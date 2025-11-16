40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

by

According to Alexander Den Heijer, “When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.” This quote signifies that the environment we are in is of utmost importance in order to grow and flourish. The quote applies both to flowers and people as well as pets.

Today, we have collected a list of cute pups that showcase before-and-after adoption images from the subreddit r/BeforeNAfterAdoption. We can see the difference that it makes when these dogs find new homes with loving owners. It is heartwarming to see those smiling eyes and though we know that not every soul can be saved, we take solace in knowing that these dogs have received the life they truly deserve.

To learn more about adoption, its process and what challenges to prepare for, Bored Panda reached out to New Day Dog Rescue, who kindly answered our questions. For the full interview with co-founder Christine, read below.

More info: nddr.ca | Instagram | Facebook | zeffy.com

#1 Kodiak’s Before And After 🥲

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: agiek

#2 Saw This Tripod In The Shelter And Knew I Was Supposed To Be His Pawrent. Say Hi To Mr Trio Tripod!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Zebsnotdeadbaby

#3 Our 4th Anniversary Together!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: MsNagel

#4 Leon, All He Knew Was To Hide From Humans, To Run Away From Everyone And Everything, And Once He Was At The Bulgarian Shelter, He Was So Scared He Didn’t Even Come Out From Behind His Little Hut To Eat. I Can’t Believe How Far He’s Came In The Two Years Since We Found Each Other

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: detrinirki

#5 We Have Quite A Few, But This Is My Favorite 180* Change

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: AlwaysAmara

#6 Did We Give My Bebe Her Best Life? You Gosh Darn Right We Did!! We’re Still Working Through Her Issues But Her Indomitable Spirit Keeps Us Going. She’s My Role Model! Three Cheers For Qtip

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Dreadknot84

#7 Best Buds, Then And Now

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: RobertMRodriguez

#8 Homeless To Happy Ending

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: perchance2dream84

#9 From Mitey To Mighty Update – Our Foster Bones’ Progress 2+ Months After We Found Him

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Ap_Kp

#10 From Mangy Street Baby To Couch Potato

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: allegedlydm

#11 Ausra Was Guam Stray That Was Infested With Mange To The Point In Which She Could Barely Walk. Someone Posted Her Pictures On Fb And We Took Her In And Healed Her Up. Now She’s Loving Life With Us In Our New Home In Chicago

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: puffinfish89

#12 A Glow-Up For The Books

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: ChristianeF83

#13 The Second Day I Brought Kenai Home vs. Now

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: xxDisturbed

#14 From Stray To Co-Pilot

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Shakoshakoshako

#15 This Was My Love, Maya. The Top Is The Day She Was Rescued From A Neglect And Abuse Situation And The Bottom Is The Day I Adopted Her! I Guess This Is More Of A Before And After Rescue

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: tropikal_viking

#16 What A Difference 9 Months Makes

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Hactar42

#17 Meeko Before And After Adoption

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: wh15p3r

#18 Kaze The Rescue Pup

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: CentriusDW

#19 Azalea! Followed The Sounds Of A Dog Barking To Find This Poor Thing Living In A Gross Outdoor Kennel. Offered The People $50 For Her. Three Hours Later, She Was Already The “After” Pic At The Vet Being Held By Her New Foster Mom. Who Kept Her

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: gkpetrescue

#20 How It Started… How It’s Going

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: flameheaded

#21 Almost To Our 2nd Gotcha Day!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Icy_Procedure9385

#22 Milly, Truly A Remarkable Recovery/Story!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: benitolepew

#23 What An Adoption Glow-Up

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Educational_Giraffe1

#24 Brought To The Emergency Vet After A Good Samaritan Watched Him Get Hit By A Car At 12 Weeks, Now An Absolutely Spoiled Rotten Boi

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: leaanneeee

#25 It Has Been Six Years Since We Adopted Monet From A Shelter In Oh, USA. He Seemed Exhausted When I Picked Him Up, But Now He Smiles A Lot! Please Adopt Dogs!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: zaltofakko

#26 Natasha Has Been With Me For Five Months Today

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: InfoSecDog

#27 From Shy And Unsure On Day 1 To Proud And Confident On Her 6 Month Birthday. Good Ol’ Rose

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: dr-awkward1978

#28 From Abandoned Puppy Covered In Over 100 Ticks To Snuggly Goofball Living Her Best Life

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: stillnotkim

#29 Lola

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: ErinWalkerLancaster

#30 He Was Surrendered To Me For Having Seizures, Now Hes Improved So Much With Good Nutrition And Lots Of Vet Visits!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Hoperosaliex

#31 5 Months After Adoption vs. 8 Years After Adoption :)

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: potatopalo

#32 From Starved And Packed With Dirt To A Spoiled Baby

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: FrickinBear

#33 From A Jailbird To Princess To This Day And Counting!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: nycetouch2

#34 1 Month Transformation

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Interesting_Tea_4922

#35 It’s Been A Struggle For My Good Boy But His Body, Mind And Spirit Are Almost Healed!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Raggazina

#36 From Foster To Foster Fail! We Love Our 12 Year Old Lumpy Girl

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: princessdickwad

#37 This Is Kobe. Sometimes I Wonder If He Ran Away Or Got Abandoned By Someone. But He Was Found Injured, Malnourished, Sick And Very Afraid Of Men Specifically

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: lubisquinhos

#38 12 Weeks, 12 Months, 12 Years. Happy Birthday, Finn!

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: anonymys

#39 My Baby Girl, Machi

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: Cricrew

#40 One Day After Adoption, Then Today. Growing So Fast :’)

40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

Image source: IsyNotACat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
99 Sunday Quotes That’ll Make This Day So Much Better
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
28 Fashion Logos Redesigned To Make You Feel Uncomfortable
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Turned My Grief After Losing A Child Into Something Beautiful
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Did You Ditch Your Best Friend?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Taiwan Has Just Become The First Asian Country To Ban Eating Cats And Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.