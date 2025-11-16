35 Times Designers Forgot Things Need To Be Cleaned When Creating Them, As Shared On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

‘Things designed by people who don’t have to clean them’ is one of those Facebook group names that are specific enough to let you know what to expect but at the same time maintain a layer of vagueness that makes it hard to imagine what the content will look like exactly.
To illustrate this point, we at Bored Panda made a few publications about it which you can still find here and here.
But as time went on, this online community has kept active and successfully avoided Facebook’s ban hammer, so we decided it was time for an update. Continue scrolling and check out the octopus sink, basement beach, and other things that have recently appeared on the group.
More info: Facebook
#1 Marble That Looks Like Fabric Staircase Art
Image source: Joumana Khalaf
#2 I Smell Spiders In All The Pots
Image source: Lam Ammon Si Yuen
#3 This Sink At A House I Clean. Super Cool Looking But Terrible To Clean. I Have To Get A Brush And Brush It Also Their Walls Which Are In The Bathroom Are Fabric Thats Super Hard To Wipe Clean
Image source: Cay Lindberg
#4 Corner Dust Guards For Stairs, I Felt They Belonged Here
Image source: Gregory Norris
#5 A Little Dust Catcher….
Image source: Susan Steele Lienhart
#6 Victorian Aquarium, C.1880s (Purportedly)
Image source: Sama Bellomo
#7 I Like The Whimsical Vibe, But This House Belongs Here
Image source: Eric Collins
#8 Hold On! There Is A Pool Under The Bed
Image source: Har Madden
#9 I Have Questions
Image source: Daniela Garcia
#10 My Friends Friend Just Finished His ‘Dream Beach Basement’
Image source: Jack Christensen
#11 Victorian Era Glass Feeding Bottle For Infants
These bottles became known as “murder bottles” and were a breeding ground for bacteria. They became a leading cause of infant death because they were so difficult to clean.
Image source: Anne-Marie Boring
#12 The Side Of My Toilet…
Whyyyy wouldn’t it be just plain flat? With all the condensation in a bathroom and lint/dust from towels and clothes this is just dumb. Not that hard to clean, but totally unnecessary, doesn’t even look good…
Since moving to the US I have the feeling you guys like to make stuff that’s extra annoying to clean
Image source: Geza-Marie Waki
#13 This Is For A Home Salon!
Image source: Michelle Chow Jacoby
#14 I’m In Vegas Since My Birthday Was Yesterday And It’s Only A 6 Hours Drive From Me. And This Is A Ceiling In The Bellagio
Image source: Abby Koval
#15 It Looks Cool, But There’s No Way A Barbed Wire Grille Passes A State Safety Inspection
Image source: Melissa Petersen
#16 Choice. I Would Never Feel Like This Was Clean, It Looks Like They Used To Adhere The Tiles To The Wall…
Image source: Cari King
#17 No
Image source: Shaneece Temara
#18 Thought The Group Would Like This
Image source: Ranissha Smith
#19 These Restaurant Chandeliers
Image source: Stevie Holcomb
#20 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This. I Just Feel Kinda Uncomfortable Now. Have A Nice Day
Image source: Moritz Msr
#21 Destroy It
Image source: Poeme Georgia Bailey
#22 Is So Beautiful But It Would Be A Nightmare To Dust!
Image source: Kay Rhan
#23 It Might Have Seemed Like A Good Idea In The Beginning
Image source: Nina Emma Marie
#24 My Friend’s Mug. “I Just Rinse It” -The Owner
Image source: Torrey Hirning
#25 Tumbleweed Chandelier; Talk Amongst Yourselves
Image source: Kimberly Collier
#26 No Glass Needed
Image source: Márkos Barnabás
#27 The Lift In A Hotel I Recently Stayed In It’s An Art Hotel In London Called The Exhibitionist, And It’s Full Of Fun Installations Like This One.
Image source: Victoria Preston
#28 Well That’s A Dust Trap
Image source: The Handyman
#29 There Are 7 Of These Beautiful Fans In Our Beach Condo. Those Poor Cleaning People. You Know They Have To Roll Their Eyes When The See This Address Come Up On Their Schedule
Image source: Andrea Long
#30 The Bathroom Mirror At A *end Of Tenancy Clean I Had * To Add, I Am Not The Landlord. Nor The Tenant. I’m Just Hired To Clean When They Leave
Image source: Serena-Grace Blake
#31 A Residential Toilet Brush?
Image source: Rob Reed
#32 Bathroom Light Switch In A Local Cafe. I’m Sure It’s Hard To Completely Disinfect
Image source: Sydney Sills
#33 Looks Comfy. But Think About It For A Minute
Image source: Tara Rose
#34 This Lamp At The Hotel I’m Currently At For An Event Eta: Honestly Impressed By The Number Of People Seeing Hair, I Love It
Image source: Martie Franzen
#35 Wow. Just Wow
Image source: Teah Louise
