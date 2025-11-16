72 Best TV Shows On Amazon Prime That Are Binge-Watch Material

Oh, you are too good for Netflix, aren’t you? Actually, we’re not blaming you. The latter is getting a little too pricey, and we’re staying on a budget here and sharing a joint account. Unless you are subscribed to both, then look at you, you fancy pants! Nevertheless, if you just renewed your subscription or started your free trial, there’s no time to waste. You must start watching Amazon Prime Video TV shows because, oh boy, there’s plenty. And there are plenty of really good ones too!
Whether you are team Netflix or team Amazon Prime, you must agree that Amazon Prime shows have really been kicking butt lately by uploading some seriously fresh content. The current #1 on the list is the British comedy-drama series, Fleabag, which was given the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series. However, other new shows on Amazon Prime have also climbed to the top of the rankings, such as the documentary series LuLaRich and a very recent adult animated fantasy series, The Legend of Vox Machina.
As you can tell from these examples, shows on Amazon Prime have plenty to offer: drama, comedy, animation, documentaries, and many more which have not been mentioned, you name it. There’s a variety to choose from to suit everybody’s tastes and preferences. Be assured that you’ll find something entertaining, whether it’s an animated adult series, reality TV, anthology, psychological drama, or pure comedy.
So, look no further if you are looking for the best shows on Amazon Prime. Below, we’ve gathered plenty of the best Amazon Prime shows that deserve to be on the list. We’ve given short descriptions for the top 10 Amazon Prime TV shows to help you pick the one to start your binge-watch marathon. Check out the list and let us know whether you see your favorite Amazon Prime show! Do you agree with our selection? Leave a comment below!
#1 Fleabag
2016 – 2019 | BBC Three; BBC One | Seasons: 2
Fleabag is a hysterically funny and deeply moving look into the mind of a cynical, sexual, furious, and grieving woman as she hurls herself at metropolitan London life. It’s funny, clever, and vulgar at the same time. Starred and created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this comedy pushes the boundaries of humor while also having a respectable dramatic component. Waller-Bridge also employs a brilliant technique of speaking directly to the camera in between dialogue. Original and funny punchlines result from it. Even while having sex, Phoebe Waller-Bridge may express to the audience both her most private and most superficial feelings. She and the supporting cast are downright bizarre and won’t let you stop giggling. Do yourselves a favor and binge-watch this.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 The Legend Of Vox Machina
2022 – | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 1
They are a wild bunch of misfits who have become mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is less concerned with genuinely defending the realm and more with quick cash and cheap beer. But when evil threatens the kingdom, this rowdy group understands that they are the only ones who can bring justice. The origin story of Exandria’s newest heroes can be traced back to what started as a simple payday. On many levels, the show is delightful. Excellent voice acting, a superb storyline, humor, and strong characters are all present. If you have always felt Dungeons & Dragons would make fantastic watching, this is the one. It’s the best available show that truly captures the magic of role-playing while effectively capturing the complexities of characters and narrative. Fantasy enthusiasts will be very much pleased.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Bosch
2014 – 2021 | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 7
Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling books, LAPD homicide investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), also a father and survivor of a very difficult childhood, is on trial for shooting a serial killer suspect, just as a cold case involving a boy’s remains compels Bosch to face his past. As departmental politics heat up and bold recruit Julia Brasher (Annie Wersching) catches his attention, Bosch will fight for justice at any costs. This is a very solid drama with a great cast. Given that there are over a thousand police dramas to pick from, Bosch is among the greatest ones currently available. In conclusion, this series displays what a fantastic job can be done when adapting a novel to a TV show medium. Bosch is a masterwork. And an absolutely brilliant one.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 LulaRich
2021 | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 1
A four-part documentary series called LuLaRich follows the fall of LuLaRoe. The notorious multi-level marketing business went popular after promising young mothers work-from-home salvation and became known for its buttery soft leggings. Before everything went terrible, LuLaRoe’s founders assembled an army of independent shops to sell their defective apparel items. The LuLaRoe pyramid scheme (aka a scam) is the subject of this mini-series. It features former workers, sellers, and business owners DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham. The ease with which the owners of this so-called enterprise lie is frightening to observe. Nonetheless, this series does a fantastic job highlighting some reasons why multi-level marketing schemes (MLMs) are harmful and exploitative. The line separating an MLM from a pyramid scheme is thin, but, oh boy, did they cross it!
