97 Horrible Roommates That Make A Cabin In The Dark Woods With No Electricity Seem A Good Option

We all deserve to live with good roommates, but they are rarer than gold. Meanwhile, bad ones, who like to make your life a living hell, are—sadly—more common than cockroaches in low-quality housing. It’s shocking just how selfish, entitled, nasty, inconsiderate, and lacking self-awareness people can be. Oh, and evil. Some of them feel like real-life cartoon villains. But even supervillains have hygiene standards.
Bored Panda has crawled through some of the ickiest places online to bring you these photos of the very worst things that nightmare roommates have ever done. If you’re in the mood to be unreasonably angry for the rest of the day, you’ve come to the right place! Meanwhile, if you live with awful roommates, don’t forget to ‘subtly’ send them this list.
#1 I Come Home To This Fairly Often
Image source: angelface_kermit
#2 Roommate Buzzed Their Hair And Left This In The Bathroom After Taking A Shower
Image source: BiT976
#3 My Roommate Thinks These Spatulas Are Clean And Still Uses Them To Cook
Image source: fserv11
The best way to avoid having to live with bad roommates is to notice their red flags in advance and never move in with them in the first place! But unfortunately, unless they leave an immediately awful first impression, you probably won’t find out about their nasty and selfish habits until you’re already living together.
Meanwhile, if you’re living in a college dorm, your roommate might be assigned to you randomly, so you don’t get to talk to the person before you’re already stuck with them. You’re not entirely powerless to have a good, working relationship with them, however.
#4 When Your Flatmate Likes To Eat Seeds And Cleans The Floor Without Vacuuming First
Image source: mr_prout
#5 Came Home From A Double To Find My Roommate Left The Sink On For 7+ Hours
Image source: rando7818
#6 Roommate Borrowed My Book, Gave It Back Folded Like Origami
Image source: JavaWithSomeJava
One thing that you should do before moving in with anyone is to talk things out beforehand and actually set expectations and basic rules. Get a feel for each other’s schedules, lifestyles, hobbies, social lives, habits, and cleanliness levels, so that you can spot problems before they even pop up.
If you agree on certain boundaries and cleaning schedules ASAP, it’s easier to stick to them than to set them when you’re already arguing.
#7 The Way My Roommates Make Beef Jerky/Dehydrated Beef
Image source: Ronin__Ronan
#8 But I Don’t Watch TV
Image source: notthecarguy
#9 Who Thinks This Is Something To Brag About?
Image source: xChops
“It’s super important to talk not just about your personality, but about your habits and how you keep your living space and be completely honest. It’s better to find out now before you’re even on campus if there’s going to be any potential clashing between you two,” Her Campus emphasizes just how important upfront communication really is.
Rules, responsible behavior, and accountability are two-way streets, however. You have to put in the effort to be a good roommate, too.
#10 After 9 Hours At Work I Come Home To See My Roommate Had Smashed My 250 Dollar Monitor With My Air Duster
Image source: Whitedog2166
#11 My Roommate Said This Is The Best Way For Space Economy
Image source: SelectCount7059
#12 Roommate Mixed My Beads After Being Asked To Throw Out Used Q-Tips
I waited an hour before I called out my roommate for leaving USED Q-tips on the bathroom counter and asked him to throw them away. (note I did not nag him, I asked 1 time after waiting for him to do it on his own)
His response was to go into my craft room and mix the smallest beads he could find. At least he had the decency to keep most of the reds away from the blues I guess…
welp, now I have something to do for the next couple days
common plastic bead for scale
Image source: Worried-Blueberry-40
“Remember the things that you talked about with your roommate before you moved in. This is why it’s important to be completely honest during your initial conversations because whatever you tell that person, they’re going to expect from you. Don’t tell them you go to bed at 1 am every night, and then try to ask them to turn their lights off by 8:30 pm when you actually move in. It’s your responsibility to be as great of a roommate to them as you expect them to be to you, so make sure you hold yourself accountable when you catch yourself slipping.”
