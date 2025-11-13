21 Disturbing Pictures of Lobotomy Before and After

In 1935, Portuguese doctor Egas Moniz learned of an experiment where removing the frontal lobes of two chimpanzees resulted in reduced violent behavior, making them more compliant. Those results triggered the doctor to try the experiment on humans.

Shortly after performing this procedure on unsuspecting patients suffering from mental illnesses, he published a paper demonstrating a method he believed to be an innovative way to treat such illnesses as schizophrenia and psychosis.

Today, Moniz is remembered for starting one of the most shameful and tragic procedures in medicine. 

#1 Before And After: The Tragedy Of Lobotomy

Image source: unknown

#2

Image source: abean20

#3

Image source: unknown

#4

Image source: unknown

#5 Uncovering A Dark Chapter In Mental Health Care

Image source: abean20

#6

Image source: unknown

#7

Image source: unknown

#8

Image source: unknown

#9

Image source: unknown

#10

Image source: abean20

#11 Lobotomy: When Science Went Too Far

Image source: cppdigitallibrary

#12

Image source: unknown

#13

Image source: abean20

#14

Image source: abean20

#15

Image source: unknown

#16 A Haunting Glimpse Into Medical History

Image source: unknown

#17

Image source: cppdigitallibrary

#18

Image source: abean20

#19

Image source: abean20

#20

Image source: abean20

#21

Image source: unknown