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Catastrophe
2015 – 2019 | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 4
When visiting the UK, an American businessman, Rob (Rob Delaney), encounters a lovely teacher named Sharon (Sharon Horgan) in her late forties. They click right away and have more than just a one-night stand. They have a few. However, when Rob returns to the USA, the couple calls it quits. But a few weeks later, Sharon calls Rob to announce her pregnancy. They have highs and lows up until the big day as Rob stays by her side throughout the pregnancy. This is undoubtedly an adult comedy about sex, falling in love, becoming a parent, and attempting to make sense of the rest of what life throws at you. This show is just so enjoyable. It simply grabs you and doesn’t let go from the get-go! One warning: This is an R-rated series, so stay away if you’re uncomfortable with lots of sexual activity and humorous, occasionally crass, sexy talk.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 With Love
2021 – | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 1
Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz (Mark Indelicato) and their family are the focus of the romantic dramedy With Love, which follows their stories over a year within the framework of both the most stressful and magical times of the year, the holidays. Lily is still yearning for love after a breakup, whereas Jorge has finally found his special someone. As they look for love, the Diaz siblings will swerve in and out of the lives of individuals who, at first glance, seem unrelated. It is predictable but oh so fun nonetheless to watch during this holiday season. Five episodes just fly by. Regardless of gender, sexual preference, ethnicity, or age, this show celebrates life and love. Fun but pulls heartstrings. Definitely include it in your to-watch list during the holidays.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Invincible
2021 – | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 1
Mark Grayson is just an ordinary teenager. Well, besides the fact that his father, Nolan, is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Soon after turning seventeen, Mark starts to demonstrate his own powers, and with his father’s guidance, he learns how to use them. If you enjoy the superhero genre, this series is a must-watch. Invincible kinda feels like an expansion of the shows that so many of us watched as children. This is great if you want to remember your adolescence through a gritty adult lens and aren’t bothered by the occasional cartoon cliche or story flaw. Either way, this will have you on the edge of your seat, jumping in the air for excitement. And the good news is, it has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3!
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
2022 | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 1
This reality show’s premise is that as she prepares for her 2022 tour, multi-platinum music icon Lizzo is looking for new female dancers. 13 dreamers travel to Hollywood, California, to put everything on the line for the chance to be selected to perform on the main stage at Bonnaroo. Since this will be Lizzo’s first performance in front of a stadium crowd in two years, the stakes are high for both the contenders and Lizzo herself. Her emphasis on empowering women rather than tearing them down is refreshing and long overdue in our culture and on reality TV. This show is about power, coordination, dedication, and self-assurance. Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls will leave you with a positive self-image regardless of size. The show not only encourages these women to shine and display their talents, but it also demands it. And as a result, this program is positively infectious.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Undone
2019 – | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 2
Through Alma, a twenty-eight-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas, the main character in Undone, the author examines “the elastic aspect” of reality. Alma realizes she has a new relationship with time after being in a nearly deadly car accident. She uses this ability to learn the truth about her father’s passing. It’s beautifully written and executed, both the story and the characters. Life, death, and anything that might come in between. This is the show if you want something different. Undone should also be applauded for its realistically flawed characters. The voice acting is fascinating. Also, the visual and audio effects are superb, a quality that is crucial given the numerous portals and quick scene changes. Overall, for people who enjoy surreal experiences with touching scenes and subtle humor, Undone is the ideal show. The production of additional seasons is still up in the air (perhaps 2024?). Regardless, the two that have already aired are incredibly gratifying and entertaining.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Small Axe
2020 | BBC One | Seasons: 1
Small Axe is a mini-series and a collection of five Steve McQueen original films from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s. They retell the personal experiences of London’s West Indian community members, whose lives have been shaped by their own strength of will amid widespread prejudice and discrimination. Small Axe provides a long overdue window into the West Indian experience and UK’s evolving civil rights landscape. The focus on detail is entirely engrossing, bringing well-known and lesser-known facts that make this history real rather than just providing a general sense of the struggles and discrimination endured. The movies highlight the liveliness and distinctiveness of that community in addition to the hardships, so it also conveys a pleasant message in addition to an educational one. Well worth a watch.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Sneaky Pete
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Forever
Image source: amazon.com
#13 One Mississippi
Image source: amazon.com
#14 The Tick
Image source: amazon.com
#15 The Expanse
Image source: amazon.com
#16 The Underground Railroad
Image source: amazon.com
#17 The Boys
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Zerozerozero
Image source: amazon.com
#19 A Very English Scandal
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Ordeal By Innocence
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Mozart In The Jungle
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Good Omens
Image source: amazon.com
#23 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Upload
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Vikings
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Truth Seekers
Image source: amazon.com
#27 The Wheel Of Time
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Transparent
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Doctor Thorne
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Tales From The Loop
Image source: amazon.com
#31 The Man In The High Castle
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Lorena
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Jean-Claude Van Johnson
Image source: amazon.com
#34 The Grand Tour
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Red Oaks
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Leverage: Redemption
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Vanity Fair
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Goliath
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Fearless
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Agatha Christie’s The Abc Murders
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Z: The Beginning Of Everything
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Hunters
Image source: amazon.com
#43 The Pursuit Of Love
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Britannia
Image source: amazon.com
#45 I Love Dick
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Flack
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Fortitude
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Hanna
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Informer
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Homecoming
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Picnic At Hanging Rock
Image source: amazon.com
#52 Alpha House
Image source: amazon.com
#53 The Pale Horse
Image source: amazon.com
#54 Electric Dreams
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Good Girls Revolt
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Too Old To Die Young
Image source: amazon.com
#58 Mad Dogs
Image source: amazon.com
#59 Modern Love
Image source: amazon.com
#60 The Last Post
Image source: amazon.com
#61 The Wilds
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Patriot
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Flack
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Betas
Image source: amazon.com
#65 Lore
Image source: amazon.com
#66 Them
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Judy Justice
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Alex Rider
Image source: amazon.com
#69 Comrade Detective
Image source: amazon.com
#70 World’s Toughest Race
Image source: amazon.com
#71 The New Yorker Presents
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Fairfax
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us