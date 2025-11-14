‘Sand Pools’ Are The Latest Backyard Trend

If you don’t live near the sea or just can’t travel this summer because of COVID-19 restrictions, there’s one more way to get your beach vacation — bring it to your own backyard.

A Spanish company called Piscinas de Arena NaturSand is offering just that. Well, kinda. Piscinas de Arena NaturSand specializes in “sand pools” — custom pools that are as close to real beaches as it gets. And if people already have a pool of their own, the company can simply convert it into something straight out of a Mediterranean paradise.

Piscinas de Arena NaturSand says that it can “provide an environment similar to that of a piece of natural beach” and judging by their product photos, that’s not an exaggeration.

More info: piscinasdearena.com | Facebook

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

“Our patented sand finish for pools is grainy but solid,” a Piscinas de Arena NaturSand spokesperson told Bored Panda. “It is not made out of loose sand, it’s completely attached to the concrete surface of the pools’ structure with binding agents.”

However, it does not make the maintenance of these pools more difficult than that of regular tile pools.

Piscinas de Arena NaturSand makes its sand pools with a special concrete mix that’s covered with compacted sand

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Not only does the surface of these pools never get hot, it’s anti-slip dry and wet

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

People can also get a customized design to suit their land. In some cases, if the weather permits, such pools can be built in only 30 days

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

The company is currently operating only in Spain and Portugal, but it has provided construction or renovation of pools all over the world

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Its portfolio consists of more than 800 projects in over 14 different countries including the US, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, and Brazil

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

The entrance of the sand pools begins with level zero on a soft ramp, as if it were a real beach. This way, there’s no need for stairs or ladders

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

The pools come in various shapes and forms and can have multiple levels of depth

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

A typical 30 by 16 feet sand pool (including both water surface and ‘sand’ areas) will cost around $27,000

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Image credits: piscinasdearena

This video shows the construction process behind these gorgeous pools

Image credits: piscinasdearena

Here’s what people said about them

