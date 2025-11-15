30 Long To Short Haircut Pics That Prove Long Isn’t Always Better

If you ever had long, luscious hair before opting for a long to short haircut, you probably remember daily showers of compliments that often go alongside it. If you’ve never had it, the chances are you always wanted it.

But aren’t we all just idealizing the locks the same way we do when looking at Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus”? After all, women these days have much more important things to do when taking care of something that’s subjectively pretty (is it really?) and questionably comfy (no, it’s not).

So this time, we’re celebrating the fresh, unique, and, without a doubt, super cool look of short hair. Going from long to short hair is one heck of a change, and these women seem like they don’t regret it a single bit. So scroll down and upvote your favorite long to short hair transformation, and let us know which looks, long or short, you prefer in the comments below!

#1

Image source: haircut987

#2

Image source: thinhairthick

#3

Image source: serafima_matrosova

#4

Image source: shwetasha_paliwal90

#5

Image source: elie_mrad_official

#6

Image source: hairby.kirstyj

#7

Image source: palomaribeirocolors

#8

Image source: chelseydhair

#9

Image source: kratkovlasky.cz

#10

Image source: kaela.renner

#11

Image source: the_bob_haircut

#12

Image source: skareje

#13

Image source: coupesdecheveuxoriginales

#14

Image source: donnyandhair

#15

Image source: demiraehair

#16

Image source: stevenpapageorgesalon

#17

Image source: shearambitionhair

#18

Image source: new_hair_choices

#19

Image source: chopitoff

#20

Image source: mila_kryshchykhina

#21

Image source: hairbyhetviburman

#22

Image source: talkingheadswithjanie

#23

Image source: saramay_level10

#24

Image source: samkanehair

#25

Image source: lamodesalonmurrieta

#26

Image source: alisha_0506

#27

Image source: lifetooshortforboringhair

#28

Image source: nitesh_hairstylist

#29

Image source: rockthatbuzz

#30

Image source: shornladies

