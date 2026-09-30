64 People Share The Beauty Procedures They Wish They Could Take Back

You might have heard the 19th-century saying that ‘beauty is pain,’ but does that really mean you have to face a whole horde of problems just to look gorgeous? Unfortunately, for some folks, the answer is ‘yes,’ especially if they’ve undergone cosmetic procedures that went wrong.
That’s what happened to the people in this list who didn’t realize that their plastic surgery or beauty work could fail spectacularly and leave them worse off than they already were. You decide whether any of these cosmetic procedures were worth the money.
#1 Erm Chat Help
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#2 Guess Who’s Severely Allergic To Hair Dye? This Girl!
Image source: a-liketheway
#3 Knox Gelatine Face Mask Gone Wrong
Image source: Natalie Kilbourne
Everywhere you look, people are having work done on their noses, faces, and bodies, and according to research by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, cosmetic work is definitely on the rise. They mentioned that facial fat grafting rose by 39%, along with forehead lifts, eyelid surgery, and neck enhancements.
An interesting area that saw tremendous growth was the lower body and extremities, as people have begun getting body, arm, and thigh lifts. The study points to this trend occurring because more people use weight loss medication and then have to deal with excess skin from losing lots of fat.
#4 I Never Thought Anyone Would See This Footage
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#5 Oh No
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#6 Getting Lip Filler Ruined My Life
Image source: ultimatebykomi
Looking at the photos in this list, it might seem odd that anyone would want to change their face so drastically, but Acibadem, Turkey’s leading healthcare group, notes that self-esteem can be a major motivator. Folks who feel insecure about their looks might want to change their physical appearance, or they might undergo such procedures to feel even more confident.
In certain situations. People might experience anxiety and depression as a result of not looking the way they want to, and surgery could be an option for them to ease these tough emotions. Doctors should also understand the motivation behind a patient’s choice so they don’t enable any deluded or harmful behavior.
#7 Waxing My Top Lip For The First Time
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#8 Bad Nose Jobs
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#9 My Lips Felt Like They Was Going To Explode
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Not all cosmetic changes stem from insecurity; they can also improve physical or functional function. Sometimes people with deviated septums may need a nose job to fix the issue, which can help them breathe better.
Other individuals might be experiencing chronic pain and may require plastic surgery to correct the problem. Even people who have lost a lot of weight might choose loose skin removal so their body reflects how healthy they look and feel now.
#10 The Lady Used Eyelash Glue On My Eye Instead Of Individual Eyelash Remover
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#11
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#12 Are These Extensions As Bad As I Think They Are?
I got these put in a week ago and this is what they look like. I went to a different person to get them taken out and she said it was some of the worst Work that she’s ever seen. My mom and friends were shocked when they saw it. I talked to the manager of the salon where I got them done and he said that it’s perfectly normal and that they’ll redo it if they want, but I’m not gonna get a refund. I don’t really wanna get it redone because I’m afraid they’ll just mess it up again But I don’t think I’m gonna be getting a refund so I don’t know what to do. This was $900.
Image source: Little_lilly_6
A new trend pushing more plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures is the need for rejuvenation as folks get older. Since we rarely see images online of people aging gracefully, it can make people feel like they need to change their skin, face, and body to fit an ideal type.
Many medical clinics offer packages with facelifts or neck enhancements to help people look good as they age. Even though this kind of procedure can help an individual feel more confident in their body, it’s also important to remember that there’s nothing wrong with looking older as the years pass, and that each wrinkle tells a fantastic story.
#13 I Have No Words For. This Woman Is Actually On TV
Image source: Talkwitchytome
#14 Professional Mua
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#15 What The Hell Am I Looking At
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As you’ve probably realized from this list, many folks who went to get beauty procedures done ended up regretting it, and probably had to undergo even more work to correct the issues. According to Business Insider, some plastic surgeons end up doing more ‘revision’ work on their patients than first-time procedures.
That’s because folks also don’t seem to realize how often they might need touch-ups after cosmetic work. The doctors explain that if someone gets chest implants, they need to replace them in 15-20 years. Eye lifts, which are a common procedure, often account for 30% of their work. Even more shocking, many plastic surgeons believe the second facelift is always better than the first.
#16 Can We Just Let People Have Wide Noses?
Image source: Annette-spaghet
#17 She’s Like A Full 8 Shades Darker Than Her Arm
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#18 I Was Charged $62 For A Haircut And It Wasn’t Even Cut Correctly
Image source: Apprehensive_Berry79
Getting any kind of cosmetic procedure isn’t just physically taxing; it can also take a toll on a person’s mind. Research in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal mentions that some people experience depression and anxiety after getting aesthetic work done, and this is especially true for folks who already struggle with insecurity and stress.
