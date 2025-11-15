‘Bad Science Jokes’: 50 Nerdy Posts That Are So Bad, They’re Actually Good (New Pics)

Chandler Bing says more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people do all day. Are all of them haha funny? No. But we still love the guy and would never question his sense of humor.
You could describe ‘Bad Science Jokes’ in pretty much the same words. This fun online project posts more corny puns and ridiculous photos than most meme pages, and it’s exactly why we follow it — the content is so bad, it’s actually good.
We at Bored Panda covered ‘Bad Science Jokes’ a few months ago, but during that time Melissa Miller, the woman running the show, has been keeping herself real busy so we just had to make an update!
#1 Tell Me About It In The Comments
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#2 Spooky Sea Turtles And Crabs
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#3 Clouds
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#4 I’m Feeling Jupiter-Ish Today
Image source: RachelTortorici
#5 We Have Any Doctors In The Comments?
Image source: LlamaInaTux
#6 I Love When Bots Write Things
Image source: Muffin_Chips
#7 Very Evil
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#8 Find Some Time Today To Look At A Good View
Image source: nastywomanatlaw
#9 It Is Right
Image source: JeffMyspace
#10 Penguin
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#11 *auegh*
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#12 Tattoos Are Forever.
skin Isn’t
Image source: TerribleMaps
#13 Too Bad He Never Got A Thicc One…
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#14 Very Disrespectful
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#15 Is It Spooky Season Yet?
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#16 Good Night, Friends. Try To Sleep Correctly
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#17 Crust
Image source: Mir_Umer_1
#18 “My Baby Is An Astronaut And A Navy Seal And A…. ”
my Mom: My Daughter Runs A Meme Page That She Pretends Is A Big Deal
Image source: wes_chu
#19 You Got This You Funky Duck
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#20 This Eel Is Bananas. B A N A…
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#21 Same
Image source: TaraWineQueen
#22 Hoooo Is That?
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#23 Lol Harry Goes To Hogwarts
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#24 Me-Wow
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#25 Wiggling
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#26 Fact
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#27 …
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#28 Dinosaur
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#29 Congrats On The Record?
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#30 Un-Paw-Reciated Feel Free To Send Me Pictures Of Pets Doing Work. Bonus Points For Frogs. I’m Kinda Into Frogs Right Now
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#31 “Killing People? That Is… That Is My Least Favorite Thing To Do” – Carl
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#32 I Love These Memes
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#33 Just A Handful Of Memes. Enjoy
Image source: kpwavey
#34 Creative Writing Prompt. Tell A Short Story, In The Comments, Of A Crimescene With Both Koala Prints And Human Prints
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#35 Do Not Combust On Company Time
Image source: elquesogrande1
#36 Tag Someone Who May Be Better Than A Stegosaurus
Image source: CaucasianJames
#37 I. Am. Power
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#38 Yes. I Know This Is An Old Joke.no I Do Not Care
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#39 “Thanks”
Image source: OctopusCaveman
#40 Um. Nevermind. Here. Take Your Money
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#41 Marinara Sauce Is From Volcanoes
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#42 I’m 26 And This Is True
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#43 Interesting
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#44 Unfortunately
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#45 I’m Onto You.also You Neil Armstrong. Aka A. Lien
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#46 Take It.i Don’t Want It Anymore
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#47 Yup
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#48 You May Now Bug The Bride
Image source: bad_science_jokes
#49 I Can’t Get A Good Picture On A Cell Phone Because I’m Ugly But Real Recognizes Real
Image source: Ben_Kalokoni
#50 Can You Believe It’s Not 2020? It’s Literally Almost A Year Past It
Image source: hxrryxo_
