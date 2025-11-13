People Are Sharing The Things That Dads Do But Nobody Knows Why, And They’re Spot-On (30 Tweets)

There are many things we humans still haven’t figured out. Like, what came before the big bang, will AI eventually overtake us, and why do all dads grunt when they sit down. Or why they take grilling so seriously. In fact, there are probably more mysteries about dads than the universe. To try and get to the bottom of them, people have started Tweeting them, and the questions perfectly describe every dad in the history of dadness. The sad part, however, is that even with all that attention, most of them remain unanswered. Science is one way we make sense of the world around us, but it appears that even rationality can’t explain everything.
#1
Image source: MVPJunkie
#2
Image source: x_sxls
#3
Image source: RyanMalicsi
#4
Image source: SeanRauchut
#5
Image source: smcldaniel
#6
Image source: MVPJunkie
#7
Image source: abbiemason02
#8
Image source: misss_jaye
#9
Image source: keifermccaw
#10
Image source: spicy_emma
#11
Image source: femkant
#12
Image source: cimafrancabea
#13
Image source: shannon_d_lee
#14
Image source: fre5havo
#15
Image source: _Sarmadmh
#16
Image source: samdeverell
#17
Image source: EmilyKasson
#18
Image source: car0linehamm
#19
Image source: raybabay_
#20
Image source: abbiedouglasxo
#21
Image source: PrMahmud
#22
Image source: ItsaMeema
#23
Image source: JimboSlice492
#24
Image source: porrittembx
#25
Image source: ShaunSully
#26
Image source: sirakttoille
#27
Image source: sydneyrachel
#28
Image source: wwyynne
#29
Image source: NFEN
#30
Image source: tweeveele
Follow Us