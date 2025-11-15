‘Bad Science Jokes’: 50 Nerdy Posts That Are So Bad, They’re Actually Good (New Pics)

Chandler Bing says more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people do all day. Are all of them haha funny? No. But we still love the guy and would never question his sense of humor.

You could describe ‘Bad Science Jokes’ in pretty much the same words. This fun online project posts more corny puns and ridiculous photos than most meme pages, and it’s exactly why we follow it — the content is so bad, it’s actually good.

We at Bored Panda covered ‘Bad Science Jokes’ a few months ago, but during that time Melissa Miller, the woman running the show, has been keeping herself real busy so we just had to make an update!

#1 Tell Me About It In The Comments

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#2 Spooky Sea Turtles And Crabs

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#3 Clouds

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#4 I’m Feeling Jupiter-Ish Today

Image source: RachelTortorici

#5 We Have Any Doctors In The Comments?

Image source: LlamaInaTux

#6 I Love When Bots Write Things

Image source: Muffin_Chips

#7 Very Evil

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#8 Find Some Time Today To Look At A Good View

Image source: nastywomanatlaw

#9 It Is Right

Image source: JeffMyspace

#10 Penguin

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#11 *auegh*

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#12 Tattoos Are Forever.
skin Isn’t

Image source: TerribleMaps

#13 Too Bad He Never Got A Thicc One…

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#14 Very Disrespectful

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#15 Is It Spooky Season Yet?

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#16 Good Night, Friends. Try To Sleep Correctly

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#17 Crust

Image source: Mir_Umer_1

#18 “My Baby Is An Astronaut And A Navy Seal And A…. ”
my Mom: My Daughter Runs A Meme Page That She Pretends Is A Big Deal

Image source: wes_chu

#19 You Got This You Funky Duck

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#20 This Eel Is Bananas. B A N A…

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#21 Same

Image source: TaraWineQueen

#22 Hoooo Is That?

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#23 Lol Harry Goes To Hogwarts

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#24 Me-Wow

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#25 Wiggling

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#26 Fact

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#27 …

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#28 Dinosaur

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#29 Congrats On The Record?

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#30 Un-Paw-Reciated Feel Free To Send Me Pictures Of Pets Doing Work. Bonus Points For Frogs. I’m Kinda Into Frogs Right Now

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#31 “Killing People? That Is… That Is My Least Favorite Thing To Do” – Carl

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#32 I Love These Memes

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#33 Just A Handful Of Memes. Enjoy

Image source: kpwavey

#34 Creative Writing Prompt. Tell A Short Story, In The Comments, Of A Crimescene With Both Koala Prints And Human Prints

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#35 Do Not Combust On Company Time

Image source: elquesogrande1

#36 Tag Someone Who May Be Better Than A Stegosaurus

Image source: CaucasianJames

#37 I. Am. Power

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#38 Yes. I Know This Is An Old Joke.no I Do Not Care

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#39 “Thanks”

Image source: OctopusCaveman

#40 Um. Nevermind. Here. Take Your Money

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#41 Marinara Sauce Is From Volcanoes

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#42 I’m 26 And This Is True

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#43 Interesting

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#44 Unfortunately

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#45 I’m Onto You.also You Neil Armstrong. Aka A. Lien

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#46 Take It.i Don’t Want It Anymore

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#47 Yup

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#48 You May Now Bug The Bride

Image source: bad_science_jokes

#49 I Can’t Get A Good Picture On A Cell Phone Because I’m Ugly But Real Recognizes Real

Image source: Ben_Kalokoni

#50 Can You Believe It’s Not 2020? It’s Literally Almost A Year Past It

Image source: hxrryxo_

