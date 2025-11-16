Beatrix Potter Inspired Watercolors Of Cute Baby Animals And Quotes

by

Beatrix Potter inspired animal watercolors and page layout for a children’s picture book about the history of Beatrix Potter.

More info: owlandtwine.com | Instagram

Working on Children’s Book

I’m working On my first podcast called 10 minutes children’s history podcast the first episode is going to be about Beatrix Potter and I’m doing a children’s book that goes with the history podcast. I tried to use her watercolor art style to make my own watercolor illustrations and page layout for the book. Head to my website owl and twine to see more buy books or purchase art

Watercolor of a tabby cat napping in a plant nursery

Water color of sheep in the lakes district

Watercolor wreath of Blackberries baby bunnies and mice

Watercolor wreath of mushrooms rabbits and mice and blackberries with a Beatrix Potter quote about childhood

Watercolor wreath with a white rabbit a cake and a mouse with blackberries

Patrick Penrose
