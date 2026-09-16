87 Times People Needed Something So They Just Printed Them With Their 3D Printers

3D printing does sort of sound like science fiction. A machine takes some filament and then, layer by layer, forms it into a solid object. To the layperson, that may look really complicated, but as it turns out, regular folks have been hard at work mastering this craft.
So we’ve gathered some of the coolest pictures and projects from a handful of online communities dedicated to 3D printing. In some cases, you can even follow the link through to get the actual digital file. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
#1 I Designed A 3D Printable, Modular Wall Pokédex (Hexadex)
Image source: Late_Royal644
#2 Couldn’t Find A 3D Printable Water Pitcher I Actually Liked, So I Designed One You Can Print Too :)
Image source: Greedy-Hamster8400
#3 3D Printed 1.9tdi Engine
Image source: KevkoCrievko
The printer itself is not clever at all. It just obeys. It heats a strand of filament to roughly 200 degrees Celsius, pushes it through a nozzle narrower than a pencil lead, and traces out one flat layer. The plastic cools in seconds and fuses to whatever is underneath it. Do that a few thousand times and you have a dragon.
That approach is called fused deposition modeling, and it covers most hobby machines. There is a whole other family, though. Resin printers dip a build plate into a vat of liquid that hardens the instant light touches it, curing each layer with a screen or a laser rather than a nozzle.
#4 I Designed A Wall-Mounted Entryway Organizer With A Built-In Color-Changing LED Puck
Image source: MOLKAMP
#5 Translucent Filament!
Image source: TraditionalSite560
#6 🦇 I Made A Cute Bat Bowl For Halloween!
Image source: Peanuth88
The detail you get is ridiculous, which is why tabletop gamers swear by them, though the cleanup is messier and the chemicals demand respect. Industrial equipment goes further and fuses powdered nylon, titanium, or steel using lasers. The principle never changes. Put material exactly where you want it and skip everything else.
#7 I Made A Modular Cable Pass-Through For Tent Mesh
Image source: IlyaOnline
#8 Sir Ching
Image source: Dry-Pay6654
#9 Tiki Styled Can / Pot Plant Holders
Image source: iprintstuffau
None of this is as recent as it feels. Japanese researcher Hideo Kodama wrote up a layered, light cured process back in 1980. A French team filed for a patent on something similar in 1984, only to watch their employer shelve the whole thing for lacking commercial potential. A few weeks after that, an American engineer named Chuck Hull submitted his own application for a process he dubbed stereolithography, and that patent, granted in 1986, usually gets treated as the technology’s birth certificate.
#10 Made This Battleship Styled Floating Drink Holder
Image source: FkinMustardTiger
#11 I Designed A Modular Cascade Slat Wall Shelf That Can Be Expanded
Image source: Organic_Television54
#12 Halloween Mini Collection
Image source: WoodquarterLabs
Hull also created the STL file format that printers still happily swallow today. He started a company, sold machines to research labs, and told his wife it would probably take 25 or 30 years before one of these things landed in an average home. He was almost spookily accurate.
#13 I 3D Printed The Moon’s Surface From Real NASA Data
Image source: Bike_Relative
#14 Cute Book Page Holder
Image source: Yokes_M
#15 First Time Using Reddit Just Wanted To Share A Couple Halloween Designs!
Image source: PAB3DMODELS
The reason he was right is that the early machines cost as much as a down payment on a flat. Then a University of Bath engineer named Adrian Bowyer had a deceptively simple thought. What if a 3D printer could print the parts for another 3D printer? He kicked off the RepRap project and gave away every design for free, dropping the material cost of a working machine to a few hundred euros and attracting a global swarm of tinkerers who improved it in public. Almost every desktop brand you can name traces its family tree straight back to that project. Once the original patents started expiring around 2009, the floodgates opened for real.
#16 Upgraded My Boring Light Switches To These 3D Printed Art Nouveau / Jugendstil Frames!
Image source: Profil_Peter
#17 🍌 I Made A Banana Cable Organizer
Image source: Andrea606
#18 A Unicorn Night Light For My Daughter
Image source: Pyroplan89
Anybody who wrestled with a printer in 2013 and rage quit would barely recognize what sits on shelves now. Beds level themselves. Filament loads at the push of a button. Machines that used to crawl through an overnight job finish it before lunch, and multi material setups swap colors mid print without anyone hovering nearby.
