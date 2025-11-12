Banker Doesn’t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck

by

We’ve all heard the disappointing and sometimes horrifying stories of people shopping while Black, driving while Black, and even walking while Black. But what about banking while Black? Trish Doolin, an architect from Kirkland, Washington, was recently trying to cash her first paycheck from a new job at a KeyBrank branch in Seattle when the employee serving her proceeded to question the authenticity of both the check and her career – far more than what would normally be considered ‘standard procedure.’ Rather than simply asking for her ID, the teller attempted to contact the HR department of her Philadelphia-based employer, asked Doolin a series of invasive questions, and decided to hold the check for a whole 9 days “just to be safe” when it was all through. Having only been a customer with the bank for 29 days, she was understandably shocked.

“I live in a world where, no matter what’s in my brain or purse, no matter how I wear my hair… I’m still black. People still clutch their purses when I walk past,” Doolin told Buzzfeed News after going public with her frustration on social media. KeyBank has since claimed to “not tolerate discrimination,” but Doolin is not convinced, and has reported that she will be switching banks.

Debates have now broken out over whether this woman’s treatment was in order, or borderline racist. Scroll down to find out more.

This is Trish Doolin, an architect from Kirkland, WA, who claims a bank in Seattle discriminated against her

Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck

It all started when she entered the KeyBank branch to deposit her first paycheck from a new job…

Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck
Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck

Some people couldn’t agree more that her experience was a classic example of corporate racism

Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck
Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck
Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck
Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck

Others, however, say the bank teller involved was merely following ‘standard procedure,’ or were unsure

Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck
Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck
Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck
Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck
Banker Doesn&#8217;t Believe This Black Woman Is An Architect, So He Refuses To Cash Out Her Paycheck

Was this encounter in line with policy, or severely out of it? Tell us below!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
256 Times People Surprised Everyone By Losing So Much Weight They Looked Like A Different Person (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
When This Man Adopted 45 Shelter Dogs, He Soon Realized They Deserve Better, So He Did Something Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Manifest Season One Episode 10 Review: Find Her
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2019
DIY Spiral Staircase Made Out Of Plywood
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
88 Funny Memes That May Serve As Your Crash Course On Neurodivergence
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
Heartbroken Dog Abandoned Because Of His ‘Ugly’ Face Gets Adopted, And The Difference It Makes Is Unbelievable
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.