 Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess was yet another star who seemed to swap formal red carpet elegance for some pure late-night club vibes.
Everyone appreciates a star who completely rejects a boring old tuxedo. But the star, who hosted the pre-show Tony Awards: Act One with Laura Benanti, appeared on the red carpet with some “after-hours club host” energy.
His party vibe included a skin-tight, sheer black lace top paired with shiny satin trousers. Added to the look were some dramatic, sweeping fabric cuffs trailing from his wrists, looking a teeny bit like a sorcerer’s cape.
“Ain’t feeling this getup. Nah!” one said about his look, while another wrote, “Everybody’s just trying so hard now it’s pathetic.”
A hater unnecessarily criticized the gender-fluid style, saying, “I prefer men who dress like men, not str*ppers on a pike!”
Image source: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images
#19 Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande’s VIP lounge energy was a bit too much for viewers, who said, “Boy, he loves himself” and “he’s annoying.”
He was dressed in a blindingly white, slinky satin cropped top with a dramatic front-knot tie, showing off his torso. He added to the styling with some intense, heavy black gothic eyeliner and slicked-back hair.
The 43-year-old spoke about his sister Ariana Grande recently watching him on stage for the Titanique show.
“It was so wonderful to watch her react in real time. She cried during My Heart Will Go On. She was laughing when i was doing the Drag Race bits,” he told The Hollywood Reporter during a red carpet interview.
“It was so great to have my little sister there and to support me… It’s been really nice to have the whole family there in one building,” he added.
“Eww,” and “Yawn” seemed to be the general reaction to the look.
Another wrote, “The drama was there, no question; yet, something still didn’t quite click.”
“Never seen someone cling sooo hard to their famous siblings like a leach before without any talent,” another added.
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#20 Cole Escola
Cole Escola proudly said on the red carpet that they were wearing a custom Christopher John Rogers design in the shade of “ibuprofen.”
Complete with a red wig, the 39-year-old artist posed in the voluminous bright pink outfit with a bow at the collar and balloon pants.
“This wasn’t intentional,” the actor said on the red carpet about their outfit inspiration, “but I do feel, somewhere in there, there is a little Dorothy Loudon and Molly Ringwald.”
Calling them “two very big heroes,” Cole added, “I feel like the gay baby they left outside a garbage can.”
Netizens said the actor was “giving benadryl.”
Another claimed it’s “more like pepto bismal pink.”
“I’m sorry Cole, but that shade is clearly Benadryl,” one said, while another quipped, “Cole is so good at acting it’s almost like they’re a satire of humans.”
“Cole is hysterical. A perfect face for wigs,” said another.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#21 Anika Noni Rose
A Tony winner herself, Anika Noni Rose knows her way around a Broadway red carpet, but this year’s look felt a little underwhelming.
The actress won Best Featured Actress in a Musical at the Tony Awards in 2004 for playing Emmie in Caroline, or Change, and was nominated again in 2014 for A Raisin in the Sun.
At this year’s Tony Awards show, the 53-year-old actress wore a plunging gold gown, which sounds like it could have been a guaranteed hit. But her look somehow didn’t quite hit the high note.
Image source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
#22 Sam Pinkleton
Sam Pinkleton looked like he was going to skip the ceremony and head straight to a dark disco.
The Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton is currently directing the hit Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show playing at Studio 54. And his outfit felt like a literal nod to the show’s title.
On top, we have a sheer, intricately floral black lace shirt that screams moody modern romance. For the bottom, it was a pair of ultra-high-waisted, plush black bell-bottoms that looked like they were pulled straight from a retro rave closet.
“Good grief,” one commented on his outfit, while another said, “Irrelevant, hollyweirdo Lucifarians.”
Sam revealed on the red carpet that his “hype song” while getting ready for the show was Her by Megan Thee Stallion.
“She is our Rocky Horror getting ready anthem,” he told InStyle.
He also planned to drink 87 martinis and hit the dance floor for the after-party.
Image source: Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images
#23 Carrie Coon
The cameras love a coordinated couple on the red carpet, but Carrie Coon and her husband, Tracy Letts, seemed to get two different memos.
One showed up in a traditional yawn-inducing award show look, while the other was dressed up in an experimental “deconstructed buttler” look.
Carrie wore a stiff, buttoned-up white mock turtleneck that leaned heavily towards the style of a classic waiter’s bib. The top half transitioned into a massive black satin skirt.
