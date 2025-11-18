50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)



Ever had a heated online argument with a stranger, only to think of the perfect comeback three days later? Well, on the internet clock, a few days might as well be an eternity, and everyone’s already moved on.

But over on r/clevercomebacks, wasting time is unheard of. With over 2 million members, this subreddit is full of sharp retorts for any situation. At Bored Panda, we’re big fans. So we’ve rounded up the best comebacks they have to offer. Keep reading, you might just find the right response to silence that next awkward comment.

#1 Yep May Be It Is True

Image source: johnmory

#2 Do You Have One?

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Comfortablejack

#3 Never Underestimate A Woman

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Dry-Net

#4 Found It On Twitter. Hope I Am Not Too Late

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: zzuhruf

#5 Kid Has A Bright And Shocking Future In Front Of Him

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: The_Jib

#6 Just Another Reason To Keep My Purple Hair

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: pedragono

#7 “Migrants Can’t Assimilate Into Society”

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 They Don’t Give A Damn

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: blaze_uchiha999

#9 Well Then Rip

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ConteStefanon

#10 What A Good Reply

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Comfortablejack

#11 Keep Your Stick On The Ice

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Master1718

#12 Love This Guy

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: humanitalian

#13 I Don’t Care If Repost Made Me Laugh

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: iamafailedasian

#14 Not Be A Baby Machine

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: lucynyu13

#15 Oof. That Burn Needs Some Love

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: BelleAriel

#16 Please Wear A Mask And Stay Safe

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: themaskedvillain

#17 You’re The Problem

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Cereal_killer03

#18 Room Temperature IQ

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Who Orders Small Coffee Anyway?

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: OldFingerman

#20 Just Try Not Being Straight For Awhile

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Why Don’t You Stand Up For Yourself?

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Thalassolykos

#22 Some Good Luck!

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: FitzRowe

#23 Thank You Andy Wang!

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ykafia

#24 It Was Social Distancing Haha

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: BelleAriel

#25 Definitely Atheists That Do This

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Jet_The_Tabaxi

#26 I Understand Completely

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#27 Whatever Your Weakness, There’s A Hellion To Exploit It

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: free-whitebird

#28 They Also Don’t Come In Exciting Anime

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: TheRikari

#29 Whatttt !?? No Vegan Options At KFC!???

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: FitzRowe

#30 British Museum

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: athrvpatil

#31 Idk If This Has Been Posted Before, But I Love His Little Smile

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: twinkletoes_44

#32 Look Before You Leap

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I Hope This Hasn’t Been Done Before

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Stealing The Rainbow

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: BuickBobFL

#35 Separate Payments

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: memezzer

#36 Big Footprints To Fill

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: mysteresc

#37 Education Is Vitally Important, After All

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Smitherd

#38 Bless This Woman

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: sp0okygorl

#39 Why Would They Need To Am I Rite?

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: LordMouse121

#40 People Really Live In Their Own Little Bubbles

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: hayashiiiii

#41 Comeback

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: clevcomebacks

#42 Comeback

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: clevcomebacks

#43 Comeback

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: clevcomebacks

#44 Simple Math To Hard

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: uncle_russell_90

#45 Can Anyone Show Martha The Original Constitution ?

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#46 True Perfection Has Been Achieved

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ekiechi

#47 Comeback

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: clevcomebacks

#48 Illegal Plants

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: YoloForJesusChrist

#49 I Hate Anti-Maskers

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: CatPizza838

#50 Old But Gold

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Y_Z_P

#51 Useless Trees

50 Of The Most Savage Responses People Had To Jerks (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Kennydoe

