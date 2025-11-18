Gangster Uncle Of Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Drags Family Into Australian Supreme Court

Kanye West “Ye’s” wife, Bianca Censori, is seeing her family name dragged after her uncle, Tony Campana, sued her aunt. Formerly known as Eris Censori, “Melbourne’s Al Capone” is seeking nearly $135,000 from his sister, who he claims stole from him. Bianca’s gangster uncle is infamous for being a convicted murderer.
Tony, who is the brother of Bianca’s father, Leo Censori, launched Supreme Court action against his sister, Elenia Censori, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday (August 22).
It comes a year after the Aussie criminal won a Brunswick, Australia, property dispute fight against his sister. A judge ruled that Elenia had held the Union St property on constructive trust for her brother since 2005, as per the Telegraph.
Despite claiming she was the rightful owner, Elenia was reportedly ordered to transfer the property to her brother and pay him $182,097 for rent she had received after exiting the house and putting tenants into it in February 2016.
Image credits: Reddit
In a statement of claim filed this month and obtained by the Herald Sun, Tony claimed his sister took from the trust to pay her legal costs in last year’s June trial before the judgment was handed down.
Bianca’s notorious uncle reportedly stated that Elenia “engaged in equitable fraud” by taking the money when he was the sole beneficiary of the trust property. Moreover, Tony claimed that he suffered losses and damages.
The Yeezy architect’s aunt and uncle’s rivalry was reportedly aired in the Supreme Court last year, with both parties giving evidence against each other.
Image credits: Ye
Ultimately, Justice Michael McDonald rejected Elenia’s evidence that she had purchased the home with her own money, saying it was “quite implausible” for her to have saved such an amount as a single mum and cleaner, the Telegraph reported.
During her evidence, Bianca’s aunt reportedly claimed she had lent tens of thousands of dollars to her brother over the years, including $40,000 cash she had stored behind a bookshelf in her home.
Elenia reportedly said she was “scared to bring it up” with her brother to repay the money because “Eris is not a person you can – you can say no to … he can be intimidating.”
Bianca’s uncle, Tony Campana, sued her aunt
Image credits: Herald Sun
Additionally, Bianca’s aunt denied ever signing a trust deed or declaring a trust over the property.
Moreover, a copy of the trust deed could not be shown to the court because Tony said it had been destroyed in a fire at his home in April 2014. A copy at the law firm where it was signed was also destroyed in a fire, the court heard.
According to the Telegraph, Bianca’s uncle successfully argued he had sought to apply for building permits in respect of two neighboring properties, but he was told new building laws at the time were limiting permits to owner-builders to one every three years.
Image credits: Herald Sun
Tony’s way around this was to reportedly transfer the title of one of the properties to Bianca’s aunt.
Back in 1982, Bianca’s uncle was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Perth, Australia, waiter Michael Sideris. His sentence was later changed to life imprisonment when Western Australia abolished the death penalty.
In 1987, Tony was transferred to Victoria, Australia, to serve his sentence closer to his family, the Telegraph explained. In May 1994, he was released from jail on the condition that he would remain on parole for life.
Formerly known as Eris Censori, “Melbourne’s Al Capone” is seeking nearly $135,000 from his sister, Elenia Censori
Image credits: Herald Sun
He told the court he initially lived with Bianca’s father, Leo, on his release, but he then moved into Elenia’s house in Heidelberg, Australia.
Bianca’s aunt had tried to argue in court the Brunswick house was a gift from her brother for allowing him to stay with her, as per the Telegraph.
Nevertheless, the family’s legal battle has briefly been overshadowed by Bianca’s recent fast food run to KFC with Ye.
The couple was recently spotted on CCTV ordering at a counter in Los Angeles, USA. “But of course, Bianca wasn’t about to go unnoticed … keeping things spicy, flaunting serious cleavage in a barely-there bra,” TMZ reported on Thursday.
