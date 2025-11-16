Beatrix Potter Inspired Watercolors Of Cute Baby Animals And Quotes

Beatrix Potter inspired animal watercolors and page layout for a children’s picture book about the history of Beatrix Potter.
More info: owlandtwine.com | Instagram
Working on Children’s Book
I’m working On my first podcast called 10 minutes children’s history podcast the first episode is going to be about Beatrix Potter and I’m doing a children’s book that goes with the history podcast. I tried to use her watercolor art style to make my own watercolor illustrations and page layout for the book. Head to my website owl and twine to see more buy books or purchase art
Watercolor of a tabby cat napping in a plant nursery
Water color of sheep in the lakes district
Watercolor wreath of Blackberries baby bunnies and mice
Watercolor wreath of mushrooms rabbits and mice and blackberries with a Beatrix Potter quote about childhood
Watercolor wreath with a white rabbit a cake and a mouse with blackberries
