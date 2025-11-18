50 Jerk Customers Who Should Be Permanently Banned From Restaurants (New Pics)

The late great Anthony Bourdain once described the “customer from hell.” According to the chef turned TV personality, it’s usually a miserable individual who decides to mistreat waitstaff to feel better about themselves.
The following photos are from restaurant employees who deemed it necessary to share their horrible experiences. You’re about to see supposedly sensible adults acting like uncivilized beings, trashing tables, destroying property, and tipping horribly.
We’ve sourced these images from various corners of Reddit. Scroll through the list below. Hopefully, it will not make you lose too much faith in humanity.
#1 Workers Are Not Seen As People By Many Customers
Image source: WateryRenditio
#2 Kids Giving Bad Reviews
Image source: ImSqueakaFied
#3 Math Is Not Mathing
Image source: beemovie-bestmovie
#4 Confident One Star Review
Image source: Gizzont
#5 First 1-Star Review After 2 Years And 200+ Ratings. This Hurts. Is My Response Acceptable?
Image source: KrupperNyc
#6 $10 Would Have Been Preferred
When I worked at Chili’s, a customer forgot their gun. I would’ve preferred $10, but I guess this will do. The customer came back and was mad that we confiscated it as the front door said no guns were allowed.
Image source: Apart_Tradition8244
#7 A Regular Customer Today Exclaimed Loudly How Much Food I Was Eating “Oh My God! That’s So Much Food”
What I had was one egg, bacon, and cheese on a bagel with a side of a small eggplant.
She comes in every day to my workplace and always makes unnecessary comments as loudly as she can. She’s incredibly judgmental. It’s infuriating for me because not only have I struggled with ED when I was younger, I have a potential IBD. Because of the IBD, I don’t eat that often. And very rarely a full meal. I hardly have an appetite. Ever.
I’ve been suffering from depression for the past few days, and I was doing well this morning until she said, “Oh my god! How can you eat all that?! I could never eat all of that!” I turned red and mumbled something along the lines of “I only eat once a day.” She said, “But still!” I eventually ended up moving away from her. I almost cried.
On the bright side, I did eat all of it, and it was tasty.
Image source: Eternally_Tiredxx
#8 An Intentionally Bad Write-Up From A Large Following Influencer Because Of Our Refusal To Accept Their Collaboration Is Unprofessional, And A Such Hostile Manner Can Simply Ruin Businesses
I want to step up because we felt threatened by this media influencer. I want to give a voice to my Asian community that it is ok to say no and turn down any promotional offers. Have no fear to stand up and defend yourself.
Image source: corner17
#9 I Have To Pay For Food? One Star
Image source: jaytix1
#10 A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong
Image source: chassepatate
#11 Podcasting At Panera
Image source: lorimer44
#12 A Coworker Was In An Accident A While Ago. Apparently It Disgusts Customers
Image source: craskin
#13 At First, I Thought This Guy With Two Birds At McDonald’s Was Really Cool. But Then, One Of The Birds Pooped On The Counter And Floor And He Did Absolutely Nothing To Clean It Up
Image source: TummyPuppy
#14 A Customer Left A Bloody Paper Towel In Our Cookie Display
Image source: KabbyCakes99
#15 This Coffee Shop In My City In Canada
Image source: velvet74
#16 Leaving Your Table Like This
Image source: Zerloxan
#17 Breakfast At McDonald’s
Image source: lifeasabear
#18 Some People Have Tempers. Thankfully, They Gave Us A Warning By Throwing Rocks At The Front Door First. By The Time The Rock Came Through The Window, We Were Already Away
Image source: klirtma
#19 Wearing A Towel To The Buffet And You’re Not On A Cruise
Image source: mustangs6551
#20 Blocking The Second Register With Your Service Dog At The Airport
Image source: Chiiirpy
#21 Sir, This Is A Restaurant
Image source: SmoothCdn
#22 Allergy List From Customer
Image source: puffintoucan123
#23 These People In Oklahoma Show Up To Twin Peaks With An Assault Rifles
Image source: KoreyEakers
#24 I Live In Server Hell. Why Would Someone Leave This On The Plate?
