40 Pictures Of Dogs’ Before-And-After Transformations Post Adoption To Melt Your Heart (New Pics)

According to Alexander Den Heijer, “When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.” This quote signifies that the environment we are in is of utmost importance in order to grow and flourish. The quote applies both to flowers and people as well as pets.
Today, we have collected a list of cute pups that showcase before-and-after adoption images from the subreddit r/BeforeNAfterAdoption. We can see the difference that it makes when these dogs find new homes with loving owners. It is heartwarming to see those smiling eyes and though we know that not every soul can be saved, we take solace in knowing that these dogs have received the life they truly deserve.
To learn more about adoption, its process and what challenges to prepare for, Bored Panda reached out to New Day Dog Rescue, who kindly answered our questions. For the full interview with co-founder Christine, read below.
#1 Kodiak’s Before And After 🥲
#2 Saw This Tripod In The Shelter And Knew I Was Supposed To Be His Pawrent. Say Hi To Mr Trio Tripod!
#3 Our 4th Anniversary Together!
#4 Leon, All He Knew Was To Hide From Humans, To Run Away From Everyone And Everything, And Once He Was At The Bulgarian Shelter, He Was So Scared He Didn’t Even Come Out From Behind His Little Hut To Eat. I Can’t Believe How Far He’s Came In The Two Years Since We Found Each Other
#5 We Have Quite A Few, But This Is My Favorite 180* Change
#6 Did We Give My Bebe Her Best Life? You Gosh Darn Right We Did!! We’re Still Working Through Her Issues But Her Indomitable Spirit Keeps Us Going. She’s My Role Model! Three Cheers For Qtip
#7 Best Buds, Then And Now
#8 Homeless To Happy Ending
#9 From Mitey To Mighty Update – Our Foster Bones’ Progress 2+ Months After We Found Him
#10 From Mangy Street Baby To Couch Potato
#11 Ausra Was Guam Stray That Was Infested With Mange To The Point In Which She Could Barely Walk. Someone Posted Her Pictures On Fb And We Took Her In And Healed Her Up. Now She’s Loving Life With Us In Our New Home In Chicago
#12 A Glow-Up For The Books
#13 The Second Day I Brought Kenai Home vs. Now
#14 From Stray To Co-Pilot
#15 This Was My Love, Maya. The Top Is The Day She Was Rescued From A Neglect And Abuse Situation And The Bottom Is The Day I Adopted Her! I Guess This Is More Of A Before And After Rescue
#16 What A Difference 9 Months Makes
#17 Meeko Before And After Adoption
#18 Kaze The Rescue Pup
#19 Azalea! Followed The Sounds Of A Dog Barking To Find This Poor Thing Living In A Gross Outdoor Kennel. Offered The People $50 For Her. Three Hours Later, She Was Already The “After” Pic At The Vet Being Held By Her New Foster Mom. Who Kept Her
#20 How It Started… How It’s Going
#21 Almost To Our 2nd Gotcha Day!
#22 Milly, Truly A Remarkable Recovery/Story!
#23 What An Adoption Glow-Up
#24 Brought To The Emergency Vet After A Good Samaritan Watched Him Get Hit By A Car At 12 Weeks, Now An Absolutely Spoiled Rotten Boi
#25 It Has Been Six Years Since We Adopted Monet From A Shelter In Oh, USA. He Seemed Exhausted When I Picked Him Up, But Now He Smiles A Lot! Please Adopt Dogs!
#26 Natasha Has Been With Me For Five Months Today
#27 From Shy And Unsure On Day 1 To Proud And Confident On Her 6 Month Birthday. Good Ol’ Rose
#28 From Abandoned Puppy Covered In Over 100 Ticks To Snuggly Goofball Living Her Best Life
#29 Lola
#30 He Was Surrendered To Me For Having Seizures, Now Hes Improved So Much With Good Nutrition And Lots Of Vet Visits!
#31 5 Months After Adoption vs. 8 Years After Adoption :)
#32 From Starved And Packed With Dirt To A Spoiled Baby
#33 From A Jailbird To Princess To This Day And Counting!
#34 1 Month Transformation
#35 It’s Been A Struggle For My Good Boy But His Body, Mind And Spirit Are Almost Healed!
#36 From Foster To Foster Fail! We Love Our 12 Year Old Lumpy Girl
#37 This Is Kobe. Sometimes I Wonder If He Ran Away Or Got Abandoned By Someone. But He Was Found Injured, Malnourished, Sick And Very Afraid Of Men Specifically
#38 12 Weeks, 12 Months, 12 Years. Happy Birthday, Finn!
#39 My Baby Girl, Machi
#40 One Day After Adoption, Then Today. Growing So Fast :’)
