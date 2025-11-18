50 Times Architecture Lovers Were So Impressed With A Building They Saw, They Just Had To Share

Some might think that an architect’s main tasks are to create something that a) serves a purpose, b) is not a sore to the eyes, and c) is wind resistant, at least (ideally, durable enough to resist larger disturbances, too). And while that’s not far from the truth, there is so much more that goes into these three goals.

The things hidden within said tasks are often what takes certain buildings from good to great, whether they add to their timeless charm, their functionality, or how well they blend within the environment. Today we want to shed light on some examples of all three, which have caught the attention of architecture enthusiasts on the ‘Architecture’ community on Reddit. Ranging from houses of worship to old McDonald’s locations, they have the je ne sais quoi that people seem to like; scroll down to try to figure out what it is yourself.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the designer and founder of Kurani, an architecture firm that designs life-changing spaces for education, Danish Kurani, who was kind enough to share his thoughts on what makes architecture great.

#1 Preserved Edo Period Neighborhood In Japan

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#2 Under A Bridge In Egypt

Image source: manbel13

Image source: manbel13

#3 The Neo-Gothic Architecture Of New College, University Of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#4 Ukraine – Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists

Image source: Hypattie

Image source: Hypattie

#5 Mont Saint-Michel In Normandy, France, Started In The 12th Cent. (1080×1233)

Image source: Kunstkurator

Image source: Kunstkurator

#6 Weinhardt Mansion (Chicago, 1888)

Image source: Latter_Ad_2653

Image source: Latter_Ad_2653

#7 This Building In Brussels, Belgium

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#8 Pretty Cool How They Managed To Preserve The City

Image source: NiceLapis

Image source: NiceLapis

#9 17th Century Grafarkirkja Turf Church In North Iceland, The Oldest Turf Church In Iceland. (1347×1681)

Image source: Kunstkurator

Image source: Kunstkurator

#10 The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#11 Meteora Monasteries, Greece 🇬🇷

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#12 “Azure Blue Pool” At Hearst Castel, San Simeon, California

Image source: gnr_fan007

Image source: gnr_fan007

#13 Barcelona , Spain

Image source: MeineerAdam

Image source: MeineerAdam

#14 Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home

Image source: rockystl

Image source: rockystl

#15 Poland

Image source: ruthtruthhere

Image source: ruthtruthhere

#16 One Of My Favorite Simple And Beautiful Buildings

Image source: Znatureanimals

Image source: Znatureanimals

#17 Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#18 Palace In Russia With A Giant Iron Tree Built Into The Façade (Kazan Ministry Of Architecture)

Image source: HulaKloner

Image source: HulaKloner

#19 Yemeni Architecture

Image source: merymahmoudi

Image source: merymahmoudi

#20 King Alfred’s Tower In England, Built In 1772 (1242×1388)

Image source: Kunstkurator

Image source: Kunstkurator

#21 The Oceanographic Museum Of Monaco

Image source: JDMPYM

Image source: JDMPYM

#22 Abandoned Church Purchased By Skaters And Renovated Into A Skatepark. What Are Your Thoughts?

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#23 In England You Sometimes See These “Wavy” Brick Fences. And Curious As It May Seem, This Shape Uses Fewer Bricks Than A Straight Wall. A Straight Wall Needs At Least Two Layers Of Bricks To Make Is Sturdy, But The Wavy Wall Is Fine Thanks To The Arch Support Provided By The Waves

Image source: smell1s

Image source: smell1s

#24 Stuyvesant St., New York – USA

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#25 Baps Akshardham Temple, Delhi, India

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#26 Les Espaces D’abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand, France

Image source: loulan

Image source: loulan

#27 Got The Keys To Where I’m Opening My Cafe. I Thought You Guys Might Like The Building

Image source: Darylols

Image source: Darylols

#28 Walls Of The Ark Of Bukhara, A 5th Century Ad Fortress In Bukhara, Uzbekistan. (3456×2304)

Image source: Kunstkurator

Image source: Kunstkurator

#29 Tyler House, Designed In 1950. Los Angeles, USA

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#30 Somewhere, China

Image source: Psychological_Award5

Image source: Psychological_Award5

#31 Townhouse With A Double Staircase Entrance On Howe Street, Lincoln Park, Chicago

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#32 Art Deco Buildings, US

Image source: AwareWolfGamedev

Image source: AwareWolfGamedev

#33 The Royal Palace Of Naples

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#34 Gothic Architecture

Image source: Massive-Hulk

Image source: Massive-Hulk

#35 The Georgian Hotel Gives Me Wes Anderson Vibes

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#36 The Hill Of The Buddha By Tadao Ando

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#37 Meenakshi Temple, Tamil Nadu, India

Image source: kukneheydhfjgj

Image source: kukneheydhfjgj

#38 Why Do Medieval Cities Look Way Better Than Modern Cities? And How Much Would The Apartments On The Left Cost In America?

Image source: dreamedio

Image source: dreamedio

#39 Knoll House, Italy, A Private Home Built Atop The Ruins Of A Medieval Barn. Designed By Werner Tscholl In 1997

Image source: archineering

Image source: archineering

#40 Harbin Opera House Designed By Mad Architects

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#41 A Cafe In Bhutan, Neyphug House

Image source: Palana

Image source: Palana

#42 Oslo Opera House

Image source: QuintenMc

Image source: QuintenMc

#43 My First Design Built ✌️😁 Afred Nobel Bridge In Sweden

Image source: kribbman

Image source: kribbman

#44 Karlatornet, Gothenburg Sweden

Image source: Itchyspot_

Image source: Itchyspot_

#45 I Just Drove By This House In Pensacola

Image source: YoDJPumpThisParty

Image source: YoDJPumpThisParty

#46 Classic San Franciscan Victorian With A Very Modern Color Aesthetic

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#47 Surf House In California

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#48 A Modern Cabin In Norway

Image source: blcknoir

Image source: blcknoir

#49 Why Can’t Architects Build Like This Anymore?

Image source: The_Konkest_Dong

Image source: The_Konkest_Dong

#50 “Seating Pod” At The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles, Designed By John Portman In 1974

Image source: archineering

Image source: archineering

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
