50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

by

The universe hates us equally. (I hope.) Even the people who see the glass half-full have bad days. But sometimes it’s easy to forget that. Our own problems seem the biggest. So what do you say we give ourselves a healthy reminder?

Those who have been around our website for long enough might remember that Bored Panda has a soft spot for life’s unlucky moments. But not to kick someone while they’re down, of course. Rather, to gain perspective and reassure ourselves that nobody has conspired against us and it’s completely normal to lose it every once in a while.

Continue scrolling to check out who got the wrong end of the stick this time, and fire up our earlier publications to catch up with the series here, here, and here.

#1 His Face Says It All

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_KrzYch00

#2 My Dad Left His Window Down In His Truck While He Stepped Away For A Few Minutes And A Feral Cat Got In And Ate All Of His Tacos

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: cascassian

#3 Just Trying To Ride A Bike Near A Nesting Magpie

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: g_nome7

#4 For A Month, I Thought I Lost My Wedding Ring On A Cross Country Road Trip. Finally, I Gave Up Ever Seeing It Again When We Realized It Was Under My Husband’s Deodorant

I called gas stations, pawn shops, searched lost and found posts. 

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: roseazom

#5 Just Bought Our Dream Home Less Than 2 Months Ago. Tonight I Watched It Burn To The Ground In A Massive Wildfire

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: deChoochifer

#6 Got Off The Train At The Wrong Station. Now I’m In The Middle Of Nowhere Without Food, It’s Raining, It’s Cold, I’m Hungry And Next Train Is In 7 Hours

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Lambrusc1

#7 Puppy Accidentally Ate A Bee. Everything Turned Out Fine

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Here Is My Favorite Picture Of My Grandma. She Was Having A Hard Time With The Mixer

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Bungalowbeast

#9 First Time Trying To Grow Carrots From Seeds. 6 Months Later

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Down4ThaBrown

#10 Learn From My Mistakes

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: BingErrDronePilot

#11 Welp. There Goes Her New Bed

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: aprlrobertaludgte

#12 That Smile Though

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Ismail_Patel

#13 Guess It’s Toast For Breakfast Today

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: DogZim

#14 A Moose Broke Through A Window And Entered A School In Saskatoon Today

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: originalwfm

#15 4 Days After Moving To Chicago

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: gummymod

#16 My Commute Is 45 Minutes. Just Pulled Up To The Office, Reached For My Bags And

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: BigLig17

#17 This Flooded Parking Garage, Containing Roughly 150 Cars

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Space-Ball1

#18 Student Handed This In Today

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: capta1n_sarcasm

#19 Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Radiskull97

#20 It’s Always A Pleasure To Realize That Your Coworkers Don’t Know How To Close A Box Properly. Right When You’re Ready To Go Home

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Thunder_SdSh

#21 How Does This Happen?

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: jonbradford

#22 Just Got Stung By A Wasp And I Have A Job Interview Later Today… Can’t Even Talk Right

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: isakhwaja

#23 6 College Bros And One Brain Cell Between All Of Us

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: ChronosBlitz

#24 Doordashed Food And In The 5 Minutes It Took Me To Get To The Door, The Neighbor’s Cat Ate Through The Box And Stole Some Chicken

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: LandolphiN_

#25 Family Vacation To The Grand Canyon. What A View

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: ItsCaptainSalty

#26 Are You Kidding Me?

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: KamikazeChief

#27 He Picked A Bad Day To Block The Fire Hydrant

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: BruceInc

#28 I Heard Gunshots Outside Right Before Heading To Work, I Waited About 10 Minutes Before I Went Out To My Car And Found This. Glad I Wasn’t In The Car

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: RickTrilogy

#29 My Grandma’s Lunch At Her New Senior Living Residence That’s $3k A Month. Wtf Is This?

Residents can’t go to the dining room to eat because they don’t have enough staff so it’s deliveries only.

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: DianWithoutTheE

#30 I Wore A Mesh Hat On A 30 Mile Hike. Feeling Like Aang Today

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: jurz90

#31 So I Had A Sneezing Fit While Driving Yesterday

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: oddjaqx

#32 Well

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Abit__

#33 So Finally After A Year I Was Able To Get A Ps5. My Dog Was Excited Too

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: waybackwhen15

#34 I Got Stuck Behind A Draw Bridge Today. And So Did An Ambulance

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: flowercatt

#35 Both Things Happened To Me Today

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: arna1

#36 This Kid Dropping Pizza

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: itsplanty

#37 Just Took This Little Guy A Bath 20 Minutes Ago

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: AddiictxD

#38 First Halloween In My New Neighborhood And Didn’t Get A Single Trick Or Treater

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: simfire

#39 Toddler Learned How To Use The Microwave

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Apparently Someone Has Been Munching My Donuts And It Was Supposed To Be For My Kids After Work

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: 8slipknot8

#41 Owner Used The Wrong Shampoo (It’s Hair Dye)

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: AbanaClara

#42 Thanks To Windows, I Never Saw My Card Again

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: GrapeSensitive454

#43 My Back Veranda After The Neighbour Next Door, With Which I Share A Septic System, Flushed Paper Towels Down Their Toilet

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: plasmafire11

#44 Someone Parked Underground With Their Sunroof Open And A Pipe Burst Above Them

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: MadDadofTwo

#45 Yesterday I Asked A Homeless Man With A Sign “Hungry, Anything Helps” If He Wanted A Freshly Baked, Warm Bagel. Today At The Same Intersection Something Caught My Eye

At the time he was super thankful and nice, and I felt great about it as I drove off.

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: totalbangover

#46 Woke Up Last Night To A Huge Crashing Sound Only To Find My Only Car Outside Completely Totaled By A Pos Driver. Nobody Else On The Road, 1 Am

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Chriss444

#47 Some Non-Municipal Company Started Digging Up My And My Neighbor’s Lawn With No Disclosure To Put Some Internet Service In, Broke All The Sprinkler Systems

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: thatsmines7

#48 Someone Drilled A Hole In My Gas Tank. They Got Away With Roughly $12 Worth Of Fuel

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Erikmustride13

#49 I Was Stung Twice, Once On My Forehead And Once On The Top Of My Ear

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: Trash_Panda_Throw

#50 My Dad’s Phone. Left It To Charge Overnight, Woke Up And Saw This

50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

Image source: RedHot_Dragon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Blue Mountain State 2.03 “Born Again” Review
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2010
Science Communicator Goes Viral After Her “Explain Like I’m 5” Explanation Of Vaccines Entices 38K People On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Criminal Minds 6.07 “Middle Man” Review
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2010
Is Now the Time for a Moonbeam City Reboot?
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2018
I Merge Famous Movie Characters With Iconic Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Conspiracy Theory You’ve Ever Heard? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.