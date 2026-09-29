75 Renting And Booking Experiences That Had People Regretting Their Decision Almost Immediately

Buying a home is a huge commitment, but renting your own place can come with plenty of challenges too. From finding somewhere that actually looks like the listing to dealing with unexpected rules, hidden problems, or difficult people along the way, securing a decent place to stay isn’t always as straightforward as it seems.
Today, we’re diving into a community filled with stories about the less-than-ideal side of renting and accommodation. From disappointing properties to difficult landlords, hosts, and unexpected problems, these experiences show just how quickly a promising rental or booking can turn into a headache. Keep reading, Pandas—you might think you’ve had a bad rental experience, but these stories show just how bad it can really get.
#1 Asking Questions
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#2 Horrible Shower
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#3 Humour
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Finding a good place to live or stay can feel like a challenge all on its own. Whether you’re searching for an apartment to call home, booking a vacation rental for a few days, or looking for a comfortable place to work remotely for a while, there’s usually a lot more to consider than simply finding somewhere with four walls and a decent-looking kitchen. You have to think about the location, the condition of the property, what’s included, how trustworthy the listing seems, and, of course, whether you can actually afford it. And then there’s the biggest question of all: how much is it going to cost? Rent and accommodation prices can be especially difficult to manage in major cities, where demand is high and good properties can disappear almost as quickly as they’re listed. Sometimes, it feels like you have to be ready to apply the moment you see a place you like—only to discover that five other people have already beaten you to it.
#4 Perth Real-Estate Agents Are The Worst
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#5 Rent Of $0.00 Is Due Notice
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#6 Rude Af Real Estate Agent!!
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One explanation for this comes from Matthew Yglesias’ book The Rent Is Too Damn High: What To Do About America’s Housing Crisis. Yglesias argues that one of the fundamental problems is that demand for housing in productive, high-wage cities has grown faster than the supply of homes. Cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., attract people because of the jobs and opportunities they offer, but building enough housing to accommodate everyone can be difficult. When new construction is restricted while more people continue moving in, competition for the homes that already exist becomes much more intense. That can leave renters competing for a limited number of properties while landlords have greater leverage over prices and requirements.
#7 Maybe I Should Claim Cleaning Fees From Their Bond 😒
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#8 Mushrooms In The Bathroom :(
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#9 Sick Of Their Litter, Can’t Wait To Start Review Bombing Reas
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The competition doesn’t end there. High mortgage rates and expensive homes have also made buying increasingly difficult for many would-be first-time homeowners. As a result, some people who might otherwise have moved into the housing market remain renters for longer, adding more demand to an already competitive rental pool. That means renters aren’t simply competing with other people who are happily choosing to rent; they’re also competing in a market where many people have few realistic alternatives. The result can be a frustrating cycle in which finding an affordable home becomes increasingly difficult.
#10 Which One Of You Did This?
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#11 This Is Why People Hate Landlords
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#12 Hell Yeah
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And even when rent increases aren’t accelerating as quickly as they once were, that doesn’t necessarily mean renting has become affordable. Darren Baxter, principal policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, told the BBC that rents have remained “persistently high compared to renters’ incomes for the past two decades.” He also noted that even relatively small increases can make housing unaffordable for people who are already stretching their budgets. Rent increases can also vary considerably from one property to another, and renters who need to move may discover that their next home costs even more than their previous one. For someone already living close to their financial limit, even a modest increase can make a significant difference.
#13 No Words For This One
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#14 Hilarious Bill Threat
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#15 In A World Of Bad Rentals, I’ve Hit The Jackpot With My Ll
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Then there are the screening processes. Landlords often have to choose between large numbers of applicants, and some increasingly rely on third-party tenant-screening services to help make those decisions. Automated systems can assess credit histories, eviction records, background checks, and other information within minutes. While these tools can make the process faster, they can also leave applicants frustrated when an old discrepancy or piece of information affects their application without much opportunity for context or explanation. For renters, that can mean spending time and money applying for multiple properties without knowing whether they’ll even make it through the initial screening.
#16 Rea Pocked My First Two Weeks Rent
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#17 Census Night Landlord Meltdown
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#18 That Time 5 Years Ago My Neighbour Died And Liquified Into The Walls Of The Neighbouring Units And The Homeowner Wouldn’t Let Us Leave 💀
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And just when you think you’ve saved enough for the monthly rent, there can be another financial hurdle waiting for you. Getting the keys to a new home often requires a substantial amount of money upfront. Housing research from Fannie Mae has identified upfront costs as an important barrier for renters, and those costs can include non-refundable application fees for each adult applicant, the first month’s rent, a security deposit, and sometimes the last month’s rent as well. In certain major cities, renters may also have to pay broker fees, which can add thousands of dollars to the initial cost of moving. For someone already trying to save money while covering everyday expenses, coming up with that amount at once can be a major challenge.
#19 Our Rental Used To Be An Asian Boarding House Which The Agency Denies. I Received 22 Letters In The Mail Addressed To 21 Different People On The Same Day From The Same Place
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#20 Real Estate Walking Around Like They Own The Place (/The Car): Grand Theft Auto Edition
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#21 The Property Manager (Who Doesn’t Live On The Property) Sounds Like They’re Going To Try Filling In The Census For Our Household. Anyone Else Getting This?
