Bella Ramsay Says That She Wasn’t Required To Play The Last of Us Video Game

After being in development hell for nearly a decade, The Last of Us will finally premiere in 2023. The series is created by Craig Mazin, who crafted the excellent Chernobyl series on HBO. Interestingly enough, the casting is filled with notable Game of Thrones alums, as Pedro Pascal – who will play Joel – and Bella Ramsay – who will play Ellie – will lead the upcoming video game adaptation. Now, video game adaptations have gotten better over recent years, with The Witcher, Sonic The Hedgehog, Werewolves Within, and Arcane, showcasing that it’s possible to make a great crossover of popular video game properties.
The key thing is that the creator of said movie or series understands the source material, and the advantage that the upcoming series has is that the president of Naughty Dog is an executive producer of the project. The first season of The Last of Us will cover the first game in a one-hour, 10-episode format. Based on the trailer that was officially released earlier this year, Mazin and his team of writers seem to greatly understand the lore of The Last of Us; however, the interesting note here is that Bella Ramsey was encouraged not to play the video game.
Last year, Pascal admitted in a GQ interview that he didn’t play the video games himself, and though the actor tried his hand at trying to play the first Last of Us, he ultimately gave the controller to his nephew and watched him play for a couple of hours. Pascal stated that he didn’t “want to get too close to the video game character while filming as the TV show version”; however, the 47-year-old wanted to watch enough to get a feeling of who Joel is and his overall sense of the world.
For any actor, research is just as important as the performance as it’s vital to understand the character you’re playing, so Ramsey has watched some of the gameplay to get a better understanding of Ellie, but the actress was actually told to not play the video game: “I was actually encouraged not to [play the game],” she said. “After my audition, they asked me, ‘Have you played it?’ And I said, ‘Nope,’ and they said, ‘Keep it that way.’ I did watch some of the gameplay on Youtube just to get a sense of it.” said told USA Today.
It’s understandable that the creators didn’t particularly want Ramsay to play the games as performers can get very caught up in the mannerisms and nature of the said character, so while it’s important for the actress to know who Ellie is and not deviate too much from what made her such a popular name, Ramsay does need some creative freedom to make Ellie feel natural onscreen. The 19-year-old seems excited for what’s to come as the series was such a big component of her life in the past year:
“But I’m so excited for it to come out,” she said. “It was such a big part of my life. I shot for a whole year, which is quite a long time when you’ve only lived for 19 years. Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, ‘How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine.’ I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time.”
We’ll surely see how the long-awaited video game adaptation turns out on HBO. All the pieces of the puzzle thus far for a strong series have been put into place; hopefully, The Last of Us turns out to be as good as it looks thus far.