Standing next to her was her husband in his perfectly standard, traditional black suit.
“Ick,” one commented on the outfit, while another said, “The father/daughter red carpet thing is so adorbs.”
“Awful dress… sorry.. doesn’t do her justice,” one said about Carrie looking like she was ready to serve glasses of champagne to the guests.
“Can they get any worse?” one asked.
Another wrote, “When you’d rather be at home together watching a radiance blu with the nanny and your IT guy.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#24 Marla Mindelle
Fresh off multiple nominations for Titaníque, Marla Mindelle hit the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet with undeniable main-character energy.
The 90-minute Broadway hit, which she co-wrote, reimagined the story of the 1997 blockbuster film Titanic, with Canadian singer Céline Dion aboard the ship, narrating the events through her own songs.
“I feel so beyond proud. I’m so proud of the show. I’m so proud of my co-authors. I’m so proud of the three of us,” she said after Titaníque earned nominations for Best Musical, Book, Lead Actress for Marla, and Featured Actor for Layton Williams.
Marla posed on the red carpet in a striking red gown by Ricca Sposa that was just a tad bit boring. Pretty, yes, but boring.
Fans believed she deserved a win, saying, “Marla Mindelle if this was a just world you would be winning the tony tonight but it’s fine :) .”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#25 Shoshana Bean
It looks like Shoshana Bean was casually “leafing” through recent red carpet options and decided to try the n*ked dressing trend.
She took home her first-ever Tony Award after winning the trophy for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in The Lost Boys. She played the role of single mother Lucy Emerson and gave an impassioned speech to all the single mamas listening.
“This is for the mamas. This is for the single mamas. This is for my single mama. You are the wild heroes,” she said, drawing cheers from the crowd and pushing Drew Barrymore to tears.
“This is for the incredible army of women that surround and uplift me,” she added.
A critic said, “She walks up to earn her award like a cow on rollerskates.”
While her outfit may have been so-so, many agreed that she absolutely deserved her win.
“Mother came to pick up her Tony,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Her win is very well deserved!”
Image source: Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images
#26 Bronwyn Newport
Bronwyn Newport served couture fairytale energy with a side of lunch on the Tonys red carpet.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was dressed in Christian Siriano’s Spring 2025 ballg own.
She was seen posing next to the designer as she flaunted the black-and-seafoam-corseted tulle dress.
But viewers barely focused on the embroidered gown, as their eyes were quickly dragged away by the crystal-encrusted sandwich she was holding under her arm.
“The sand which bag!! I love it she’s such a campy b*tch,” one commented online.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#27 Betsy Wolfe
Broadway favorite Betsy Wolfe hit the carpet, making a major statement in a high-low white structural dress, but the proportions were slightly off.
The front of the gown featured a rigid, strapless white dress that cut sharply off right above the knee. But the underside unexpectedly erupted into a massive, floor-sweeping explosion of white ruffles.
While chatting with interviewers on the red carpet, the Death Becomes Her star had no qualms about pulling out Listerine strips and lip gloss right out of her dress.
“I just put lip gloss in my dress. I hope you got that on-camera,” she joked. “That’s exactly why I wore this. We need secrets. I [even] have Listerine strips in there.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#28 Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. was another star to disrupt the boring old tuxedo format.
He certainly took a risk with his 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet look, but it looks a little bit like he forgot to stop by the coat check before showing up in front of the flashing camera.
The actor and singer wore a perfectly respectable, crisp striped shirt, with a black tie, and an asymmetrical black wrap suit jacket and trousers. And on top of that was a massive, bright red puffy bomber jacket.
It seemed like a great jacket for a casual weekend. But on the red carpet, it just buried a great suit.
Image source: Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images
#29 Layton Williams
Was Layton Williams trying to pick up satellite radio signals with his headgear?
Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, the Titaníque star never shies away from a high-drama fashion moment.
He hit the carpet in a double-breasted black brocade suit jacket, with flared trousers and dramatic clawed gloves.
But it’s nearly impossible to focus on the sharp tailoring of his suit because of the sculpture erupting from his head.
The massive, spiky, feather-like black headpiece seemed like a futuristic antenna, trying to capture a Wi-Fi signal, or like something a flock of small birds would come rest on during a sunset.
“Layton never fails to surprise me,” one said, while another wrote, “Layton knows how to make an entrance.”
Image source: Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images
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