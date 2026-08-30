Bebe Rexha: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Bebe Rexha
August 30, 1989
Brooklyn, New York, US
37 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Bebe Rexha?
Bleta Rexha is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her powerful vocals and unique blend of pop, R&B, and electronic sounds. Her work consistently tops charts and resonates with a wide audience.
She broke into the public eye after co-writing Eminem and Rihanna’s Grammy-winning single “The Monster.” This success catapulted Rexha into the spotlight, proving her lyrical skill and ability to craft impactful music.
Early Life and Education
A vibrant New York City upbringing shaped Bleta Rexha, born in Brooklyn to Albanian parents from North Macedonia. Her household instilled a strong connection to cultural heritage alongside her younger brother, Florent.
She attended Tottenville High School on Staten Island, where her participation in musicals and the choir led to the discovery of her coloratura soprano voice. This early musical immersion paved the way for her eventual songwriting prowess.
Notable Relationships
In recent years, Bebe Rexha was in a relationship with cinematographer Keyan Safyari from 2020 until their separation in 2023. This highly public connection generated significant media interest.
More recently, Rexha began dating Simos Liakos in August 2024. She has no children from any of her relationships.
Career Highlights
Bebe Rexha’s career is defined by her impactful songwriting and chart-topping solo releases. She co-wrote the Grammy Award-winning single “The Monster” for Eminem and Rihanna, showcasing her lyrical talent.
Her collaborations have also garnered significant success, including the hit “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, which set a record for longest run atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Rexha’s albums, such as Expectations and Bebe, consistently blend pop, R&B, and dance genres.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
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