50 Celebrity Wedding Crashers Who Made The Couple’s Day Even More Unforgettable

With most weddings planned to the tiniest detail, it’s fair to say that a bride can go into full panic mode just thinking about her wedding getting crashed.

But what if the guilty crasher is not a stranger, not a weirdo, not a forgotten relative, not a tax collector, not a drunk guest, but… a celebrity themselves.

Think of Tom Hanks bringing the bride and her father to the altar, Ed Sheeran serenading the newlyweds or Keanu Reeves popping up out of nowhere for a wedding shoot.

These people are clearly never forgetting their marriage anniversary, so it’s a solid win-win!

#1 Keanu Reeves Crashed This Couple’s Wedding

Image source: Darlette DeBrunner Camara-Hayman

#2 A British Couple Jokingly Invited Queen Elizabeth To Their 2012 Wedding And She Actually Showed Up

#3 Had The Most Amazing Weekend

Image source: MrsNRoadnight

#4 Jason Momoa, Who Played Aquaman, Crashes A Couple’s Wedding Photo

Image source: ericlm

#5 Think It’s Safe To Say That Our Wedding Is One To Remember. The Best Day Of My Life Turned Into The Best Surprise Of A Lifetime

Thank you Tom Hanks for spicing up our beautiful and amazing day!

Image source: iamcheftashia

#6 Keanu Reeves Has Begun To Make A Name For Himself As A Celebrity Wedding Crasher

Image source: slanjkilts

#7 So This Happened At Yesterday’s Wedding. The President Was In San Diego This Weekend At The Venue Where We Were Photographing A Gorgeous Wedding, And We Caught It All

Image source: sj.video, theyoungrens.com

#8 What Started Off As A Quiet Sunset Teremana Tequila Toast With Mi Amigo, Danny Devito – Turned Into Wedding Crashers 2.0

So much love and mana in the room for the lovely bride & groom. Congrats Will & Kristine Abbot!

Image source: TheRock

#9 Just Got Married

Image source: snoopdogg

#10 My Bride & Groom Bumped Into Adam Sandler, And That Was Amazing! Everything Can Happen In Montréal

Image source: mlle_sanMlle Sana Photographya_photography

#11 Elisabeth And Ryan Planned One Amazing Celebration. The Icing On The Cake Was Tom Hanks Stopping In Central Park To Wish Them Congratulations

Image source: tomhanks, megmillerphotography

#12 I Might Be Mistaken But Is That Zach Braff Photobombing My Newlywed Couple? Only In New York

Image source: Sascha Reinking Photography

#13 Tom Hanks Crashing A Wedding, 1993

Image source: IndependentCulture

#14 I’d Like To Say A Photo Bomb From Tom Hanks Was The Best Part Of Yesterday But Honestly, I’d Be Lying

Yesterday was filled with joy, laughter and fun and love and family, and hugs and I just can’t get enough of Grace and Luke.

Image source: rachelrowland, Rachel Rowland Photography

#15 Photobomber Strikes Again (Jason Segel)

Image source: kellygiarrocco

#16 In 2013, Usain Bolt Photobombed A Couple Who Were Taking Their Wedding Photos In Paris

Image source: usainbolt

#17 As If Your Wedding Day Couldn’t Be Any Better… This Almost Upstaged Selwyn, The Best Man’s Star-Turn Speech, The Ultimate Gentleman Chris Hemsworth

Happy to be photographed with Anneka & Kent.

Image source: studiobluetulip

#18 Jennifer Hudson Surprises A Gay Couple At Their Wedding

Image source: iamjhud, iamjhud

#19 Ed Sheeran On Instagram: “Just Surprised This Lovely Couples First Dance. Available For Weddings, Birthdays And Bar Mitzvah’s, Contact Your Local Super Market For Details”

Image source: teddysphotos

#20 Undoubtedly The Highlight Of Sir Paul McCartney’s Day Meeting These Beautiful Lovebirds

Image source: madix_photography, madix_photography

#21 My Friend Ran Into John Travolta The Night Before His Wedding, And He Shows Up The Next Day

Image source: imgur.com

#22 Taking Wedding Pictures When We Run Into This Guy (Bill Nye)

