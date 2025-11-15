50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)

The universe hates us equally. (I hope.) Even the people who see the glass half-full have bad days. But sometimes it’s easy to forget that. Our own problems seem the biggest. So what do you say we give ourselves a healthy reminder?
Those who have been around our website for long enough might remember that Bored Panda has a soft spot for life’s unlucky moments. But not to kick someone while they’re down, of course. Rather, to gain perspective and reassure ourselves that nobody has conspired against us and it’s completely normal to lose it every once in a while.
Continue scrolling to check out who got the wrong end of the stick this time, and fire up our earlier publications to catch up with the series here, here, and here.
#1 His Face Says It All
Image source: Mr_KrzYch00
#2 My Dad Left His Window Down In His Truck While He Stepped Away For A Few Minutes And A Feral Cat Got In And Ate All Of His Tacos
Image source: cascassian
#3 Just Trying To Ride A Bike Near A Nesting Magpie
Image source: g_nome7
#4 For A Month, I Thought I Lost My Wedding Ring On A Cross Country Road Trip. Finally, I Gave Up Ever Seeing It Again When We Realized It Was Under My Husband’s Deodorant
I called gas stations, pawn shops, searched lost and found posts.
Image source: roseazom
#5 Just Bought Our Dream Home Less Than 2 Months Ago. Tonight I Watched It Burn To The Ground In A Massive Wildfire
Image source: deChoochifer
#6 Got Off The Train At The Wrong Station. Now I’m In The Middle Of Nowhere Without Food, It’s Raining, It’s Cold, I’m Hungry And Next Train Is In 7 Hours
Image source: Lambrusc1
#7 Puppy Accidentally Ate A Bee. Everything Turned Out Fine
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Here Is My Favorite Picture Of My Grandma. She Was Having A Hard Time With The Mixer
Image source: Bungalowbeast
#9 First Time Trying To Grow Carrots From Seeds. 6 Months Later
Image source: Down4ThaBrown
#10 Learn From My Mistakes
Image source: BingErrDronePilot
#11 Welp. There Goes Her New Bed
Image source: aprlrobertaludgte
#12 That Smile Though
Image source: Ismail_Patel
#13 Guess It’s Toast For Breakfast Today
Image source: DogZim
#14 A Moose Broke Through A Window And Entered A School In Saskatoon Today
Image source: originalwfm
#15 4 Days After Moving To Chicago
Image source: gummymod
#16 My Commute Is 45 Minutes. Just Pulled Up To The Office, Reached For My Bags And
Image source: BigLig17
#17 This Flooded Parking Garage, Containing Roughly 150 Cars
Image source: Space-Ball1
#18 Student Handed This In Today
Image source: capta1n_sarcasm
#19 Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off
Image source: Radiskull97
#20 It’s Always A Pleasure To Realize That Your Coworkers Don’t Know How To Close A Box Properly. Right When You’re Ready To Go Home
Image source: Thunder_SdSh
#21 How Does This Happen?
Image source: jonbradford
#22 Just Got Stung By A Wasp And I Have A Job Interview Later Today… Can’t Even Talk Right
Image source: isakhwaja
#23 6 College Bros And One Brain Cell Between All Of Us
Image source: ChronosBlitz
#24 Doordashed Food And In The 5 Minutes It Took Me To Get To The Door, The Neighbor’s Cat Ate Through The Box And Stole Some Chicken
Image source: LandolphiN_
#25 Family Vacation To The Grand Canyon. What A View
Image source: ItsCaptainSalty
#26 Are You Kidding Me?
Image source: KamikazeChief
#27 He Picked A Bad Day To Block The Fire Hydrant
Image source: BruceInc
#28 I Heard Gunshots Outside Right Before Heading To Work, I Waited About 10 Minutes Before I Went Out To My Car And Found This. Glad I Wasn’t In The Car
Image source: RickTrilogy
#29 My Grandma’s Lunch At Her New Senior Living Residence That’s $3k A Month. Wtf Is This?
Residents can’t go to the dining room to eat because they don’t have enough staff so it’s deliveries only.
Image source: DianWithoutTheE
#30 I Wore A Mesh Hat On A 30 Mile Hike. Feeling Like Aang Today
Image source: jurz90
#31 So I Had A Sneezing Fit While Driving Yesterday
Image source: oddjaqx
#32 Well
Image source: Abit__
#33 So Finally After A Year I Was Able To Get A Ps5. My Dog Was Excited Too
Image source: waybackwhen15
#34 I Got Stuck Behind A Draw Bridge Today. And So Did An Ambulance
Image source: flowercatt
#35 Both Things Happened To Me Today
Image source: arna1
#36 This Kid Dropping Pizza
Image source: itsplanty
#37 Just Took This Little Guy A Bath 20 Minutes Ago
Image source: AddiictxD
#38 First Halloween In My New Neighborhood And Didn’t Get A Single Trick Or Treater
Image source: simfire
#39 Toddler Learned How To Use The Microwave
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Apparently Someone Has Been Munching My Donuts And It Was Supposed To Be For My Kids After Work
Image source: 8slipknot8
#41 Owner Used The Wrong Shampoo (It’s Hair Dye)
Image source: AbanaClara
#42 Thanks To Windows, I Never Saw My Card Again
Image source: GrapeSensitive454
#43 My Back Veranda After The Neighbour Next Door, With Which I Share A Septic System, Flushed Paper Towels Down Their Toilet
Image source: plasmafire11
#44 Someone Parked Underground With Their Sunroof Open And A Pipe Burst Above Them
Image source: MadDadofTwo
#45 Yesterday I Asked A Homeless Man With A Sign “Hungry, Anything Helps” If He Wanted A Freshly Baked, Warm Bagel. Today At The Same Intersection Something Caught My Eye
At the time he was super thankful and nice, and I felt great about it as I drove off.
Image source: totalbangover
#46 Woke Up Last Night To A Huge Crashing Sound Only To Find My Only Car Outside Completely Totaled By A Pos Driver. Nobody Else On The Road, 1 Am
Image source: Chriss444
#47 Some Non-Municipal Company Started Digging Up My And My Neighbor’s Lawn With No Disclosure To Put Some Internet Service In, Broke All The Sprinkler Systems
Image source: thatsmines7
#48 Someone Drilled A Hole In My Gas Tank. They Got Away With Roughly $12 Worth Of Fuel
Image source: Erikmustride13
#49 I Was Stung Twice, Once On My Forehead And Once On The Top Of My Ear
Image source: Trash_Panda_Throw
#50 My Dad’s Phone. Left It To Charge Overnight, Woke Up And Saw This
Image source: RedHot_Dragon
