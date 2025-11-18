“My Jaw Dropped”: Newlyweds Stunned To See Baby Shower Invitation On Their Wedding Day

Why do you think no TV network schedules their primetime shows on the night of the Super Bowl? That’s right, because why lose an audience that will definitely watch another event? This rule actually works for smaller, personal events too – and yet, there are still people who violate the rule on a regular basis.
Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, but even here, this story from the user u/BakersTea really stands out, where a couple of friends once persistently tried to invite her to their baby shower – right on her wedding day!
The author of the post and her fiance recently tied the knot – and they had invited all their friends long beforehand
There was another couple invited where the woman was pregnant – and they were in doubts over showing up, but vowed to do their best
Right before the nuptials, the groom-to-be got a message in the group chat inviting everyone to the baby shower on his very wedding day
The guy politely answered that they would be ‘a bit busy’ that day – but the new dad was very insistent
However, as the bride herself reminisces, every one of their friends invited really showed up at the reception
So, the Original Poster (OP) and her husband recently tied the knot, and on the eve of their wedding, this story actually happened. More like a joke – and yet, completely real. The author and her husband have a group of friends with whom they hang out, organize joint celebrations – I guess everyone has this.
And so, long before the wedding date, at a joint meeting, the couple officially invited everyone present – and everyone, of course, promised that they would show up. Among the guests was another couple, where the wife was pregnant, and the birth was expected a couple of months after the wedding date.
The OP spoke with the mom-to-be in advance that she and her fiance would understand everything and wouldn’t be offended if she could not attend. After all, in the late stages of pregnancy, it might be better to just stay at home. That woman also said that she would try to come, but for medical reasons she might not show up – but her spouse would definitely want to be there, since he’s a close friend of the groom.
Shortly before the wedding, our heroine asked her fiance again if he had heard any news from this couple – and he said that he had contacted them. There were several medical visits planned, and the wife had confirmed she definitely would not come, but the husband was not sure yet. However, everything, as always, can change at the last moment ..
And so it did. Just a couple of days before the wedding, a message came into the friends’ group chat inviting all the wives and girlfriends of the chat participants to that couple’s baby shower. And now try to guess in just one try what day the party was scheduled for! Yes, bingo! On our heroine’s wedding day.
The groom-to-be immediately responded sarcastically in the chat that he would be a little busy that day, because he was, well, getting married. But what surprised the couple even more was that the guy tried to insist to the last – maybe the bride would somehow be able to come to their party?
To the credit of all the other friends in the group, it must be said that everyone who had previously RSVP’d “yes” actually showed up at the wedding reception. We still don’t know if anyone attended the other couple’s baby shower – but attempts to steal someone’s day almost never lead to anything good.
Apparently, the second couple gave birth earlier than planned, but, nevertheless, everything went well. Perhaps this could be the reason for the confusion with the dates, supposes Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here.
“Sometimes it happens that in the chaos caused by the birth and everything related, family members completely forgot that their friends had a wedding planned. And when they remembered, it was already too late.”
“Be that as it may, even in such a situation, it is still worth postponing the event that is planned later. After all, you are not only putting the organizers of the first event in an awkward position, but also forcing all mutual friends and acquaintances to make a difficult choice here,” Irina says.
“And even more so, it was not worth even trying to persuade the bride to attend the baby shower on her own wedding day – because it looks simply ridiculous.”
In any case, here history played against the second couple – after all, as the original poster admitted in the comments, all members of the common group of friends invited to both events preferred to show up at the wedding. Even someone who had a medical appointment that day. And the commenters to the post also supported our heroine and her husband.
“That’s so rude. No other word for it. I’d be really hurt if my friends pulled such a stunt,” one of the commenters wrote angrily. “They chose to ignore all common sense and went ahead knowing they were forcing their friends to choose one over another,” someone else added in the comments.
However, some folks are more likely to agree with our expert that the second couple simply forgot about the date of their friends’ wedding. “To give them the benefit of the doubt, they were probably wrapped up in their pregnancy and getting ready for the child to come, particularly if it was high risk,” one of the responders replied in the comments.
“I find it much more likely that they simply forgot when the wedding was,” another person added quite reasonably. And which point of view do you, our dear readers, lean more toward?
Some commenters say that it was rude on the other couple’s side, but other folks presume they just forgot about their friends’ wedding
