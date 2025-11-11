Drivers Might Be Fined For Smoking With Kids In Car

by

If you’re a Virginian that often gets pulled over, you’d better think twice about getting pulled over while smoking with kids in the car: House Bill 1348 will soon make doing so a secondary offense that will set you back $100. If you break the law just right, that is.

First, the child must be younger than eight years old. Second, “No citation for a violation of this section shall be issued unless the officer issuing such citation has cause to stop or arrest the driver of such motor vehicle for the violation of some other provision of this Code or local ordinance.”

This means that unless you get pulled over for something else, you cannot be fined. Read more, or leave your thoughts on the law below.

More info: HB1348 (h/t: popsugar)

Image credits: istockphoto.com

Image credits: PA

Image credits: PA

Image credits: Getty Images

