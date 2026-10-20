62 Wedding Guests Who Somehow Made Someone Else’s Big Day About Themselves

Beyond the theatre, weddings are often the best place to witness high drama. We usually hear about stressed-out couples losing their cool, but this time, let’s flip the script and shine the spotlight on guests who refuse to let anyone else have their special moment.
Bored Panda has gathered the wildest and craziest stories from across the web, and these aren’t your average wedding slip-ups. We’re not just talking about someone wearing a white dress or giving a bad toast.
The sheer entitlement in these stories is off the charts. For example, one guest pulled out full Tupperware sets at the reception to pack away food for the week. Another insisted on bringing their cats to the event.
Scroll down, marvel at how unhinged people can be, and find out what it really takes to end up on the ultimate guest hall of shame.
#1 What Was The Thought Process Behind This
Image source: Ihateturkmenistan
#2 A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift
Image source: numanuma_
#3 4 Weddings And A Cat Party
Image source: mayanpapayan
For most couples, weddings are supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Some go for big, lavish celebrations, while others opt for small, cozy gatherings. Even when couples elope, they usually do so to avoid unnecessary chaos — for good reason, as this list shows.
No matter the size or setting, every couple shares one goal: to make their big day feel special. Some plan for years, others spend a fortune, and many simply want to celebrate their love without any nuisance. It is the one day of their lives when they should expect guests, family, and friends to leave their personal drama at home and join them in pure celebration.
#4 Bride Trusts The Wrong Friend And Is Robbed Of Her Wedding
Image source: Leja06
#5 “I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child’s Birthday Party”
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#6 The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mum! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates!
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It helps to understand why bad guest behavior puts such a heavy toll on the bride and the groom.
Planning a wedding in today’s economy is not cheap. According to The Knot website, couples spend an average of $32,000 on a hometown wedding in the US and up to $41,000 on an international destination event. That total covers catering, decor, the venue, and entertainment — all carefully planned so every guest feels comfortable and included.
In fact, some hosts spend nearly $300 per guest just to feed and entertain everyone at the reception.
#7 Poor Photographer.. That Said I’d Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down
Image source: Ellie_Loves_
#8 I Look Good In White, And That’s What Matters At Someone Else’s Wedding
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#9 Guest Texts Bride Day Off For Address & Ride 2 Hours Before The Wedding
Image source: Conscious_Use_
Couples pour hundreds of hours into managing guest lists, seating arrangements, and dietary needs. When someone crosses clear boundaries, it invalidates months of hard work and adds immense stress to what should be a joyful day.
Being invited is a privilege, not an excuse to act out. At the very least, a guest can show basic respect and stick to standard etiquette.
#10 Wasn’t Invited But You Meant To Invite Me So I’ll Be There Anyway For Sure
Image source: biglovinbertha
#11 Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centrepieces As Kid Doesn’t Like Balloons. Kid Is Op’s Mother’s Best Friend’s Child
Image source: Zebra4129
#12 “Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us”
Image source: [deleted]
So, why do some guests act so weird in the first place?
Experts note that weddings are major life milestones that can easily trigger deep-seated envy. Friends or relatives who feel insecure about their own romantic, financial, or personal life often project those frustrations onto the couple.
This can lead to passive-aggressive complaints about the food, venue, or décor — or worse, desperate attempts to steal the spotlight through surprise proposals and extreme outfits.
“Weddings give way to heightened emotions because there are so many dreams and expectations, from the engaged couple to their family and friends, that sometimes collide and create conflict,” says Beverley Andre, LMFT, a therapist and relationship expert.
“Everyone involved wants their thoughts and opinions to be validated and considered, so there’s this increased pressure to make the ‘right’ choice, so no one is upset, which tends to undermine the joy of the process.”
#13 This Non Friend Insists She Gets Invited And Won’t Let It Go
Image source: sneauxfahlaike
#14 Girl I Rarely Speak To Anymore Asks If She’s Invited To Our Wedding. After Telling Her That She Isn’t She Tells Me I Should Rethink Marrying My Fiancé
Image source: Lioness_96
#15 Screw John Legend, All Of Me Is *our* Song Only
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Attending a wedding has also become remarkably expensive, causing some people to view their invitation as a transaction.