Image source: jessiniki

#23 So Taylor Swift Showed Up To My Cousin’s Wedding

Image source: Gage_Simmons, x_iceberg

#24 Bikini Wedding Crasher Serena Williams

Image source: serenawilliams, instagram.com

#25 Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner And Jake Johnson Unexpectedly Crashed A Wedding Reception In Miami Beach During The Best Man’s Speech

Image source: magicmirrormiami

#26 “Do You Mind If We Crash Your Wedding?” – Katy Perry

Image source: raypropstudios

#27 Conan O’Brien Posted A Video On His Twitter Account With This Caption: “This Is The 47th Wedding I’ve Ruined. When I Hit 50 I Can Retire”

Image source: ConanOBrien

#28 Katie And Shane Came All The Way From The UK To Get Married In This Place. There Was Also A Brief Appearance By Liam Hemsworth Who Was Such A Gentleman

Image source: kirkwillcox

#29 Lady Gaga Showed Up To This Couple’s Wedding Party, Capping Off An Already Memorable Day

Image source: mahsa_tousi_nyc

#30 Lebron James Surprises Wedding Party

Image source: Adagion Studio

#31 Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding At Disney World

Image source: LilNasX

#32 Fun Memories From When Steven Tyler Crashed Our Wedding

Image source: jeffreydroseman

#33 Probably The Last Thing Adam Sandler Wanted To Do After Playing Basketball Was To Star In Our Wedding Pics, But He Hopped Right In And Made The Day Even More Remarkable

Image source: palmbeachphoto

#34 Bill Clinton Crashed Wedding In Ireland

Image source: philipdalyphoto

#35 Imagine Being Able To Say Cardi Freaking B Officiated Your Wedding

Image source: iamcardib

#36 When Your Couple’s Portrait Session Gets Crashed By The Weeknd

Image source: THEKXOTF, theweddingartistsco

#37 Meg And Nick’s Private Ceremony. Their Friend, Bradley Cooper, Was Visiting Georgetown And Made Sure To Congratulate The Newlyweds As They Walked Around Campus

Image source: lisaboggsphoto

#38 Sharon Stone Officiated The Wedding Of Two Men For Their Beachside Ceremony In February 2022

Image source: sharonstone

#39 Guess Who Crashed Our Wedding?

Image source: G-Note

#40 Beyonce And Jay-Z Crashed A Wedding While Vacationing In Portofino, Italy

Image source: getinsideitaly, vogueweddings

#41 The Orange Is The New Black Star Crashed A Wedding While In Australia With Two Of Her Oitnb Co-Stars: Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) And Danielle Brooks (Taystee)

Lea DeLaria wrote this on her Instagram: “Me, Yael Stone and Danielle Brooks crashed a wedding down under, in fact, I sang for the brides and danced with everybody”.

Image source: realleadelaria

#42 Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way I Look At Bambo Diaby On My Wedding Day When The Main Man “Crashed” Our Wedding

Image source: Wayne_Charnley

#43 Robert Pattinson Crashed An Irish Wedding In Co Down, With Bride And Groom Sarah And Tom Lenihan

Image source: RACHEL REID, showandtellfilms

#44 Back In July 2017, Kirsten And Kayleigh Jennings Were Shocked When Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Crashed Their Wedding In Winnipeg, Canada

Image source: colpitts

#45 That Time When Conan O’Brien Crashed The Wedding

Image source: holly.j.haroz

#46 It Must Be Good Luck When Amy Schumer Crashes Your Wedding

Image source: yumimatsuostudio

#47 Newlyweds Were Snapping Photos Before The Reception When Justin Timberlake Showed Up, Seemingly Out Of The Blue, To Snap A Photo With The Happy Couple

Image source: Chelsey Gaudet Parks

#48 Wedding Photobomb. Jason Jones & Samantha Bee

Image source: jenosojnicki

#49 I Had The Pleasure Of Dj’ing This Wedding. He Was The Father Of The Bride

Image source: monterey68

#50 That One Day When The Roast Master Himself Jeffrey Ross Joined The Party

Image source: lillyphoto

