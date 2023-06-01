Everything We Know About Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica Reboot

Prepare to embark on an interstellar adventure as one of science fiction’s most iconic franchises makes a thrilling comeback. Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica reboot has generated immense excitement among fans and newcomers alike, as it breathes new life into the series. From its origins as a groundbreaking television series in the late 1970s to its critically acclaimed 2004 reimagining, Battlestar Galactica has captivated audiences with its gripping tale of Cylons, an attack on the 12 Colonies, and a battleship named Galactica protecting a fleet of civilian ships.
Now, Peacock takes the helm, promising to deliver a fresh and immersive experience that honors the franchise’s rich legacy while introducing innovative ideas. As we eagerly await the arrival of Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica Reboot, join us as we gather every piece of information available, piecing together the puzzle of what lies ahead. Discover the creative minds behind the project and the intricate web of stories that will unfold in this new chapter of the Battlestar Galactica saga.
Is Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica Revival Still Happening
Following the conclusion of the flagship series on the Syfy channel, several spin-off attempts were made. Among them were two prequels: Caprica, which delved into the story of Bill Adama’s father and the origins of the Cylons, and Blood & Chrome, which aimed to chronicle a younger Adama’s exploits during the First Cylon War. Additionally, Universal Pictures made unsuccessful endeavors to bring a film adaptation to fruition, predating the show’s conclusion. Plans have been on the way for a Battlestar Galactica revival on the Peacock streaming platform since 2019. It was reported that Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, was attached to the project as the showrunner, and in spite of several setbacks, Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica is still in the works.
Esmail has spoken about a unique release strategy for Battlestar Galactica that may include releasing three consecutive episodes to showcase a three-episode-long battle sequence, despite each episode representing a distinct chapter. Within this battle sequence, the perspective might shift between different characters. Additionally, they are contemplating releasing a separate 20-minute episode that delves into the backstory of one of the characters immediately following the battle sequence.
Who Is Attached To Peacock’s Battlestar Reboot
The upcoming Battlestar Galactica series on Peacock has Sam Esmail attached as the executive producer. Known for its innovative visuals and intricate storytelling, Mr. Robot showcased Esmail’s creative prowess, a style that also carried over to his subsequent project, Homecoming. Esmail has spoken about his synergy with Ronald D. Moore, the showrunner of the reimagined Battlestar Galactica series, seeking his approval for the new endeavor. Ronald D. Moore’s Battlestar Galactica was a modern adaptation of the original 1978 television series created by Glen A. Larson. Additionally, Simon Kinberg is involved in writing and producing the Battlestar Galactica movie, alongside Dylan Clark, known for his work on Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
When Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica Will Be Set
Battlestar Galactica is generally set in a universe where human civilization lives on twelve planets called the Twelve Colonies of Kobol. In the past, the humans had created a race of androids called the Cylons who had started a war with the humans before signing an armistice and not being seen for several decades. The makers of Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica TV series have reiterated that the new reboot will take place in the same continuity as the 2004 Battlestar Galactica and Caprica, keeping the entails close to their chest. According to Kinberg, there will be connections, but this will certainly not simply be a continuation or a remake of Ron Moore’s masterpiece.
Why Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica Is Taking So Long?
Following the announcement of Sam Esmail’s involvement with Apple’s Metropolis series, the new Battlestar Galactica reboot looked to be in some jeopardy. With Apple giving Esmail’s Metropolis remake a series order, there has been some concern that he may see his attention divided between projects. Part of the challenges facing the project has been that Michael Lesslie, who had previously written The Little Drummer Girl, was supposed to serve as showrunner on the new Battlestar Galactica series but left the project in 2021.
While Sam Esmail has not stated that he’s leaving the reboot, most of his focus will presumably be placed on the new Metropolis miniseries, as he is directing and writing every single episode. Both Metropolis and Battlestar Galactica are sci-fi franchises of epic proportions, with Esmail only ever working on relatively low-budget series, it is not unfounded to imagine that the scale of both projects might be slowing down the production. Another issue that might be causing a delay is that Peacock is also working on a Battlestar Galactica movie that will supposedly be linked to the series.