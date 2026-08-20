“I’m So Sorry, Girl Moms”: Back-To-School Shopper Blasts “Concerning” Trend In Kids Clothing

Back-to-school shopping season is a busy time for parents as they stock up on clothes, electronics, and supplies for their little ones.
Every year, some new product or trend takes the internet by storm, with parents either queuing up to purchase it or blasting it online.
This year, Kat, an influencer, former model, and mother of two, has drawn millions of views on Instagram by exposing a “concerning trend” in children’s clothing.
However, while some thanked Kat for her “public service,” many netizens called her out for blowing the matter out of proportion.
“I’m guessing she never had a baby or seen how babies dress,” one person commented.
Kat called out toddler apparel brands for making girls’ clothes much shorter than boys’
Kat recently started posting about how clothes for boys and girls of the same age are designed differently in both style and size.
The first video, posted on August 14, compared a pair of blue boys’ swimming shorts and a pair of girls’ black swimming shorts at a department store.
In the clip, she showed that the girls’ pair had a much shorter inseam than the boys’, and wasn’t even long enough to cover a diaper worn underneath, which is mandatory for kids under 3 at many public pools.
“Yep, it literally makes ZERO sense for them to hike up the side of a BABY’s shorts and make the inseam so small a diaper won’t even fit in them,” she wrote.
“Is it weird that companies state on their own labels that babies are the exact same measurements at 18 months old, and yet they make the girls’ inseam a fraction of the width of the boys’ inseam?” she added in another post.
In subsequent posts, Kat went to multiple stores to do an “inseam test” comparing the boys’ and girls’ clothes for her audience, checking whether the bottom area of the pants covered the width of an adult hand, and found the discrepancy recurring.
She also showed clothes where the girls’ versions looked more revealing than the boys’.
Brands like Old Navy, Walmart, and Target were singled out for perpetuating the trend, and making girls’ bottoms “look more like a pop star micro shorts than what kids wore a generation ago.”
Kat claimed the way girls’ clothes are designed “invited” others to “touch” them
In another video, she talked about yet one more trend in girls’ clothing that “creeps” her out.
“Yet another thing that us boy moms don’t have to think about—nobody’s inviting your child to touch their chest in the boy clothes,” she said, showing a navy blue button-down shirt.
Then she moves on to a girls’ top with a graphic print of Disney’s Ariel on the chest, saying, “All of these girls’ clothes are like, ‘Hey, come push this.’”
“It’s almost like inviting other kids to come and touch your child in a sensitive area, and I don’t like that. It has always rubbed me the wrong way.”
In a video posted on August 20, Kat said that she asked AI to compare the “body language” expressed by the mannequins for girls’ and boys’ clothes, and the result broke her heart.
“You see words like confident, playful… great, that’s exactly what we want kids to feel,” she said about the AI analysis of the boy mannequins.
For the girl mannequins, the result read, “I’m comfortable and approachable. I don’t need to take up a lot of space or demand attention.”
“This is the message that is being sent to girls before their first day at school,” Kat said.
Netizens accused Kat of “projecting” her worries about girls’ clothes
Many criticized Kat’s breakdown of the issue, accusing her of “fear-baiting” parents.
“They make girls’ clothes in this way because it’s cute and girly… stop s**ualizing clothes,” one said.
“Don’t feel sorry for us, darling. Teach your son instead that this is not an invitation,” said another.
“I feel like it’s just you that’s projecting because nobody thinks this of kids’ clothes. It’s you purposely picking up clothes you think are inappropriate for kids,” said one more.
Many told her to stop complaining, put the clothes back in the rack, and move on. However, not all comments were critical.
Kat received a wave of support from those who agreed with her scrutiny. Some said that they buy clothes for their daughters from the boys’ section to avoid the problem.
The difference in design between girls’ and boys’ clothes could adversely affect self-image, said an expert
Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Shahrzad Jalali told the New York Post in August 2026 that uncomfortable pants can create unnecessary stress and anxiety for children, impeding their ability to learn and engage with their environment.
Freedom of movement is “fundamental to developing motor competence, confidence and an embodied sense of ‘I can do this,’” Dr. Jalali said.
“A child who is thinking about whether her clothes will ride up, expose her, or restrict her movement has less psychological freedom to simply move.”
While a single instance of uncomfortable clothing would not determine a child’s self-image, it could send a discriminatory message if it becomes an everyday occurrence.
“If boys repeatedly receive clothing designed to move, explore, and get dirty while girls receive clothing that emphasizes appearance or exposure, children can absorb the idea that boys’ bodies are primarily functional while girls’ bodies are primarily visible,” she said.
“Protect your kids.” Kat’s commentary about little girls’ clothes being shorter than boys’ sparked a huge debate
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