#13 My Roommate Does This And Refuses To Do It Any Other Way
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#14 My Housemate Still Hasn’t Got Rid Of His Pumpkin From Halloween
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#15 3 Weeks Ago I Replaced The Vinyl Countertop Covering Because My Roommate Ruined It By Cutting Things Directly On The Counter Without A Cutting Board Or Plate
I asked them to please not do that anymore, and replaced the vinyl with new which is an annoying PITA to do. This is today
Image source: Sinister_glitter
No matter how much you plan for potential issues, you won’t see all of them coming. There will be uncomfortable surprises along the way. You’ll disagree over minor and major things. And you might get into serious arguments. The point is, there will be tension over things you can’t even imagine right now.
Ideally, you’ll tackle these problems head-on.
#16 This Was The Only Way To Ward Off My Roommate From Sipping Out Of My Mouthwash Without Me Knowing… She Used 3/4 Of The Bottle
Does she really think I am that dumb that I won’t notice? Hope she freaks out
Image source: beesbuzzlots
#17
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#18 My Roommate Ate All Of The Peanut Butter Cups Off Of The Cupcakes That Were Made
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Open, honest, and clear communication, healthy boundaries, active listening, and a bit of empathy all go a long way. And even though they might feel uncomfortable at first, they’re far better than passive-aggressive behavior, snarky remarks, and constant frustration.
If you’re waiting for your problems to work themselves out, they probably won’t. Take responsibility for making your roommate situation better, whatever it is.
#19 Roommates Rice Cooker Has Turned Into Brain-Like Tissue. He Refuses To Clean It, And Leaves It On The Shared Kitchen Counter
Image source: [deleted]
#20 Roommate Has Started A Collection
Image source: Kinda_Zeplike
#21 The Roommate Decided To Buy The Exact Same Toothbrush
Image source: bodhi-r
Meanwhile, don’t automatically assume that your roommate is being malicious. They might genuinely lack self-awareness. If it’s their first time living with someone else outside of their family home, they might not know how their habits and behaviors affect (read: annoy) strangers.
Moreover, you might have some blind spots about how your own behavior frustrates the people around you.
#22 My Roommate Buys And Opens Another Carton On Milk Despite There Already Being One In The Fridge. We Share The Milk. I Always End Up Throwing Some Away Because Of This
Image source: Tuckerrrrr
#23 Roomate Is A Nut! She’s A Thermostat Hog
Image source: BabinkiKitty
#24 “I Didn’t Finish It, I Don’t Have To Throw It Away”
Image source: Roadkcafee
It helps if you tackle the issues that stress you out instead of attacking the people that cause them. It’s easier to look for opportunities to compromise or collaborate when neither side is being overly judgmental, defensive, or trying to ‘win’ the argument.
Your ultimate goal is, probably, living together with a tidy, kind, caring, supportive, and understanding roommate. That should be your goal, not making them feel bad over the mess they’ve made (even if they deserve it and should know better).
#25 What Happens When A Roommate Forgets That A Spoon Fell During The Dishwasher Cycle
Image source: ch3ych3y
#26 My Roommate Meant To Text Someone Else And Referred To Me As “A Black”. Didn’t Realize It Even After He Sent Another Text Till Over An Hour Later
Image source: nikky_k
#27 My Roommate Put A Plastic Cup In The Toster Oven
Image source: Crash_Neon_official
Meanwhile, if you just can’t seem to get through to your roommate from hell, reach out to someone to mediate the conflict. Maybe you can ask your dorm resident adviser or a college representative to step in as a neutral third party.
Alternatively, if even that doesn’t help, you may want to remove yourself from all the stress- and anxiety-inducing environment entirely. Look for an alternative dorm room where you can either live alone or with a decent roommate.
Meanwhile, if you’ve already graduated and are living in an apartment, talk to your landlord about potentially ending your lease early due to unforeseen circumstances.
#28 My Ex-Roommate, After 2 Months Of Leaving Piles Of Stuff At My Place, Finally Returns To Pick It Up
Image source: bshafs
#29 I Thought There Was No Wrong Way To Do This, But Apparently I Was Wrong
Image source: Allstarhit
#30 How
Image source: gimme-socks
Once you’ve upvoted the worst of the worst pics, share your personal experiences with bad roommates in the comments.
Who is the most nightmarish and outright toxic person you’ve ever ever had the ‘pleasure’ of living with? What were their worst habits? Did you manage to teach them self-awareness, or did you move out?