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#22 Imagine A Melbourne Real Estate Company That…
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So yes, renting can sometimes feel exhausting before you’ve even moved through the front door. There are rising costs to consider, fierce competition, application requirements, deposits, screening processes, and the simple uncertainty of whether the place you’re interested in will still be available tomorrow. And for many people, renting isn’t just a temporary inconvenience—it’s their home, their sense of stability, and the place where they need to feel safe and comfortable. That’s why finding a decent place shouldn’t have to feel like winning a lottery. Everyone deserves to have a reasonable chance of finding a home that fits their needs and budget without being overwhelmed by the process.
#23 Property Manager Asks At Tribunal Today :why Are We Even At Ncat ? “🤔
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#24 What Could Go Wrong Using AI To Edit Real Estate Images?
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#25 Found This Gem Pop Up On My Facebook Feed
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#26 I Can Almost Feel The Love The Lords Have For Us
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Coming back to today’s posts, unfortunately, finding a place doesn’t always mean the problems are over. Sometimes the listing turns out to be misleading, the landlord is difficult to deal with, or the property itself has issues that weren’t obvious from the photos. In the worst cases, renters can end up dealing with broken fixtures, serious maintenance problems, or living conditions that are far from what they were promised. And that’s what makes these stories so frustrating: after all the searching, paperwork, money, and effort that goes into finding a place, the last thing anyone expects is to discover that the space isn’t actually what they thought they were paying for. So, Pandas, have you ever dealt with a nightmare rental or booking experience? What did you do?
#27 Please Just Build Townhouses!
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#28 This “Move In Ready” “Charming 3 Bedroom Home” For Only $550 Per Week
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#29 Found Cheap Rentals If Anyone Is Interested. Comes With 3 Square Meals A Day, All Washing Up Is Taken Care Of, A Gym And Sports Facilities. The Security They Provide Is Outstanding Too
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#30 Raine&horne Sunshine West Hole – Agent Didn’t Have Keys And Solicited Help From A Prospective Tenant To Try And Get Through The Back
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#31 Sound Advice
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#32 Ray White Oakleigh Fined For Underquoting
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#33 Rea Threatens Me, And Tells Me He Will Break The Law
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#34 Why Are Landlords Such Snowflakes?
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#35 $450 Studio In Sydney
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#36 Can They Claim Our Bonds Because We Left The Property In A Better Conditions??
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#37 Rea Have Made Themselves Be Superheroes On This Billboard I Keep Driving Past
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#38 Ra Agents Are Doing It Tough – Send Rope!
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#39 Re Instructing Us Not Claim Bond
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#40
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#41 An Empty House During A Housing Crisis Because…
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#42 Somehow The Landlords Have Made This Fuel Crisis About Them Again
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#43 Ray White Bragging Publically About Ripping People Off:
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#44 I Present The Shower Toilet For Your Consideration
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#45 Came Home To This 🤦🏻♀️
The landlord finally agreed to replace the 23 year old, mould covered nets.
This is what we came home to. I’m not even sure how you achieve such a mismatch, other than grabbing two different packets with different measurements on them.
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#46 Landlord Accusing Me Of Using Spray Paint
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#47 Spotted On Realestate.com.au: Tell Me The Nsw Rental Market Is Cooked Without Telling Me
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#48 Landlord Wants To Take $1200 For This
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#49 Ban Airbnbs
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#50 They’re Just Evil, And They Don’t Care Who Knows It
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#51 Win: Landlord Tried To Make Me Pay New Owner’s Bills Before Releasing The Bond!
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#52 Rental Inspection Feedback
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#53 Landlords Are Losing Their Mind And Sounding Like Villains
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#54 Claimed Bond Right After Handing In Keys And Got This Email Immediately
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#55 Ending Tenancy. Email We Got Regarding Bond…
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#56 What Do You Mean 1.8 Million
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#57 Rea Asking For Cleaning Fee Or Threatening Tribunal
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#58 World’s First Cuck Shower
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#59 Ray White Backtracks On Virtual Home Inspections
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#60 Reas Getting Festive
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#61 Won’t Someone Please Think Of The Property Investors
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#62 $300 A Week To Live In A Decommissioned Healthy Harold Van
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#63 Good News! Boomers Can’t Use Super To Buy Homes Easily Anymore
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#64 Breaking Headlines: Tenant Uses Kitchen
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#65 Classic
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#66 $680 In Brisbane These Days
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#67 Landlord Blaming Immigration For Housing Crisis Literally Outs Himself
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#68 Is This Legal? (Genuine Question)
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#69 Juliet Died From Tetanus With This Balcony
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#70 Ray White At It Again, Cost Of Fuel Too Much? We Can Totally Justify Making The Tenants Do Our Job Remotely Now… Right?
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#71 That Increase Has To Be Illegal?
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#72 Is This Legal?
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#73 When Do We Riot?
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#74 Can’t Make This Up
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#75 One Of The Many ✨landlord Specials ✨ I’m Forced To Live With
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