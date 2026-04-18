Behind Her Eyes: 8 Clues You Probably Missed About the Twist Ending

Behind Her Eyes‘ ending is one of the biggest WTF moments on television that audiences didn’t see coming, yet the clues were there all along. In the lead-up to the hugely twisted finale, showrunners hid the hints in plain sight, but they are easy to miss until the end when the Easter Egg is unravelled. Perhaps the wildest TV show on the Netflix lineup, Behind Her Eyes tells the story of a single mother, Louise (Simona Brown), who finds herself in a love triangle with her boss, David (Tom Bateman), and his wife, Adele (Eve Hewson). Things quickly take a dark turn with Adele’s best friend, Rob (Robert Aramayo), at the center of it all.
In the final twist, Rob, the sociopathic drug addict, Adele met in rehab while mourning her parents, is at the helm of the psychological tale of secrets. The shocking ending reveals that Rob used astral projection techniques he learned from Adele to switch bodies with and kill Adele and later Louise to get his dream man. At first, it seems like Adele was the psychopath, but in essence, Louise and the real Adele are manipulated and killed by Rob, and nobody saw it coming. Nevertheless, these hints and clues were snuck into the show from the beginning.
1. Behind Her Eyes’ Promotional Poster is the First Easter Egg
Even before the premiere, the truth was right there on the promotional poster for Behind Her Eyes. On the poster, large pictures of the three presumed main characters (David, Louise, and Adele) appear at the top, representing the messy love triangle. At the bottom of the same poster is Rob, depicted as a small figure lurking in the woods. Now here’s the shocker. A green streak of light (representing an astral soul) comes from Rob and spreads over the trio, subtly resting on David. Clearly, this is not some graphic design to indicate a rift caused by the affair between David and Louise.
2. The Adult Adele We Know Seemed Off, Even to David
Sadly, we never really got to meet the real Adele as an adult, considering the woman appearing as her throughout the series was actually Rob occupying Adele’s body. In flashback scenes, Adele was sweet and kind, always happy around David. However, her attitude suddenly changed with occasional aggressive behavior, in total contrast to how she was depicted in the asylum scenes.
Adele’s body language also changes after Rob took over her body. She becomes a bit nervous around David, instead of her usual carefree and loving nature. When she began detesting her past life, audiences thought it was the shock of Rob’s death and her parents’ tragic end, but it was just Rob reliving his horrible life experiences.
3. The Color of Rob & Adele’s Astral Light
During their first astral projection, Rob’s aura was blue while Adele had a pink aura. Also, when Rob tricked Adele into switching bodies, he killed his body with the pink astral light in it while his blue light occupied Adele’s body. Throughout the show, when Adele’s soul is floating around, monitoring her husband’s extramarital affairs with Louise, it carries the blue light, not pink.
4. Rob Was Always In Love With David and Envious of Adele’s Life
The signs were there all along, and we mostly missed them. At first, it looked like he was being protective of his best friend, Adele, but Rob actually fell in love with David the moment they met. Rob is openly gay, and from the first time he meets David, his crush on him is clear. The longing stares and nervousness around David clearly send off romantic vibes. The scene in the kitchen where he cooks for David is a huge clue to that.
5. Adele’s Cooking Reflects Rob’s Inclination to the Craft
Before the big reveal, Rob was a good cook and received praise from David after cooking for him. Adele, on the other hand, didn’t seem to be good at cooking. However, she was seen displaying some great culinary skills throughout the show, hinting that Rob was the one in her body.
6. Adele Would Never Threaten To Frame David
In the lead-up to the big reveal, Adele threatened to tell the police that David killed Rob. Recall that David’s watch, which Adele was wearing when she supposedly disposed of Rob’s body, fell into the well, landing beside the body. Notably, the relationship between Adele and David was pure and affectionate until Rob came into the picture. David was her world, and she would never have gone as far as framing him for murder.
7. Adele Seems to Have a Heroine Addiction, and Her Stash is in a Wooden Box She Gifted Rob
During their time together, Rob was the drug addict, not Adele. She often declined his offer to get high with him. Just before Rob sold her the idea of switching bodies, Adele gave him a wooden box to keep his drugs, and that box was seen in Adele and David’s house after their marriage. In Episode 4, “Rob,” where Adele gives Rob the wooden box, he tags it “something to remember you,” hinting at his intention to kill her and take over her life.
8. Adele Had Rob’s Diary and Allowed Louise to Read About Her From His Perspective
The fact that Adele carried Rob’s diary is weird, regardless of their close friendship. She also allows Louise to learn things about her past from the diary, and the missing pages also leave a clue that something was going on. In retrospect, teaching Louise the soul-traveling trick was premeditated, and he used the diary as a weapon.
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