On the other hand, share your positive roommate stories, too! Who are the best roomies you’ve had? Let us know!
#31 Them: “Hey Shey, How Are The New Roommates?” (Yes, That’s Raw Meat)
Image source: [deleted]
#32 “Government Watch List” Room Mate Smashed My TV Screen, Broke My Xbox To Find Hidden Cameras
Image source: Intelligent_Crazy242
#33 Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future
Image source: AloisDA
#34 This Girl Took Her Roommate’s Mercedes On An 86+ Hour Roadtrip
Image source: melindseyme
#35 Roommate Was Being A Petty Hypocrite
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#36 This Is How Our Roommates Told Us They Got A Dog
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#37 Found My Roommate Sleeping In My Bed :/
Image source: ReasonableJuice3
#38 Cb Gets So Mad About Roommate Buying Store Brand Garbage Bags That She Felt The Need To Come To A Fb Group For Advice
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#39 Roommate Using The Air Fryer To Dry Random Sticks And Gumballs
Image source: CommentBetter
#40 Roommate Always Pays Rent In $1 Bills
Image source: Derna_A_River
#41 My Roommate Moved Out And He Took The Shower Curtain With Him
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#42 What My Roommate Left In The Sink When He Went Out Of The Country For Spring Break
Image source: 1019gunner
#43 My Roommate Let Me This For The Weekend
Image source: Jolly-Conclusion8304
#44 My Roommate Spent Her Paycheck Too Fast Again, So I Offered To Get Us Liquor. It Devolved Into This
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#45 My Roommate Randomly Takes Bites Out Of Leftovers In The Fridge In The Middle Of The Night
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#46 Roommate Airs Out All His Sports Gear In Our Shared Room
Image source: Academic-Treat-853
#47 Roommate Leaves Empty Boxes In The Fridge
Image source: sisyphus-333
#48 I Now Need To Keep My Hygiene Products In A Mini Locker Because My Roommate Is A Klepto
Image source: Pretty_Puppyprincess
#49 Asked My Roommate To Take Care Of My Plant For Two Weeks And I Come Back To This
Image source: Ol_ymp
#50 Asked My Roommate To Unload The Dishwasher
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#51 Facebook Cb Wants Roommate To Pay More Rent Because She Makes More
Image source: ItchyDonkin
#52 Roommate Threw Away A Tub Of My Ice Cream Because There Was “Mold On It”. This Was The Picture He Sends Me
Image source: peywrax
#53 When Your Roommate Thinks His Nastiness Is A Joke
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#54 Caught
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#55 Dealing With A Toddler
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#56 My Roommate Has Been Entering My Room, And Using My Bed And TV While I’ve Been Out
I don’t use fake nails, my perfume is very different to hers and I don’t have a boyfriend so there is no reason my bed should smell like a man
Image source: y_07
#57 Whenever I Ask My Roommate To Clean Her Stuff And Help Contribute, She Gets Defensive And Invents A New Never-Before-Mentioned Problem To Have With Me
we’ve lived here for months and she has NEVER commented on the shelf 😭
24 year old woman acting like a child
Image source: legswithsnake
#58 Childish As Hell Literally All I Asked Was For Her To Take Out Her Trash For Once
Image source: legswithsnake
#59 Roommates Response To Me Telling Her I’m Getting A Camera In My Bedroom To Make Sure My 17 Year Old Cats Are Okay. What Do I Do?
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#60 Am I Being Unreasonable?
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#61 Roommate Refused To Pay Full Rent Because He Said Everything He Left Is Worth The Same Amount Of $. This Is What He Left
Invited an old “friend” to rent the spare room we have because he was in such a poor situation (according to him). 2.5 months a later, he gets promoted, notifies he’ll be staying for only half a month, but refused to pay rent for the half month because he said he’d leave ‘his most expensive things for us to sell’. I repeatedly said that wasn’t cool, but clearly didn’t matter. He left the entire closet full of clothes plus an entire CAR DOOR. There are too many pairs of dirty underwear scattered around the room. My husband found a few things he thought went missing, turns out the roommate had taken them, like a backpack my husbands friend bought him a while back-and medicine for our son. He kept his cat locked in the room and would leave for days, and left us all of the litter and even a piece of cat poop on the floor! Love that! At least for his parting gift, he cleaned the litter. And dumped it. Without a bag. Into our recycle bin.
