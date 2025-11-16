30 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Cats That Have Flourished Since Being Adopted (New Pics)

For animal lovers, there’s nothing quite like seeing a once-stray or neglected pet find their forever home; the glow-up a critter can go through in the hands of a caring owner has the power to convince us that the world is not a dark, cruel place but rather a source of love and hope.
So we at Bored Panda would like to invite you to take a look at one of our favorite subreddits, r/BeforeNAfterAdoption. More specifically, its felines. This place has plenty of then-and-now pictures to showcase the transformative power of adoption! From scared and undernourished cats to healthy and playful family members, these images can be just what you need to start the week with a smile on your face.
#1 Found This ~7 Month Old Kitty Hanging Around My Shop May 31st. Super Friendly With Everyone
Covered in grime, dirt, oil, etc. Decided to bring him home and let him live the life he deserves since he’s a good dude
Image source: Particular_Wasabi663
#2 People Won’t Look When She Was On The Streets 2 Years Ago. Now They Are Amazed By How Much Beauty She Has To Offer
Image source: thehowsph
#3 Second Chance
Image source: Master1718
#4 One Year Of Good Care And Love
Image source: brujasinpoderes
#5 The Day They Were Found And 3 Years Later
Image source: Few-Comment9314
#6 My Sweet Boy, Lez! He Was Half Dead, Found In The Snow In Brooklyn. I Got Him Off Of Craigslist Lol
Image source: addieprae
#7 Found This Scrap Of A Kitten Under A Bus Stop. Was Worried She’d Be Blind, But Look At Those Beautiful Eyes Now!
Image source: reddit.com
#8 She Was Shaking Like A Leaf And Kept Burying Her Head In Our Arms
One month later, she climbs up on the counter to greet me with soft trills and purrs every morning. (She also loves the sink.)
Image source: HelloYellow17
#9 This Is Doutor Before And After Adopted
Doutor Means Doctor In Portuguese And I Gave Him This Name Cuz I Found Him In The Entrance Of A Hospital. The Pics Have A Little Less Than 2y Of Difference
Image source: 666c0rpse
#10 Rabbit & Cricket, 1 Year Later
Image source: YoungPopess
#11 1 Year Ago I Found This Tiny Kitten In The Middle Of The Parking Lot At My Work. Scroll To See Xena Grow Up!
Image source: zmeknits
#12 Toast The Day I Brought Him Home And Then A Few Months Later!
Image source: UncleGael
#13 13 Year Old Pouncer Is A Hospice Foster Fail! He Was Neglected And Ignored After His Mom Died. I’m So Lucky To Give Him A Happy Home Until He’s Ready To Join His Mama On The Other Side
Image source: ShivsButtBot
#14 Five Years Ago I Fed A Stray Kitten, It Followed Me Home
Image source: Momriguez
#15 My Handsome Boy Fry
Image source: Almanoli
#16 I’ve Been Rescuing For 15 Years. This Is A Favorite Before And After
This Girl Was “Wild” And Torn Apart By An Ac Unit When She Had Her Babies Inside. They Gave Her Babies Away And Left Her To Suffer. I Got Her Immediately When I Heard She Was Suffering On Facebook And Got Her Into The Vet
Image source: Hoperosaliex
#17 Saw Him Looking Way Too Small And Sick. Now Healthy And So Fluffy
Image source: dachinesechicken
#18 Got Kimchi Out Of A Vending Machine
Image source: WarlordOfMaltise
#19 She Was So Scared When She First Arrived That I Could Only Get A Picture Through A Security Camera. Now She’s Happy, Healthy, And The Most Majestic Floof Ball I Ever Did See!
Image source: Autumnalibi
#20 My Neighbors Saw A Cat Get Hit By A Car. Unfortunately, She Couldn’t Be Saved. Then They Heard A Kitten Crying Under A Shed
I Work In Rescue So They Brought Him To Me. He Was A Week Old. I Took Him To A Friend That Does Bottle Baby Rescue. He Still Has A Long Way To Go But Has Grown So Much!
Image source: ambermackay
#21 This Guy Just Appeared In Our Doorsteps And Demanded To Be Let In. He Has Not Left Since
Image source: periwinkleskies
#22 Found In A Dumpster With Very Bad Eye Infections
Image source: Sea-Reflection-1373
#23 My First Foster Kittens – At My Home Before, In Their Loving Forever Home After!! (Fostered Back In 2020)
Image source: Daisystar99
#24 Found Him Omw To Work And Couldn’t Leave Him. He’s Getting Handsome
Image source: Helstark
#25 Taken Exactly One Year Apart Such A Handsome Grown Boy
Image source: skelexxxx
#26 Squidge Turned Up In Our Garden Emaciated And Scruffy
After Multiple Vet Trips And Looking For An Owner For A Few Months We Have Officially Adopted This Sweet Girl. She’s Around 9 Years Old And Full Of Love And Head Bumps
Image source: Muddlepops
#27 Hank Was A A Heartworm & Fiv+ Feral Cat Living On The Streets. After Three Years, He’s My Office Cuddle Buddy
Image source: Ch0rdeva
#28 Chadwick 2 Years Post Adoption And One Floofening Later
Image source: Delmire
#29 Found In A Ditch With Worms, Now The Most Lazy Spoiled Orange Boy Ever
Image source: cadrinnnn
#30 Got A Litter Of Kittens With My Stray Adoption
Image source: imbaylee