#19 My New Sink Organizer
Image source: Sebb3l
#20 Fox / Botanical Glass Coaster Design, They Look Great Printed With Or Without Resin
Image source: dominicbrookmiller
#21 Just Uploaded My Latest Halloween Design, A Haunted Castle Inside A Pumpkin
Image source: Bruteloops
Decent entry level models cost less than a mid range phone. On top of that, repositories like Printables and Thingiverse sit on millions of free files, so replacing the snapped knob on your dishwasher no longer requires designing anything at all. The professional end has wandered somewhere genuinely strange and wonderful. Surgeons rehearse tricky operations on printed replicas of a specific patient’s anatomy.
#22 Resting Dragon Keys Bowl
Image source: OwnTale7603
#23 UNO Card Book Storage
Image source: BTCPR
#24 I Made My Ideal Spice Rack For The Kitchen
Image source: Zernomic
Hearing aids, sneaker soles, and jet engine fuel nozzles roll out by the million. Construction crews have piped concrete into entire houses. And in 2024, astronauts on the International Space Station retrieved the first metal part ever printed in orbit, a modest stainless steel curve hinting that future crews could just manufacture their own wrenches rather than waiting on the next resupply rocket.
#25 Parametric Plant Protector
Image source: ikxdf
#26 From Zero Cad Knowledge To Functional Designs In 8 Months: The Power Of 3D Printing
Image source: Dry-Letterhead-5703
#27 Minimalistic Holder For A Clean Kitchen
Image source: Unlucky_Ad_7065
What makes the hobby side so endearing is that it sits on top of four decades of hard engineering and cheerfully ignores most of it. Someone spent a career refining laser sintering so that you could print a tiny articulated octopus for your desk, and that honestly seems like a fair trade. The bottleneck these days is not the hardware or the price tag. It is coming up with an idea worth making. The folks here clearly had a few.
#28 Created A Gta-Style Land Management Game With Missions, Rewards, Calamities, And Lots For Strategy
Image source: ozarkexpeditions
#29 Volcano Experiment Kit Card. Has Everything Needed Except The Baking Soda And Vinegar. It’s Also 5 Colours Thanks To A Manual Filament Swap
Image source: ExpectDeer
#30 A Magsafe Charger Hidden Inside A Zen Garden
Image source: Renovatius
#31 I Turned My Philips Hue Go Into An Actual Lamp!
Image source: CHRISTIVVN
#32 Filament Spool Fidget Toy
Image source: Kongkoka
#33 While Designing Ultimate Ptfe Tube Cutter I Accidently Just Made Guillotine
Image source: legeat
#34 My Zombie Head Came Out Pretty Awesome!
Image source: Rekt0Rama
#35 Realistic Molar Keychain – Tested Print Profile Ready On Makerworld!
Image source: NeighborhoodFresh154
#36 Planter Collection
Image source: Ikigaiform_3D
#37 My Newest Items On Makerworld
Image source: zzz3dselkirk
#38 I Made 3D Printable “Coloring Panels” – A Fun Way To Combine Printing And Art For Kids (And Adults!)
Image source: Extension-Ad-3275
#39 Designed A Modular Paint Carousel For My Hobby Setup – Paint:porcupine
Image source: CaldrisWorks
#40 I Designed A Blade Disposal Container That Lets You Snap Blades Inside And Permanently Seal It When Full
Image source: SiliconHatesRicotta
#41 Just Released My Halloween Spider Kit Card: 2 Colours, No Ams
Image source: audiodan
#42 Made This Giant Paracetamol Wall Decor
Image source: Shauninhio
#43 I Made A Dragon Ball Lamp With Kid Goku & Great Ape 🌕🐒
Image source: LunchImpossible5553
#44 Turned My Rc Boat Into A Zero-Electronics Wind-Up Bath Toy (With An Exposed V8 Block!)
Image source: Key-Ladder6386
#45 I’ve Made This Candy Holder In The Shape Of A Ghost For Halloween
Image source: Hexagonlabs3D
#46 Brick Man Traveler
Image source: DK_Design95
#47 I Love This Guy!
