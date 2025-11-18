50 Times Architecture Lovers Were So Impressed With A Building They Saw, They Just Had To Share

Some might think that an architect’s main tasks are to create something that a) serves a purpose, b) is not a sore to the eyes, and c) is wind resistant, at least (ideally, durable enough to resist larger disturbances, too). And while that’s not far from the truth, there is so much more that goes into these three goals.
The things hidden within said tasks are often what takes certain buildings from good to great, whether they add to their timeless charm, their functionality, or how well they blend within the environment. Today we want to shed light on some examples of all three, which have caught the attention of architecture enthusiasts on the ‘Architecture’ community on Reddit. Ranging from houses of worship to old McDonald’s locations, they have the je ne sais quoi that people seem to like; scroll down to try to figure out what it is yourself.
Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the designer and founder of Kurani, an architecture firm that designs life-changing spaces for education, Danish Kurani, who was kind enough to share his thoughts on what makes architecture great.
#1 Preserved Edo Period Neighborhood In Japan
Image source: blcknoir
#2 Under A Bridge In Egypt
Image source: manbel13
#3 The Neo-Gothic Architecture Of New College, University Of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: blcknoir
#4 Ukraine – Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists
Image source: Hypattie
#5 Mont Saint-Michel In Normandy, France, Started In The 12th Cent. (1080×1233)
Image source: Kunstkurator
#6 Weinhardt Mansion (Chicago, 1888)
Image source: Latter_Ad_2653
#7 This Building In Brussels, Belgium
Image source: blcknoir
#8 Pretty Cool How They Managed To Preserve The City
Image source: NiceLapis
#9 17th Century Grafarkirkja Turf Church In North Iceland, The Oldest Turf Church In Iceland. (1347×1681)
Image source: Kunstkurator
#10 The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran
Image source: blcknoir
#11 Meteora Monasteries, Greece 🇬🇷
Image source: blcknoir
#12 “Azure Blue Pool” At Hearst Castel, San Simeon, California
Image source: gnr_fan007
#13 Barcelona , Spain
Image source: MeineerAdam
#14 Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home
Image source: rockystl
#15 Poland
Image source: ruthtruthhere
#16 One Of My Favorite Simple And Beautiful Buildings
Image source: Znatureanimals
#17 Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate
Image source: blcknoir
#18 Palace In Russia With A Giant Iron Tree Built Into The Façade (Kazan Ministry Of Architecture)
Image source: HulaKloner
#19 Yemeni Architecture
Image source: merymahmoudi
#20 King Alfred’s Tower In England, Built In 1772 (1242×1388)
Image source: Kunstkurator
#21 The Oceanographic Museum Of Monaco
Image source: JDMPYM
#22 Abandoned Church Purchased By Skaters And Renovated Into A Skatepark. What Are Your Thoughts?
Image source: reddit.com
#23 In England You Sometimes See These “Wavy” Brick Fences. And Curious As It May Seem, This Shape Uses Fewer Bricks Than A Straight Wall. A Straight Wall Needs At Least Two Layers Of Bricks To Make Is Sturdy, But The Wavy Wall Is Fine Thanks To The Arch Support Provided By The Waves
Image source: smell1s
#24 Stuyvesant St., New York – USA
Image source: blcknoir
#25 Baps Akshardham Temple, Delhi, India
Image source: blcknoir
#26 Les Espaces D’abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand, France
Image source: loulan
#27 Got The Keys To Where I’m Opening My Cafe. I Thought You Guys Might Like The Building
Image source: Darylols
#28 Walls Of The Ark Of Bukhara, A 5th Century Ad Fortress In Bukhara, Uzbekistan. (3456×2304)
Image source: Kunstkurator
#29 Tyler House, Designed In 1950. Los Angeles, USA
Image source: blcknoir
#30 Somewhere, China
Image source: Psychological_Award5
#31 Townhouse With A Double Staircase Entrance On Howe Street, Lincoln Park, Chicago
Image source: blcknoir
#32 Art Deco Buildings, US
Image source: AwareWolfGamedev
#33 The Royal Palace Of Naples
Image source: blcknoir
#34 Gothic Architecture
Image source: Massive-Hulk
#35 The Georgian Hotel Gives Me Wes Anderson Vibes
Image source: reddit.com
#36 The Hill Of The Buddha By Tadao Ando
Image source: blcknoir
#37 Meenakshi Temple, Tamil Nadu, India
Image source: kukneheydhfjgj
#38 Why Do Medieval Cities Look Way Better Than Modern Cities? And How Much Would The Apartments On The Left Cost In America?
Image source: dreamedio
#39 Knoll House, Italy, A Private Home Built Atop The Ruins Of A Medieval Barn. Designed By Werner Tscholl In 1997
Image source: archineering
#40 Harbin Opera House Designed By Mad Architects
Image source: blcknoir
#41 A Cafe In Bhutan, Neyphug House
Image source: Palana
#42 Oslo Opera House
Image source: QuintenMc
#43 My First Design Built ✌️😁 Afred Nobel Bridge In Sweden
Image source: kribbman
#44 Karlatornet, Gothenburg Sweden
Image source: Itchyspot_
#45 I Just Drove By This House In Pensacola
Image source: YoDJPumpThisParty
#46 Classic San Franciscan Victorian With A Very Modern Color Aesthetic
Image source: blcknoir
#47 Surf House In California
Image source: reddit.com
#48 A Modern Cabin In Norway
Image source: blcknoir
#49 Why Can’t Architects Build Like This Anymore?
Image source: The_Konkest_Dong
#50 “Seating Pod” At The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles, Designed By John Portman In 1974
Image source: archineering