Data from The Knot website shows that guests spent an average of $610 to attend a wedding in 2024 — on travel, lodging, attire, and gifts. Naturally, that number varies by distance. On average, guests spend about $270 for a local celebration, $840 when driving out of town, and $1,680 when flights are involved.
Because of these steep costs, some guests can develop a heavy dose of entitlement. They might start to feel like their attendance buys them a personal say in the guest list, the menu, or the dress code.
#16 That’s… Not How It Works
Image source: Inorganicnerd
#17 My Friend Is A Wedding Photographer. Everyone Thinks This Is Cute. I Think It’s Gross
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#18 What A Hilarious Prank! /S
Image source: HazelKathleen
At the end of the day, pleasing everyone on your guest list is impossible. But you don’t have to just sit back and wait for disaster to strike. Prevention is always better than cure — which means handling troublesome guests starts long before the ceremony.
For example, if someone in your inner circle has a history of causing drama, a wedding will only amplify that behavior. If someone in your life already comes to mind as a potential headache, the best strategy is to address those boundary issues now rather than hoping they magically disappear when the invites go out.
#19 Trashy Reverend’s Wife (Not Even A Guest)
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#20 Found On Twitter
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#21 I’m Against Kids At Weddings, But Dang This Is Harsh
Image source: Outrageous_Egg_1340
Setting boundaries early is only half the battle — managing your own expectations is just as critical. When dealing with notoriously difficult friends or family members, expecting them to suddenly transform into polite guests just because you’re wearing a wedding dress is foolish.
“We get into mental, emotional, and financial trouble when we have unrealistic expectations of people. You need to be able to accept people for who they are, and where they are, and govern yourself accordingly,” says Danielle L. Moore, a mental health therapist at Refresh Wellness Center.
Once you state what you need, their reaction will tell you everything you need to know about how much responsibility — or access — they should be given on your big day.
#22 Not Shaming The Bride But She Had Such Terrible Luck On Her Special Day And Her Bridal Party, Chapel Director And Guests Were Awful
Image source: missthrowaway87
#23 Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding
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A wedding is, first and foremost, a special day for the couple getting married. It is not an opportunity for a guest to act like a freeloader or an attention-seeker. If you are invited to a wedding and feel even the slightest urge to demand a plus-one, complain about the food, or propose to your partner on the dance floor, stop right there. Wait for your turn. Do not try to become the main character in someone else’s story.
Next time you RSVP to a celebration, remember the stories on this list… be the guest who brings joy, and leave the drama to professional actors.
#24 From Casual UK, An Interesting End To The Night!
Image source: spanksmitten
#25 Selfish Guests To A Bride With Cancer
Image source: missthrowaway87
#26 Rude Guest Insults Bride Because He Doesn’t Know How To Use The Online RSVP System And She Didn’t Respond To His Message Instantly (Swipe)
Image source: psburrito
#27 Quirky “Girl Best Friend” Ruins Wedding
Image source: jesse-13
#28 Wedding Guests, Please Don’t Do This. It’s Not Funny, And Putting “Just Kidding” Doesn’t Make It Better
Image source: tn_notahick
#29 Guest Shaming – Does Not Belong To Me. Idk How I Would Even Respond To This
Image source: Hamburrgergirl
#30 This Is Not My Post- Copy Cat Friend
Image source: Delicious-Midnight11
#31 With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies
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#32 Family Friend Said I Looked Fat On My Wedding Day
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#33 Sl**ty Wedding Guest
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#34 Spotted On Facebook
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#35 Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony
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#36 Inviting Your Own Guests With A Side Of Sl*t Shaming
Image source: Personal-Advisor4328
#37 Bringing An Uninvited Dog To Your Sister’s Wedding
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#38 Mother Of The Groom At My Sister’s Wedding
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#39 The “Pale Blue” Dress My Sister Bought For My Wedding
Image source: Next-Ad485
#40 My Dad And His Mil At My Parents Wedding
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#41 Mil Steals Hair Stylist So Bride Has To Do Her Own. Woof…
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#42 Mary Kay/Monat Hun: Never Let A Good Social Gathering Go To Waste
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#43 My God. This Poor Couple. Not Even A Clueless Close Friend. Maybe A Child Wrote It….one Can Hope!
