‘Awful Everything’ Shames The World’s Worst People, And Here’s 50 Of Their Most Hated Ones (New Pics)

We can all agree that usually, we work on the content to brighten up your day and to cheer you up at the time you need it, dear Pandas. However, this time, we would like to share with you some posts curated by the ‘Awful Everything‘ community, which is dedicated to the not-so-entertaining side of life.
In fact, the members of this group are all about the most upsetting, unjust, and ridiculous facts from day-to-day life. Covering various topics, starting with the problems of today’s society, the abuse of power by the police force, healthcare issues, or simply the overall degradation of today’s world, the subreddit aims to point out what doesn’t work or works as it’s not supposed to and open a discussion about it.
#1 This Is Just Horrible
Image source: [deleted]
#2 Insurance Denies Nausea Medicine To Chemotherapy Patient
Image source: Freezer12557
#3 Something Something Worst Timeline
Image source: theguynekstdoor
#4 Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Cuz Of Laziness
Image source: Phantom_Wolf52
#5 How Are People So Lazy
Image source: AllianIsBizarre
#6 This Just Sucks
Image source: Soccer_Vader
#7 A Father Holding The Hand Of His Deceased 13-Year Old Son Who Was Killed Today Whilst Waiting For A Bus By A Russian Missile Attack In Kharkiv
Image source: hottodoggu2
#8 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
Image source: jambajuice718
#9 Seriously? She Risked Her Own Life To Save Them And Gets Treated Like A Criminal?
Image source: Dragoner_online
#10 Beyonce’s Pseudo-Feminism Is Letting Her Keep The Evil Practice Under The Shroud
Image source: uraeds
#11 The Taliban Strikes Again
Image source: shah_mazing
#12 Doing His Best So This Doesn’t Happen To Another Family
Image source: [deleted]
#13 There’s No Retirement In The Us
Image source: [deleted]
#14 63 Yearl Old Pastor Marries Pupil The Minute She Turns 18
Image source: ItsOnlyMoney03
#15 A Typical Night For Millions Of Ukrainian Kids After Russian Army Came To “Liberate” Them
Image source: Similar_Ad9227
#16 F**k Drunk Drivers
Image source: ybloC_1
#17 Reason #1 Why I Hate This World
Image source: uphigh_studio
#18 Choose
Image source: likerofgoodthings
#19 Where The Sun Don’t Shine No Longer Applies
Image source: [deleted]
#20 Jesus Christ
Image source: [deleted]
#21 Health Insurance In America
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#22 You Had One Job
Image source: AristonD
#23 Fresh Load
Image source: Motherhazelhoff
#24 Someone’s Desperate For Internet Fame
Image source: WoofWoofPin
#25 Borodyanka, Ukraine – Before The War And Yesterday
Image source: irishrugby2015
#26 Thieves And Looters, Who Take Advantage Of The War In Ukraine, Are Caught And Fixed In The Middle Of The Bombed Cities
Image source: Due_Sun4492
#27 So Cruel
Image source: imawreck0
#28 A Tale From Disney Land
Image source: Kezzva
#29 The Pair Were Married For 24 Years And Had Four Children Together
Image source: AristonD
#30 This Mindset Is How So Many Boys Grow Up Emotionally Stunted/Violent, Let Them Feel!!
Image source: EmptySpaceForAHeart
#31 Bruh
Image source: soupinthering
#32 Smell Check
Image source: DMbuttstuff
#33 Aimee Bock Stole $250m Of A Government Aid Programme That Was Supposed To Feed Children In Need During The Pandemic
Image source: KingH1989
#34 My Uncle’s Tiling Project, He Hasn’t Worked On It In Days And It’s Making Life Hell
Image source: crabthemighty
#35 Someone Said This Belongs Here?
Image source: ifuckedyomama2
#36 Not What You Want To See At The Dentist
Image source: froggydoob
#37 Artists Not Being Able To Share Their Artwork Online Due To Ntfs
Image source: siempremajima
#38 *bruh*
Image source: SuperNovaAHCK2810
#39 The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month
Image source: 3colorsdesign
#40 Today, This Russian 16 Year Old Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Recreating Fsb Headquarters In Minecraft And Planning To Blow It Up In The Game, Back When He Was 14
Image source: BigDaddy0790
#41 American Men “Picking Up” Ukrainian Teen Refugees
Image source: Hurbahns
#42 When You Violate A “Don’t”, You Will Be Told “We Don’t Do That”
Image source: ItsAntDawg
#43 Rule Of Law
Image source: qingcongdick
#44 4 Teens Killed Doing Tiktok Challenge, 1 Was 14 And A Mother As Well
Image source: kruminater
#45 When The High School Has Too Many Pregnant Teenagers That They Had To Add A Breastfeeding Section In The New Building
Image source: genius23sarcasm
#46 Lapd Police Officer Beaten To Death In Exercise; Was Investigating Cop Gang Rape
Image source: Bomby_Bang
#47 Land Of The Free! Unless You’re Taking The Bus, Then You’re Fired
Image source: BeautifulNacho
#48 Let The Man Grieve
Image source: MrNoName_ishere
#49 The Level Of Corruption Is Off The Charts
Image source: FiveOhFive91
#50 I’m Not Peta Or Anything But Wtf
Image source: The_Sad_Memer
#51 I Just Can’t Believe This
Image source: MrRimmer_BR
