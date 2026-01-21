Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

by

For the past few days, the internet has been buzzing non-stop about the Beckham family.

On Monday evening, Brooklyn Beckham posted on Instagram to explain why he’s cut ties with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. In the now-viral post, he called them controlling, said they’ve been trying to “endlessly ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz, and made it clear he has no interest in reconciling.

But the moment that really stole the spotlight was about the wedding: he claimed Victoria Beckham “hijacked” his first dance.

Naturally, the memes rolled in immediately. So we’ve rounded up some of the funniest reactions people have shared so far. The tea is piping hot—scroll down to catch it before it cools, and upvote your favorites.

#1

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: christiancalgie

#2

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: tomhfh

#3

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: imshanereaction

#4

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: rainepdf

#5

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: putasinghonit

#6

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: vitt2tsnoc

#7

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: erikaxtc

#8

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: anna_bobs

#9

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: PopBase

#10

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: emilychlk

#11

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: 5goalthriller

#12

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: adaenechi

#13

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: werealwayson

#14

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: whomagazine

#15

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: KDuffy_

#16

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

#17

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: superkeara

#18

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: marriedheads

#19

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: ihtiandrs12

#20

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: diet_prada

#21

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: diet_prada

#22

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: putasinghonit

#23

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: ivadixit

#24

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: LauraKirk12

#25

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: Baddiel

#26

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: DixPeyton

#27

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

#28

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: @victoriabeckham

#29

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: @tezdamn

#30

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: cta84

#31

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: graceyldn

#32

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: favspopculture

#33

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: StueyEllz

#34

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: husseybyname

#35

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: putasinghonit

#36

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: diet_prada

#37

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: diet_prada

#38

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: @amyjosimpson

#39

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: kpfallon

#40

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: OldGilles

#41

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: CarverEmily

#42

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: hepimp

#43

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: vitt2tsnoc

#44

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

#45

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

#46

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

#47

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

#48

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: BradfemlyWalsh

#49

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source:  Ronke Lawal

#50

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: @renka9903

#51

Victoria Beckham Steals The Spotlight At Son’s Wedding, People Made These 51 Memes To Cope

Image source: LRNROSE

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here Are My 37 Favorite Photos That I Took In Etosha Pan In Africa
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Times People Noticed Such Ingenious Product Designs, They Just Had To Share Them With Everyone
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Husband’s Guide to the The Red Carpet and Oscars
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2017
Illustrator Repaints Disney And Other Cartoon Characters In Her Unique Style, And They Look Better Than Original
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Ranking the Top Five American Horror Story Hotel Episodes
3 min read
May, 18, 2018
Man Uses 11 Shipping Containers To Build His 2,500 Square Foot Dream House, And The Inside Looks Amazing
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2025