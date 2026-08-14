Woman Calls Dibs On Heartbroken Bestie’s Ex, Decides One Month Is Enough And Asks Him Out

Sometimes friendship comes with an unspoken rulebook, and one of the biggest rules is not to start speed-running your best friend’s breakup. There is a time and place for everything, and announcing that your freshly single friend’s ex is “up for grabs” one month after a four-year relationship just doesn’t work.
That is exactly the situation this Original Poster (OP) found herself in after ending a long-term relationship with a man she still deeply loved. Yet, her best friend decided she might want to pursue the newly single ex.
More info: Reddit
Even if no one technically owns an ex, friendship usually comes with a little thing called consideration
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The author ended her four-year relationship with her boyfriend because they wanted different futures, but she still loved him deeply
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One month after the breakup, her best friend began joking about dating the ex before eventually admitting she genuinely wanted to pursue him
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The author lashed out during an argument, insulting her friend’s appearance and saying her ex would never be interested in someone like her
Image credits: Anonymous
She later learned her former best friend had taken her ex to dinner and accused her of preventing them from dating after he stopped responding to the friend
The OP shared that she had been with her boyfriend for four years before they broke up, but still loved him deeply. The problem was that their visions for the future didn’t match and they had thought they would change their minds. He wanted children and a family, while she did not. When the relationship finally ended, she asked for a clean break because she knew she needed distance to heal.
Five months later, she was still struggling with the loss, while knowing her ex would probably have little trouble finding another partner. Her friends knew how devastated she was, but that didn’t stop one of her closest friends from joking that the ex was “up for grabs” only a month after the breakup. The OP dismissed it as an insensitive joke until the friend openly said she wanted to date him.
Another friend pointed out that this wasn’t something they normally did to one another, but the conversation was brushed aside. The OP eventually told her friend she could try, but her ex wasn’t interested in materialistic women or women heavily focused on cosmetic enhancements. Her friend began crying and accused her of being cruel, saying she no longer felt bad about pursuing the ex.
Their friends also agreed that the OP’s remark was cruel and sided with the best friend. This then left her questioning whether she had crossed a line. She admitted that the comment about her friend’s appearance and supposed greed was harsh, but she also felt her friend knew exactly how vulnerable she was. In an update, though, the OP was surprised to find out that the friend had asked her ex to dinner.
Apparently, the friend had taken him to a restaurant she knew the former couple both loved. However, the ex stopped responding to the friend’s calls and messages afterward. The friend became angry and told mutual friends that the OP had forbidden her ex from seeing her. The OP denied this, maintaining that she and the ex were no-contact.
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Long-term relationships can become deeply woven into a person’s identity, daily routines, and expectations for the future. Psychology Today notes that when such a relationship ends, it can disrupt someone’s sense of who they are and what their future looks like. They suggest that relationship dissolution can affect self-concept clarity, with more abrupt endings associated with greater psychological distress.
That emotional attachment also helps explain why the OP chose a clean break. According to Regain Love, staying connected with an ex can be particularly difficult when romantic feelings remain, as even small interactions may reignite longing, attachment-driven urges, or emotional distress.
Unresolved questions can also encourage people to keep seeking closure through communication, making it harder to emotionally detach. That is also why learning that her best friend wanted to date the same man could have felt particularly painful. Boo explains that pursuing a friend’s ex can affect the attachment that may still exist toward the former partner and the sense of loyalty expected within a close friendship.
When the breakup is still relatively fresh and the friend knows those feelings remain, the situation can feel like a betrayal rather than simply another person entering the dating pool. It can also reactivate breakup distress while triggering jealousy, social comparison, and doubts about self-worth.
Netizens believed that the OP’s response was unnecessarily cruel but still believed her friend had crossed a line by pursuing someone she knew her friend wasn’t over. What do you think about the situation? Would you forgive a best friend for pursuing your ex just weeks after a breakup? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens felt the friend was insensitive for going after the ex while the breakup was still fresh, but the author also went too far by attacking her friend’s appearance
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