Image source: notasingle-thought
#62 An Actual Text Conversation Between My My Roommate And Me After She Woke Me Up At 4am
Image source: Hour-Function-7435
#63 My Roommate Refused To Clean So I Planted Chia Seeds In His Shower
Image source: PepperAutomatic430
#64 This Is Why I Keep My Stuff In My Room
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#65 My Roommate Got Drunk And Broke Down My Door
Image source: michelleigh80
#66 I’ve Told Them Countless Times To Take Them To The Bin. They Expect Me To Do It When I Don’t Even Eat Pizza
Image source: Anon0520
#67 Woke Up To The Sound Of The Fire Alarm Going Off At 3am Because My Roommate Got Drunk, Put An Entire Pack Of Bacon On The Stove, And Then Fell Asleep
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#68 Apparently My Housemate Mowed The Lawn In An Attempt To Make Up For Not Cleaning Up After Himself, Gave Up After Five Minutes
Image source: Hally_
#69 Why Empty The Garbage? Someone Else Will….right?
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#70 How My Roommates Leave The Stove
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#71 I Have Asked Her Politely To Stop Several Times Now And My Patience Has Expired
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#72 Here Is My Roommate’s Way To Store His Keys
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#73 Roommate Broke The Toilet Seat. No Worries Though. He Replaced It
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#74 What My Roommate Bought For Her Turn To Replace The Dishsoap
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#75 Roommate Locked Thermostat, Sweating Every Night With No Way Turn It Down
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#76 I Made Dinner For Us And Then See This Note When I Went For A Midnight Snack ?
Image source: Mangagirll
#77 Roommate Trying To Kick Me Out
Image source: OverUnder555
#78 Woke Up To This Today
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#79 My Roommate Dumped An Entire Salad Down My Sink, So I Pulled As Much As I Could Out, Put It In Her Sink Since I’m Not Cleaning Up Her Mess, And Taped A Little Psa For Her
Image source: thatwyvern
#80 A Month Ago My Roommate Wrote Me A Passive Aggressive Note About Doing The Dishes. He Never Does The Dishes
Image source: duk-e
#81 Annoying Roomates
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#82 Aggressively Hypocritical Roommate
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#83 What Do I Do About This. She’s Giving Fines For Not Doing Chores
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#84 Am I The Bad Roommate?
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#85 Looking For Roommate To Pay Rent And Not Be In Apartment
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#86 Just Some Mildly Infuriating Roommate Things
They aren’t what I’d call a bad roommate by any means, but they have some questionable habits. Like never clearing the time left on the microwave. Or emptying the lint trap after they do laundry. Although the one time they didn’t screw on the lid correctly to a jar of jam, I went to pick it up by the lid and it broke to pieces all over the floor. If they see this post I’ll be sad because I don’t have the gall to confront them about any of this!
Image source: Trepak
#87 How Do I Get My Roommate To Clean His Side Of Our Shared Room?
Image source: SnowyOwly1
#88 I’m On Vacation Overseas While My Roommate Is Taking Care Of My Cat. He Texted Me In The Middle Of The Night With An Ambiguous Cliffhanger, Now I Have To Wait Hours For Him To Wake Up
Image source: DirtyRoller
#89 The Least Hygenic Person I’ve Ever Met Just Moved Out And Left This. It Is Exactly What You’d Hope It’s Not
Image source: wesbug
#90 My Brother In Law Is Living With Us, This Is His Room
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#91 So Glad I Only Have One Semester
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#92 New House Mate Did This To My Counter
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#93 Throwback To My Worst Roommate In College
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#94 Roommate Put The Microwave Safe Bowl In The Oven Thinking It Works The Same Way
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#95 The Way My Roommate Can Never Finish A Water
Image source: Comeonjeffrey0193
#96 Do I Just Throw Out The Whole Roommate?
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#97 Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The AC Set To 40 * F, The Sink Running, The Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out
Image source: RognogMcdogbog
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