Image source: Key_Location_9338
#48 Halloween Pumpkin! (LED Tealight Compatible)
Image source: BridgewaterFilms
#49 What If An Eraser Was Ridiculously Oversized… And Actually Useful?
Image source: notila
#50 Neon LED Cover For A1 Extruder
Image source: Tunantero
#51 Designed A Minimalist A-Frame Display Stand For Instax Mini Photos
Image source: deevvb
#52 My Dog’s Stick Collection Needed A Proper Library
Image source: jetsonfi
#53 Toucan Keep A Secret — A Puzzle Box That Became A Bird By Accident
Image source: jpedroleite
#54 Now Available On Makerworld
Image source: Ill_Tart_4900
#55 Magnetic Cover For A1 Extruder Inspired By Half Life
Image source: Tunantero
#56 Business Card Generator
Image source: SnaKeZ83
#57 I Made A Going Merry Display For The New One Piece Kinder Joy Mini Funko Pops! 🏴☠️
Image source: LunchImpossible5553
#58 What Free Tool Is Available?
Image source: Cyber_Nerd504
#59 Pokemon Card Stand
Image source: Yugincrab
#60 My Emotional Support Print
Image source: starmiemd
#61 Your Girlfriend/Wife Will Hate This Door Hanger
Image source: EconomistMiserable32
#62 First 0.2mm Nozzle Print, 13.5 Hrs For A 39g Model, Came Out Great
Image source: HorrorPresent1828
#63 One Year Update On Petg Print
Image source: _thecrazyadventurist
#64 My First Handpainted Figurine
Image source: -_Shinobi_-
#65 5 Days And 5 Hours Ripper Mask
Image source: Naive_Divide_489
#66 Casper – Ghost Through The Window
Image source: Stag_3D
#67 My H2c’s First Big Job: A Tactile Terrain Map For Blind Users, Designed By A Blind Maker (Me)
Image source: Mrblindguardian
#68 I Made Some SD Card Holders
Image source: jimmylamstudio
#69 Old Bonegrinder – Completed
Image source: Professional_Cook360
#70 Bottle Cap Clock I Made For My Son
Image source: Big3913
#71 My First Real Parametric Model: A Baseboard Gap Filler I Made For My Own Renovation
Image source: quentinchap
#72 Spent The Weekend On Maz Kanata. Matte Tan Pla Hides Layer Lines Surprisingly Well, Paint Was Optional But I Couldn’t Resist
Image source: jpedroleite
#73 First 3D Print And Design
I decided to start with something simple and designed this coaster. I added a leather top on it too. I’m pretty happy with how it turned out. I know the print quality isn’t the best but I’m learning I’m sure it will improve especially with better printer settings and more experience.
Image source: Academic-Pea-4534
#74 Unique Cottage
Image source: hsianghui
#75 Weighted Google Review Stand With Nfc, Qr & Anti-Slip Feet
Image source: SiliconHatesRicotta
#76 Todays Upload To Makerworld
Image source: SwagBagOfficial
#77 Dragon Furie Eclair Multipart
Image source: Old_Tart980
#78 Tyranosaurus Desk
Image source: No-Caramel2839
#79 The Bathroom Windows Turned Out Great With Clear Petg
Image source: Glass-Attorney4903
#80 49 Hour Print
Image source: chertzle
#81 I Designed A Bot That Transforms Into A Fudge-Pop. I Call Him Fudgement Day
Image source: Forward_Falcon_3910
#82 Bambu’s Statue Maker Is Amazing
Image source: AdiSellers
#83 I Love Non Planar Printing 😅
Image source: NoIdenty0000
#84 Designed A Gba Screen Cover For My X2d!
Image source: SuperiorMango8
#85 Hellboy I Sculpted In Nomad Sculpt And Printed With P2s, 0,2mm Nozzle
Image source: NekudSNEK
#86 A Few More Of My 3D Printed Guitars For You All!
Image source: Defiant_Bad_9070
#87 Bone White Matte On A Translucent Lampshade, Better Than I Expected
Image source: Ikigaiform_3D
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