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#44 The Dress My Ex’s Mom Sent Me To Wear To His Upcoming Wedding
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#45 My Mil Wore A White, Short Dress To The Wedding. She Also Told Me To Get Out Of The Frame For The 2nd Pic
Image source: Reptarro52
#46 My Aunt At My Moms Wedding – Guess Which One’s The Bride
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#47 Guest In White Lace With Matching Headress
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#48 You’re Probably Wondering Why This Is Shame Worthy. Well How Do You Feel Now That You Know She Was Not The Bride
Image source: Ladeboobop
#49 Let’s Take Our Family Photos Directly Behind This Active Wedding!
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#50 Oh Yeah, That Guy Jon Is Coming Too
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#51 My Friend’s Step Mom Wore White To Her Wedding
Image source: PuzzledLawfulness140
#52 When A Guest Brings Their Own Confetti That Not Only Doesn’t Match Yours But Violates Your Venue Contract
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#53 No, No That’s Not The Bride
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#54 From A Bridal Facebook Group: Praying With All The Single Women Find A Man
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#55 Great Wedding Photos
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#56 My Favorite “Wrong Number” Interaction To This Day, Lmao
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#57 My Sister And I Were The Flower Girls. We Celebrated By Dragging My Sister Around On The Dance Floor By Her Pantyhose…
Image source: SweetTaterette
#58 This Is From Cider, Clearly A White Dress. Shame On You Cider!
Image source: YahtzeeChamp
#59 Parents Let Their 3 Sons Ruin Mom’s Sister’s 1st Dance, Then For Good Measure Allow One Of Their Sons To Get Burned So Badly On A Firecracker Emts Must Be Called
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#60 Friend Thinks It’s Cute To Be Showing Up To My Wedding Wearing A Revealing Dress And Than Try’s To Justify It
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#61 My Husband And I Chose To Have A Simple Cheap Wedding Due To Both Going Through University
Most of the guests loved the relaxed daytime atmosphere of being at a park and being surrounded by friends and family.
But we had issues with one guest. A former close friend. First he showed up late and we held the wedding until he arrived so he wouldn’t miss out. He later complained of the cheapness of the wedding, stating “it doesn’t cost enough to be a real wedding”. He made a few other remarks we tried to ignore. Until I was informed he was trying to invite my friends to a karaoke night at a random pub that night and didn’t want to invite my husband or I. We asked him about it and he said he didn’t think we would mind him hanging with our friends and that we shouldn’t join them because we should be with family instead. He proceeded to get angry that I was being over emotional due to saying that I was upset as we had plans that evening with everyone already and that I personally found it rude to try and convince guests to hang out with him instead during our wedding without inviting or consulting us first.
Am I in the wrong for being upset with him for trying to change my wedding night plans on the day?
Conversations were done in the same regard as work guidelines, in private to prevent shaming, no visible anger, emotion or raised voices and to just state the facts as I knew them and how they made me feel.
Image source: Cocoappletree, prostooleh
#62 We Are Holding A Pretty Big Budget Wedding (£55k+) In A Hcol Where Most Of Our Friends Live
We went out of our way to throw an amazing party in a convenient location, with top range entertainment, food and design. Now, a close friend of my FH decided not to attend because his partner “can’t be in the same room” as a person he once slept with. Granted, the whole thing happened under dubious circumstances, but it was over 4 years ago and wasn’t an issue until recently. The person he slept with is now married. The reason they are giving is that a few more people than they realised know now, something that came to light a week ago. There is close to 100 people attending and this friend has know us for close to 8 years, pretty much the whole time we’ve been together. I am pissed off but there is nothing I can do.
Edit: I understand my feelings about this news were unreasonable, I appreciate the comments Redditors made to highlight that the guests are not making this about them but just avoiding an awkward situation. I did not say anything to my guests except “okay, let me know if you change your mind”. I posted this to vent about the situation. Some of the comments have come for me really harshly for assumptions they made about me. Perhaps the wrong sub for this kind of content. I’ll be deleting this post in a week or so for mental health reasons. For those who were respectful and courteous, thank you for your perspective.
Image source: Murky_Young8946, senivpetro
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