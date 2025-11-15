Dad Tells His Babysitter To Replace A $2,200 Guitar His 3-Year-Old Broke On Her Watch

Babysitting is a job that requires a lot of responsibility, because you’re in charge of someone else’s child and often someone else’s home. The last thing you want is something bad to happen, but of course, accidents with small children are inevitable and they trip and get hurt or break a toy, which is understandable.
However, a dad on Reddit, with the user name RoughJury, couldn’t understand how his babysitter could have left his child alone for 20 minutes in which his daughter managed to break his $2,200 guitar. Now the dad is demanding that the babysitter pay for a new guitar, because he thinks it’s all her fault.
More info: Reddit
A dad on Reddit is asking if he is in the wrong for demanding his babysitter pay for a valuable guitar his child broke on her watch
Image credits: Adam Campbell (not the actual photo)
The parents hired a babysitter for 3 hours because the dad was at work and the mom had to rush to her work for an emergency. This babysitter was already familiar with the child and the house rules, which were that the 3-year-old was only allowed in the living room, play room, and dining room (when eating). So it wasn’t the first time she had worked for the parents, but something still went wrong.
The dad explains that the babysitter had to take a call which lasted for 20 minutes and all that time, she was outside. Her reasoning was that she didn’t want the child to hear the conversation, as it was private.
Then the story gets more intense. Apparently, the 3-year-old took the opportunity of being alone and escaped the living room, which was gated. She was able to climb over the gate by moving the couch to it and using it to break free.
This detail grabbed the attention of many readers and they were expressing their disbelief in such a small child’s ability to move a couch. It does make you wonder how did it happened and if there’s more to the story than what’s being told. Do you think that this sounds a little bit suspicious?
The babysitter left the 3-year-old unattended for 20 minutes because she had to take a phone call
Meanwhile the girl managed to climb over the gate, escape from the living room, and break a $2,200 guitar in the basement
If we take the dad’s word for it, then the little girl headed to the basement and pulled down one of the guitars hanging on the wall. The man found his guitar with a warped neck which needs replacing. But he doesn’t want to replace it because that would devalue the instrument, so he is asking the babysitter to replace the whole guitar.
The guitar’s condition also was a topic of discussion in the comments. Redditors were wondering how the guitar could have a warped neck instead of a crack. The user Animalime introduced themselves as a music shop manager and said that it is more likely that the guitar got damaged due to improper keeping, assuming that basements tend to have higher humidity.
Now the dad wants the babysitter to pay for a new guitar, thinking that it was her responsibility that it was broken
Image credits: RoughJury
The dad probably came to Reddit to receive some sympathy and reassurance that he had a right to demand compensation. However, people in the comments were not that forgiving.
While redditors agree that the babysitter shouldn’t have left a 3-year-old by herself, they say it would be unfair to ask such an amount from a 19-year-old trying to earn money by watching other people’s children. According to the comment section, the blame here is to be shared and not put just on one person.
Other redditors agree that the babysitter was irresponsible, but also think that she shouldn’t pay for the broken guitar
Follow Us