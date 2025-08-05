75 Incredible Bakes That Deserve All The Spotlight They Can Get

Many people turn to baking as a way to relax and soothe their minds. Measuring, combining, and mixing ingredients can be strangely therapeutic. One doesn’t have to be highly skilled at it either—amateurs, stress bakers, and veterans alike can benefit from whipping up something sweet in the kitchen. Besides, this stress-relieving activity yields delicious bakes that you can fill your own belly with or share with your friends and family, which, if you ask me, is the best part about it.
That said, it’s not always easy to find inspiration for what sweet treat to try next, so we compiled a list of them below from the r/Baking community to help you gather some ideas. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the most mouthwatering ones!
#1 I Made Squirrel Coffee Roll Cake With Vanilla Bean Chantilly Cream
Image source: pinkastrogrill
#2 Tropézienne Cubes, Filled With Vanilla Diplomat Cream
Image source: goodearscratches
#3 I Made Some Vintage-Style Preserved Butterfly Sugar Cookies!
Image source: Veeeeezy
#4 Son’s 7th Birthday Cake
Image source: Jim-Pansy
#5 I Made Brown Butter & Sea Salt Ganache Sandwich Cookies
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#6 I Made Dumpling Macarons Filled With White Chocolate Buttercream And Yuzu Ganache!
Image source: Gibby5683
#7 Made My First Realistic Cake!!
Image source: Caliandthemouse
#8 I (15) Made My Dad A Birthday Cake!
Image source: TurnerkBallet
#9 Valentine’s Day Cupcakes
Image source: BardicConflagration
#10 I Took A Class For This Roll Cake. Heartbreaking To Cut Into It
Image source: AccordingDish3728
#11 Cursed Pie Before And After For My Husband’s Birthday
Image source: ButterNutSquanchy
#12 Was Craving Something A Bit More Savory Today. Made A Rosemary Garlic Cheesy Pull Apart Bread. Brb Gonna Go Eat This Entire Thing For Dinner. (Recipe Was From Sally’s Baking Addiction)
Image source: F00dventures
#13 One Of Our City’s Most Highly Rated Restaurants Ordered 90 Cupcakes From Us For Their Guests Tonight, This Is Huge For Our Little Bakery! I Hope Everyone Has An Equally Wonderful, Beautiful And Delicious Valentine’s Day
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#14 My Mom Passed Away On 12/23/2006 ….2/13/25 Would Have Been Her 50th Birthday. I Made Her A Cake. I Think She Would Have Liked It
Image source: Saylemmoon333
#15 I Turned 40 So I Decided To Make Myself A Mimic Cake
Image source: Thimians
#16 I Wanted Strawberry Cake So I Made A Strawberry Cake
Image source: F00dventures
#17 First Try Canelé. I Think I Nailed It
Image source: JuliaFuckingChild666
#18 Making Cat Bread Has Brought Me So Much Joy
Image source: abuelaconqueso
#19 In Crust We Trust, But Pray For This One : Edit- After Photo
Image source: J-bone95
#20 Baked This Chessboard Cake For My BF’s Birthday
Image source: xsaratoninx
#21 Lunar New Year Snake Cake. Pillow Is Chinese Southern Sweet ‘Almond’ Cake, Mandarin Jelly, Caramelised White Chocolate And Southern Almond Ganache, Seedless Lychees And White Chocolate And Candied Ginger Mousse
Image source: rarerollingobject
#22 Celebration Of Life Cake Is
Image source: Ill-Dipsy_Doodle
#23 Coffee Cake Is So Massively Underrated
Image source: cupcakesobviously
#24 Rose Cake Made By Me
Image source: cuteButDeadlyButCute
#25 My Blueberry Lemon Loaf!
Image source: lexydelrey
#26 My First Tart! Blackberry White Chocolate Ganache
Image source: xspineofasnakex
#27 My Wife Wanted Cheesecake, So I Made A Lemon And Raspberry Cheesecake With Ferrero Rocher Filled Raspberries And Lemon Curd Ontop
Image source: Widowshypers
#28 Pistachio Chocolate Chip Cookies! That Are Also Teddy Bears
Image source: idk_honestly11
#29 Wisteria Cake For My Mate’s Mum’s 80th. It’s Vanilla Cake, Brushed In Yuzu Syrup, Filled With Lemon Curd And Yuzu Jam, And Shortbread Crumble, And Sudachi (Like A Japanese Lime) Buttercream
Image source: rarerollingobject
#30 My First Bake After Brain Surgery!! Belated Birthday Cake For My Partner
Image source: holderofthebees
#31 Do Beignets Count As Baking?
