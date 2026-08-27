Woman Paints Bestie As “Not A Girl’s Girl,” After She Refuses To Put Up With Her Cheating On Fiancé

Best friends aren’t easy to come by, so people hold tight to the ones they already have. This doesn’t mean folks should turn a blind eye to whatever their bestie does, especially if it involves something immoral.
This is what a woman did by confronting her friend of 5 years when she found out the woman was cheating on her fiancé with her gym trainer. Unfortunately, the other lady tried to turn the tables on her, but the poster refused to let that happen by ending their friendship immediately and sharing the whole story online.
It can be hard to call someone close out when they do something wrong, especially if doing so can put the whole relationship into question
photohobo / Magnific (not the actual photo)
In a viral TikTok post that got over 96k views, content creator Olive, who goes by the title of “thatspicygworl,” shared the shocking events that led to her fallout with her friend
Olive explained that she had met her friend, Anna, at a book club, and that when the other woman began dating her boyfriend, Alex, she expected him to propose within 90 days
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When Anna got proposed to, she immediately went into “bride mode” and began working out under a 25-year-old personal trainer who seemed like quite a flirt
frimufilms / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Things came to a head one day when, after a girls’ night out, the poster noticed her friend’s location and realized that she was cheating on her fiancé with her gym trainer
When the woman confronted her friend about her actions, Anna accused her of not being a “girl’s girl,” which led to their friendship ending in conflict
Women sticking together is an empowering concept because it can help them get through tough situations together. Lexi Inks explains that supporting girls means wanting your female friends and loved ones to win at life, without any jealousy or resentment about their journey.
Unfortunately, over the last couple of years, as this concept has trended on social media, the idea behind being a “girl’s girl” has been warped slightly. According to Megan Hazlett, sometimes people expect women to put up with problematic actions and toxic behavior just because another lady has done it. Even if someone doesn’t want to support such things, they might be vilified just for standing up for their morals.
This is especially true when it comes to something like infidelity, because cheaters don’t often want their bad behavior exposed. Dr. Kathy, the relationship psychologist, explains that in research studies she found that 63.5% of women reported having 1 affair, and that they didn’t stray after that experience.
It can be difficult to know why someone would even cheat on their partner in the first place, but Naomi Light mentions that it could happen sometimes due to people’s fear of commitment. Even if they are struggling with issues of low self-esteem, if they are drawn toward external validation, it could end up leading them away from their loved one.
freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When it comes to a friend committing infidelity, folks might often find it hard to confront the other person, but All Pro Dad explains that it’s important to be persistent and let the other individual know you aren’t okay with their actions. It might be tough at first, but listening to them and sharing your thoughts on the matter might help.
In certain cases, things might not go according to plan, and even the best of friends might retaliate when called out like this. They might even try to turn the tables on you, which is why Kasandra Brabaw advises setting boundaries, especially if your bestie wants their infidelity kept a secret.
Nobody wants to lose a good friend, but author Stacey Herrera says sometimes that is the only way to move on. Rather than trying to convince the cheater of your perspective or forcing them to come clean, the only thing you might be able to do is to step away from the situation.
In this case, Olive decided that she could no longer be buddies with Anna, especially because her ex-bestie was accusing her of not being a “girl’s girl.” Ending such a long relationship must have been heartbreaking, but it may be better than dealing with all that drama.
What would you do if you were facing the same dilemma as the poster? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the situation, and if you have ever been in the same spot.
You can also check out the original video right here
Most people sided with Olive and felt that her ex-friend was a red flag for cheating, and also for forcing her partner to propose within just 90 days
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