30 Of The Best Restaurants In The World That Are Definitely Worth Visiting

A great dinner is about more than what’s on your plate. It’s about the dining experience in its entirety — and some restaurants have got it down pat, to the point they are considered la crème de la crème of fine dining establishments. It can take years for a restaurant to earn its place among the best in its city or country, let alone worldwide acclaim. But once it does, it becomes a destination for foodies everywhere. You certainly don’t need an excuse to travel the world, but these restaurants might be an incentive for you to visit places you never considered for your food tours.
It would be tough to choose for us common folk, so we relied on the expertise of those who can actually give a proper reply to the question, “Which are the best restaurants in the world?”
Dining at one of these eateries can be an unforgettable experience that will leave you wanting more. We also added pics of some of the signature dishes of every restaurant, so remember to keep your mouth closed — you wouldn’t want to drool all over your screen while reading this, right?
#1 Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Located in Denmark’s capital city, Geranium has been deemed by gourmet experts as the world’s best restaurant. With a panoramic view of Fælledparken gardens, Geranium invites its guests into a meatless adventure, with multiple-course tasting menus and dishes made of local seafood and vegetables from biodynamic farms scattered across Scandinavia.
Image source: Geranium, Geranium
#2 Central (Lima, Peru)
Ready for the real Lima experience? Central is the flagship restaurant of husband-and-wife chefs, Virgilio Martínez Véliz and Pía León. The menu blends indigenous Peruvian ingredients and heavily focuses on sustainability, recycling, and using regional ingredients, most of these from the local vegetable garden with more than 100 plants. Pía León was voted The Best Female Chef In The World in 2021.
Image source: Central, Central
#3 Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)
Victor Arguinzoniz is the Basque king of barbecue and is also the proud owner and chef of Asador Etxebarri. You can find the restaurant in the small village of Atxondo, where the locals are used to fresh and natural flavors, the same ones you can find in Asador Etxebarri. Get ready to taste flame-grilled meat and seafood like you have never tried before!
Image source: Asador Etxebarri, flickr.com
#4 Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)
Italy is no stranger to fancy restaurants, but Lido 84, in the province of Brescia, has taken its cuisine one step further. Riccardo and Giancarlo Camanini are the siblings behind its success and the tasty menus — one traditional, one experimental. Add that Lido 84 is located right next to Lake Garda, and you just found the perfect place to enjoy a charming culinary experience.
Image source: Lido 84, Lido 84
#5 A Casa Do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)
Let’s fly to Brazil, where A Casa Do Porco will guide you through a meaty dinner. This chill and fun restaurant serves snacks and gourmet dishes with an emphasis on pork, cooked to enhance its flavor in every dish. A Casa Do Porco is committed to offering a democratic experience for everyone: the rich menu — which includes cocktails that are out of this world — is super affordable, so there’s no reason why you should miss this gem the next time you visit São Paulo.
Image source: A Casa do Porco, A Casa do Porco
#6 DiverXO (Madrid, Spain)
Located in Madrid, a great city if you’re into fashion and architecture, DiverXO is the perfect way to complete your trip to Spain’s capital city. The restaurant’s design is enough to take your breath away, but wait until you try the dishes! The 12-course tasting menu will allow you to try Asian-inspired dishes with surprising flavors that perfectly mix sweet and savory.
Image source: Dabiz Muñoz, Dabiz Muñoz
#7 Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)
The food scene in Barcelona is a unique one, and it’s no wonder the city is home to one of the top restaurants in Europe. Disfrutar (“enjoy” in Spanish) is an elegant restaurant with beautiful decor and an experimental menu. The gastronomic experience prepared by Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas, and Eduard Xatruch will take you on a journey through the rich history of the Mediterranean food heritage.
Image source: Disfrutar, Disfrutar
#8 Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)
Located in one of the most exciting cities on the planet, with a rich cultural heritage, Pujol serves up some of the most inventive dishes you’ll ever have the pleasure of eating. The menu perfectly showcases why Mexico City is considered a culinary capital, and the elegant interior of the recently relocated restaurant contributes to creating a one-of-a-kind dinner.
#9 Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Image source: Don Julio, Don Julio
#10 Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)
Rubano is certainly not a famous travel destination, not even among Italians, but this 3-Michelin-star restaurant is still worth a stop during your road trip around Italy. Le Calandre, part of a hotel of the same name, offers two different tasting menus which continuously change based on the ingredients available season after season.
#11 Maido (Lima, Peru)
#12 Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)
Image source: Mauro Uliassi, Mauro Uliassi
#13 Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)
It’s no surprise that Quintonil has become one of the top restaurants in the world, considering what you can find here. The super tasty Mexican cuisine and the exceptional drinks could be more than enough reasons, but the warm hospitality leaves no doubt. The staff is knowledgeable and welcoming and completes a fantastic adventure of inventive and playful dishes.
Image source: rest_quintonil, rest_quintonil
#14 Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)
Image source: Niko Romito, Niko Romito
#15 Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Image source: Alchemist, restaurantalchemist
#16 Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)
Image source: Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Nobelhart & Schmutzig
#17 Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)
Image source: Steirereck, Steirereck
#18 Le Clarence (Paris, France)
Image source: Le Clarence, leclarenceparis
#19 Noma (Copenhagen, Denmark)
#20 Den (Tokyo, Japan)
Image source: imstillhungry_, imstillhungry_
#21 Elkano (Getaria, Spain)
Image source: Elkano, Katie Keiko
#22 Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)
Image source: Piazza Duomo, Piazza Duomo
#23 Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)
Image source: restaurant_suhring, Sühring
#24 SingleThread (Healdsburg, United States)
Image source: singlethreadfarms, singlethreadfarms
#25 Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)
Image source: pavyllon_paris, pavyllon_paris
#26 Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)
Image source: restauranttimraue
#27 Jordnær (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Image source: Restaurant Jordnær, restaurantjordnaer
#28 Wolfgat (Paternoster, South Africa)
Image source: wolfgat, wolfgat
#29 Cosme (New York, United States)
#30 Boragó (Santiago, Chile)
Follow Us