Image source: truebeliever08
#32 Cake For My Grandmother’s 90th Birthday
Image source: LittleMsAce
#33 Monster Cake I Made For A Friend’s Daughter’s Birthday. Took A Lot Longer To Decorate Than I Envisaged And My Arm Hurt For A Whole Day After
Image source: faith_plus_one
#34 Marble Cake
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#35 Pistachio Coffee Cake
Image source: TheSaltyCooker
#36 My Boyfriend Asked For A Lemon Meringue Pie Instead Of A Birthday Cake This Year. First Time Making It From Scratch!
Image source: day_light_nl17
#37 I Baked My Most Successful Pie To Date!
Image source: fruitfulendeavour
#38 Got Ghosted On A Cupcake Order, But At Least They’re Cute
Image source: halfpinthoe
#39 I Made My Wife A Birthday Cake. It´s Not Pretty But She Loved It
Image source: SirChesterfield
#40 Birthday Cake I Made For My Dad :)
Image source: mg-baby
#41 Cupcake Bouquets Are Our Absolute Favorites To Do, They Make For Such A Beautiful (And Tasty) Gift
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#42 Snowskin Mooncakes!
Image source: superkiwi25
#43 Alvin’s Chocolate Cake For My Birthday
Image source: OneTwoOrangeJuice
#44 Valentine’s Hedgies
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#45 Croissant Heart
Image source: oatymilk_
#46 3 Tier Cinnamon Roll Cake For My Mil
Image source: Mediocre_Cut9682
#47 Lucky Charms Cake I Made For A Going Away Party
Image source: jfeinb88
#48 GF Is Beating Herself Up Over These, I Think They’re Awesome! (Not Even In A Supportive Way LOL) Any Thoughts Or Criticisms?
Image source: spa21788
#49 I Made A Blackberry Chocolate Cake For My Husband’s Birthday
Image source: viviana80sit
#50 Mandarin Sugar Cookies I Made For Lunar New Year
Image source: MiddleZealousideal89
#51 I Had Some Blueberries To Use Up So I Made A Mini Blueberry Slab Pie. It Was Also An Excuse To Finally Try Making Pie Crust Flowers
Image source: F00dventures
#52 I Made A 2-In-1 Dessert To Celebrate My Parents’ 52nd Anniversary
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#53 How Do I Share My Baking With Strangers Without Weirding Them Out?
Image source: DrcutiepieMD
#54 My Valentine’s Muffins
Image source: Cinnamoon23
#55 Trying To Bake My Way Through Another Depressive Epi
Image source: beatrice_arbor_day
#56 Made Tres Leches Milk Cake For The First Time
Image source: mariazubair11
#57 Friend Wanted An Ice Cream Cake For His Bd. It’s Sorta Ugly, But I’m Still Proud!
Image source: HazardHusky
#58 8+ Sticks Of Butter Later…
Image source: Comfortable-Green713
#59 Super Mario Macarons
Image source: cupcakkecat
#60 When Clients Send In Their Own Photos, It’s Always So Special To See How Our Cakes Are Displayed With All The Extra Decor – These Colours Are Amazing!
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#61 My Family Forgot It Was My Birthday So Spent It Baking Myself A Cake
Image source: internetfa1ry
#62 My Family Couldn’t All Be Together For Easter Last Sunday So We Celebrated Today. This Was My Lamb Cake Contribution- Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Icing
Image source: Poe1031
#63 Dad Requested A Hot Dog Birthday Party
Image source: scheerio
#64 I Made This Cake For My Niece’s 11th Birthday. She Was Over The Moon With Joy!
Image source: MixRevolutionary4987
#65 Tried Making My Daughters 3rd Birthday Cake
Image source: riiitaxo
#66 Wife’s First Attempt At Making Pavlova (Lemon/Blackberry) After Seeing It On Bluey. Homemade Jam And Homemade Whipped Topping
Image source: Jeremy623
#67 Sun And Moon *attempt*
Image source: SelenaCybin
#68 Valentine’s Cookie Box
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#69 First Time Making A Heart Cake!!
Image source: zinthebin
#70 Gender Reveal Cake I Made For My Best Friend
Image source: agaddiss
#71 Banana Cake With Nutella Buttercream
Image source: pragmatic_particle
#72 I Want To Show You The Inside Of My Cake. It’s A Small Cake That Is 12 Cm In Size
Image source: Accomplished_Low_265
#73 First Time Heart Shaped Cake For My Daughter’s 5th Birthday
Image source: ChoccyOats
#74 Some Items From Easter Buffet At Work.. I’m Tired
Image source: AliceInWanderlust__
#75 My Little Daughter Asked Me To Make A Cake With Only Cream, So I Did. While Making It, I Practiced Piping The Cream. I Wanted The Cake To Have A Vintage Look. I’m Into Cake Decorating These Days. It Looks Very Similar To The Last One I Made
Image source: Accomplished_Low_265