The problem with this is that folks who already struggle with mental health issues may be worse off after getting plastic surgery done, as it might play into their fears. This is probably why many surgeons conduct a rapport session before doing the work, as it helps them understand why the individual wants to change their look.
#19 They Removed My Teeth
Image source: ada.tiara1
#20 I Never Imagined When I Agreed To The Vertical And Horizontal Scars That I Would Have All Of This Loose Skin Leftover
not to mention a belly button that looks like it has a hernia. i was told i would have a flat stomach and be very pleased with my results. my surgeon refused to refund me, pay for another surgeon to fix it and also does not even believe it needs to be revised. she feels she did a proper procedure. i disagree completely
Image source: victoriasobieski
#21 Watch Me Accidentally Ruin My Face In Less Than 9 Days
Image source: _oeb1
Getting work done on your body isn’t without risk, as you can probably see from this list. The Dermatology Digest mentions that several patients have reported complications like “scarring, hyperpigmentation, erythema, burns, blisters, or hypopigmentation.” Some people even experienced multiple issues like this after undergoing a procedure.
The scary part of it all is that a lot of patients who faced issues mentioned that their surgeon didn’t adequately explain the risks associated with their procedure and didn’t do anything to correct the problem once it presented. This could come as a shock to people who want to get plastic surgery, as there could be many challenges with it in the future.
#22 This Is Why You Do Not Get Microblading Six Days Before Your Wedding
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#23 When Your Face Mask Goes Wrong
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#24 The Face Mask
Image source: jannfunny7
People who have faced problems with their surgery tend to become obsessed with the issue until it gets fixed. Research found that 46% of folks in this kind of situation reported thinking about their botched plastic surgery for more than 3 hours a day. Around 29% were obsessed with the issue for less than an hour a day.
Many people who faced such a mess also experienced greater levels of depression and stress. This could be because they’re worried about their looks, and also because of the additional costs they might have to incur to correct the mistake.
#25 What The Hell
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#26 Well I’ll Continue Trying
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#27 I Had Lines All Day!!!!
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Regardless of whether you’re a hardcore supporter of cosmetic procedures, it’s clear that sometimes people need to do more research before deciding to undergo anything major. It’s best not to be impulsive with these choices, as one wrong move could cost you your health, wealth, and peace of mind.
Do you think you’d ever be open to any of these cosmetic treatments, and if so, which one? We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments below and your thoughts on this post.
#28 Botox Fail
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#29 Botox Fail
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#30 That Time I Tried To Get My Teeth Whitened And Left With Botched Lip Filler
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#31 My Mammas Botox Gone Wrong!
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#32 Um
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#33 This Look Like Candy Corn
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#34 Stay Away From Eyelash Curlers
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#35 My Temp Verneers Would Just Not Stay On
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#36 They Did Her Dirty
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#37 My Sisters Friend Got Her Nails Done By A “Professional” Nail Artist
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#38 Plastic Bag Used To Retain Heat While Bleaching Hair….pure Genius
Image source: PlausibleDeniabiliti
#39 Behold: The Absolute Worst Nail Service Of My Life
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#40 What Did They Do To My News Reporter?!
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#41 This Lady In The Background On Cnn Right Now
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#42 Goth Milhouse
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#43 Dyed Everything Except For My Hair… Including My Tongue, Nail Beds, And Corneas
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#44 Co2 Laser Gone Wrong / Botched
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#45 Hair Emergency
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#46 Girl That Used To Bully Me. I’d Say Karma Did It’s Job
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#47 Oh
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#48 Biogel Mountains😭 Literally Cried In The Salon
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#49 She Called It Baking, I However, Have No Words
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#50 On An Instagram Page For A Clinic That Does Eyebrow Implants
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#51 She Works In Beauty Salon…
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#52 Are Why Lashes Okay Here?
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#53 Spotted On Svu This Morning, This Poor Woman’s Color Match Is Especially Heinous
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#54 My New Haircut
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#55 Nail Tech Did Gel X And They Look Like This
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#56 Went For A Haircut And This Was The Result
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#57 Boyfriend Called Me Into The Living Room “With A Makeup Question”
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#58 It’s Not A Bad Look But All That Highlight Above The Lip Looks Like A Milk Mustache
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#59 Wedding Glam Apparently
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#60 She Did Her So Dirty
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#61 Lazy Eye
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#62 My Wife Wanted Her Grays Covered And Subtle Highlights For A Wedding. Her Hair Colorist Had A Medical Emergency During Their Session
Image source: DoctorKynes
#63 Two For One…bad Nails For A Worse Price
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#64 My $85 ~layered~ Haircut
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