‘Awful Everything’ Shames The World’s Worst People, And Here’s 50 Of Their Most Hated Ones (New Pics)

by

We can all agree that usually, we work on the content to brighten up your day and to cheer you up at the time you need it, dear Pandas. However, this time, we would like to share with you some posts curated by the ‘Awful Everything‘ community, which is dedicated to the not-so-entertaining side of life.

In fact, the members of this group are all about the most upsetting, unjust, and ridiculous facts from day-to-day life. Covering various topics, starting with the problems of today’s society, the abuse of power by the police force, healthcare issues, or simply the overall degradation of today’s world, the subreddit aims to point out what doesn’t work or works as it’s not supposed to and open a discussion about it.

#1 This Is Just Horrible

Image source: [deleted]

#2 Insurance Denies Nausea Medicine To Chemotherapy Patient

Image source: Freezer12557

#3 Something Something Worst Timeline

Image source: theguynekstdoor

#4 Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Cuz Of Laziness

Image source: Phantom_Wolf52

#5 How Are People So Lazy

Image source: AllianIsBizarre

#6 This Just Sucks

Image source: Soccer_Vader

#7 A Father Holding The Hand Of His Deceased 13-Year Old Son Who Was Killed Today Whilst Waiting For A Bus By A Russian Missile Attack In Kharkiv

Image source: hottodoggu2

#8 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

Image source: jambajuice718

#9 Seriously? She Risked Her Own Life To Save Them And Gets Treated Like A Criminal?

Image source: Dragoner_online

#10 Beyonce’s Pseudo-Feminism Is Letting Her Keep The Evil Practice Under The Shroud

Image source: uraeds

#11 The Taliban Strikes Again

Image source: shah_mazing

#12 Doing His Best So This Doesn’t Happen To Another Family

Image source: [deleted]

#13 There’s No Retirement In The Us

Image source: [deleted]

#14 63 Yearl Old Pastor Marries Pupil The Minute She Turns 18

Image source: ItsOnlyMoney03

#15 A Typical Night For Millions Of Ukrainian Kids After Russian Army Came To “Liberate” Them

Image source: Similar_Ad9227

#16 F**k Drunk Drivers

Image source: ybloC_1

#17 Reason #1 Why I Hate This World

Image source: uphigh_studio

#18 Choose

Image source: likerofgoodthings

#19 Where The Sun Don’t Shine No Longer Applies

Image source: [deleted]

#20 Jesus Christ

Image source: [deleted]

#21 Health Insurance In America

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#22 You Had One Job

Image source: AristonD

#23 Fresh Load

Image source: Motherhazelhoff

#24 Someone’s Desperate For Internet Fame

Image source: WoofWoofPin

#25 Borodyanka, Ukraine – Before The War And Yesterday

Image source: irishrugby2015

#26 Thieves And Looters, Who Take Advantage Of The War In Ukraine, Are Caught And Fixed In The Middle Of The Bombed Cities

Image source: Due_Sun4492

#27 So Cruel

Image source: imawreck0

#28 A Tale From Disney Land

Image source: Kezzva

#29 The Pair Were Married For 24 Years And Had Four Children Together

Image source: AristonD

#30 This Mindset Is How So Many Boys Grow Up Emotionally Stunted/Violent, Let Them Feel!!

Image source: EmptySpaceForAHeart

#31 Bruh

Image source: soupinthering

#32 Smell Check

Image source: DMbuttstuff

#33 Aimee Bock Stole $250m Of A Government Aid Programme That Was Supposed To Feed Children In Need During The Pandemic

Image source: KingH1989

#34 My Uncle’s Tiling Project, He Hasn’t Worked On It In Days And It’s Making Life Hell

Image source: crabthemighty

#35 Someone Said This Belongs Here?

Image source: ifuckedyomama2

#36 Not What You Want To See At The Dentist

Image source: froggydoob

#37 Artists Not Being Able To Share Their Artwork Online Due To Ntfs

Image source: siempremajima

#38 *bruh*

Image source: SuperNovaAHCK2810

#39 The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month

Image source: 3colorsdesign

#40 Today, This Russian 16 Year Old Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Recreating Fsb Headquarters In Minecraft And Planning To Blow It Up In The Game, Back When He Was 14

Image source: BigDaddy0790

#41 American Men “Picking Up” Ukrainian Teen Refugees

Image source: Hurbahns

#42 When You Violate A “Don’t”, You Will Be Told “We Don’t Do That”

Image source: ItsAntDawg

#43 Rule Of Law

Image source: qingcongdick

#44 4 Teens Killed Doing Tiktok Challenge, 1 Was 14 And A Mother As Well

Image source: kruminater

#45 When The High School Has Too Many Pregnant Teenagers That They Had To Add A Breastfeeding Section In The New Building

Image source: genius23sarcasm

#46 Lapd Police Officer Beaten To Death In Exercise; Was Investigating Cop Gang Rape

Image source: Bomby_Bang

#47 Land Of The Free! Unless You’re Taking The Bus, Then You’re Fired

Image source: BeautifulNacho

#48 Let The Man Grieve

Image source: MrNoName_ishere

#49 The Level Of Corruption Is Off The Charts

Image source: FiveOhFive91

#50 I’m Not Peta Or Anything But Wtf

Image source: The_Sad_Memer

#51 I Just Can’t Believe This

Image source: MrRimmer_BR

