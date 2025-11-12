Banker Doesn’t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck

We’ve all heard the disappointing and sometimes horrifying stories of people shopping while Black, driving while Black, and even walking while Black. But what about banking while Black? Trish Doolin, an architect from Kirkland, Washington, was recently trying to cash her first paycheck from a new job at a KeyBrank branch in Seattle when the employee serving her proceeded to question the authenticity of both the check and her career – far more than what would normally be considered ‘standard procedure.’ Rather than simply asking for her ID, the teller attempted to contact the HR department of her Philadelphia-based employer, asked Doolin a series of invasive questions, and decided to hold the check for a whole 9 days “just to be safe” when it was all through. Having only been a customer with the bank for 29 days, she was understandably shocked.
“I live in a world where, no matter what’s in my brain or purse, no matter how I wear my hair… I’m still black. People still clutch their purses when I walk past,” Doolin told Buzzfeed News after going public with her frustration on social media. KeyBank has since claimed to “not tolerate discrimination,” but Doolin is not convinced, and has reported that she will be switching banks.
