Two Years Ago I Took These 13 Photos Of My Daughter Doing Sports

by

You may have recently seen Baby Ryan Doing Manly Things. Two years ago, his big sister Ella was doing sports as a baby. Normal baby pictures are rather boring so I figured I’d use Photoshop to spice them up.

More info: Instagram

Ella grabs some big air at the local skate park

The judge from China is a little harsh

A little toe grab on this dive

Practicing those penalty kicks

Denying all shots on goal

Playing cornhole with Ella (no I did not actually throw her)

Textbook batting stance with her eye on the ball

She’s not sure if she likes catching

Dropping back in the pocket for a deep ball

Protecting the rock at 4 months old

She’s got a fierce game face

Pulling off a nosegrind on the rail

Couldn’t quite pull off the grab on this lip trick

Here’s the process of each photoshoot. I set the camera on a timer, taking a picture every second and hold Ella in the different positions I need. Later, I photoshop all the parts together and remove myself from the picture to make a final composite photo.

