Woman Babysits On Weekends, Her Clueless BF Just Can’t Figure Out Why She Keeps Ignoring Him

Love brings people together, and it’s natural for us to share everything about our lives with our partners. The real problem arises when we fail to communicate something important because it always shows up in unexpected ways. That obviously sparks more trouble, but humans are often known to complicate things.
Just look at this couple where the woman suddenly started babysitting her friend’s kids every weekend. After 3 months of barely spending any time together, her boyfriend got frustrated and vented online. However, when he confronted her, the guy was shocked by the painful secret she was hiding! Here’s what happened…
Proper communication between partners is a sign of a healthy relationship
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This guy was frustrated as his girlfriend started babysitting her friend’s kids every weekend and barely spent time with him
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Netizens wondered if she had baby fever as he shared more details
An update revealed that she had gotten pregnant and miscarried, but didn’t know how to tell him about it
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Peeps online urged him to take her to a therapist, as she clearly needed help
In his final update, he gave more details about what they planned to do
A miscarriage can be traumatizing, and it’s important to seek help if things get out of hand
When a woman goes through a miscarriage, it can be tormenting physically and emotionally. Unfortunately, tragedy is a big part of being human. Unexpected events keep happening, and often they are out of our control. All we can do is accept that it happened, process the pain, and try to move on.
There’s no timeline for this, but people need to deal with their anguish; otherwise, life can get pretty challenging. Studies show that globally, about 12-15% of recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage. While it can affect everyone differently, 30-50% of women experience anxiety, 10-15% experience depression, and 4 in 10 women experience PTSD symptoms.
In fact, grief following miscarriage is “comparable in nature, intensity, and duration” to grief reactions in people suffering other types of major loss. Research highlights that women may also experience: persistent negative thoughts about themselves, ongoing worry or overthinking, feeling lonely or isolated, feeling misunderstood by others, a worsening of an existing mental health condition, or returning to coping strategies they’ve used in the past.
Also, let’s not forget the physical aftermath of a pregnancy loss, as it messes up the menstrual cycle, destabilizes hormones, and can also cause bleeding for up to a week. All in all, it’s pretty harrowing, and women need all the love and support they can get during such a tough phase. Obviously, they will rely on their partner to be there for them.
However, how will they get any support if their companion doesn’t even know what transpired in the first place? This is an overwhelming incident, and pushing it under the rug won’t make it go away. Besides, they have a right to know and might even help manage the pain. That’s why communication is so important for any relationship to thrive.
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A lack of proper communication can maim a healthy relationship
While communication might not solve every issue, it can help in several ways. According to Verywell Mind, a couple’s communication patterns can often predict relationship success. Effective communication can strengthen a relationship by minimizing rumination, reducing conflict, and fostering intimacy.
It’s always better than getting caught up in a cycle of misunderstandings, hurt feelings, and emotional strife. After all, when a person chooses to avoid a partner instead of expressing what’s wrong, it will obviously spark a conflict. I mean, nobody likes being ignored by someone they love, so they may jump to the conclusion that their partner isn’t interested in them.
Experts explain that “being ignored by someone you care about can trigger various emotions and cause adverse psychological effects. These include stress, anxiety, loneliness, obsessive thinking, anger, self-doubt, insecurity, and a deep impact on self-esteem.” No wonder the author was so bothered that his girlfriend had been avoiding him for months.
Netizens argued that his final update was not really a happy one, and they hoped that the couple got therapy before they decided to try for a baby. After all, emotional recovery is only possible when people accept their grief rather than avoid it. Besides, couples also need to consider many factors, such as finances, before they decide to bring someone into this world.
I really hope the couple was able to resolve all their issues before they took the big step. What are your thoughts about it? Feel free to jot them in the comments below. Also, if you found this relationship story interesting, you can check out an older one that we covered.
Folks advised the couple to get counseling before having a baby
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