A friend of mine is a waiter, and someone left a used tampon on their plate tonight…
Image source: NYCgallerydirector
#25 Starbucks Mobile Orders Make Store Customers Wait Longer While No One’s There To Pick Up Coffees
Image source: dkaty
#26 This Guy Taking Up An Entire Table In The Coffee Shop Where I Work To Livestream. Playing Heavy Metal Music Out Loud And Cussing Up A Storm. Oh, And He Didn’t Even Order A Drink
Image source: gwenisthemenace
#27 Somebody Shot Up My Local McDonald’s
Image source: King-KJ-
#28 4 Customers Ordered $178 Worth Of Food, Ate About Half Of It, And Left This Mess For Us To Clean Up
Image source: Road2Iron4
#29 Someone Ate A Pack Of Raw Mussels They Got From The Grocery Store And Left All The Shells At The Bakery Cafe
Image source: hhk77
#30 We Served A Party Of 40 Today At My Restaurant. Every One Of Them Ordered Separately
Image source: Beastmister
#31 It’s The Feet For Me
Image source: somnifacientsawyer
#32 Customer Left Her Baby’s Dirty Diaper On The Table
What confuses me is that I never saw her use the restroom the entire time she was dining. She likely kept it with her before, but it confuses me even more that she never even thought once to toss it in a trash can outside before she arrived.
Image source: quarterslicecomics
#33 Free WiFi, Free Power, McDonald’s Has It All. Bring Your Xbox And Your TV
Image source: wonkafront
#34 These Terrible Customers
Image source: reddit.com
#35 The Big Family Behind Us At The Food Court Left Like This
Image source: reddit.com
#36 We Got Slammed With These Orders Last Night, Only To Throw Them All Away Once We Closed. Busted Our Butts For Nothing
Image source: sergypoo
#37 People That Won’t Tip Because Essential Workers Have To Wear Masks
Image source: veronikaklein
#38 Not The Tip She Was Expecting
“Thank you for excellent service today. You’re a good waitress.
Here’s your tip:
The woman’s place is in the home. Your place is in the home. It even says so in the Bible. You may think that you’re contributing to your household by coming into work, but you’re not. While you’re in here “working,” this is the reason your husband must see another woman on his way home from a long day at his work. Because you should be home taking care of the household duties. You may think what you are doing “working” is right. It is really essentially a disgrace to his manhood and to the American family. So instead of coming to your “job” and looking for handouts to feed your family, how about going home and cleaning your house and cooking a hot meal for your husband and children, the way your husband and God intended. And help make America great again. Praying for families and our nation.”
Image source: godsafraud
#39 Some Woman At The Coffee Shop Has Her Bare Feet On A Chair
Image source: GangsterGrandmda
#40 The Absolute State Of This KFC I Went To During White Night
Image source: Derpston_P_Derp
#41 A “Customer” Decided To Use The Wine Menu As A Doodle Pad With A Sharpie
Image source: Annoleuven
#42 Fellow Bartender Sent Me This. Apparently, They Had A Really Disgruntled Guest
Image source: JosephSim
#43 I Experienced One Of Those Crazy Drinks For The First Time. I Work At A Local Cafe, And This Order Came In. It’s A Blended Espresso Drink, And Let Me Tell You, I Was Floored
I have never seen anything like this before. I called to confirm that it was intentional and got scolded by the customer for questioning their beloved beverage choice.
Image source: coffee_765
#44 I Know Customers Can Get Mad At Being Charged For Extra Sauces, But This Lady Got Like 20+ Sauces And Was Surprised To Be Charged A Few Extra Bucks For Them
Image source: MangoBoops
#45 How This Person Left A Tip
Image source: FrostyGF
#46 Someone Tried This Earlier Today
Image source: reddit.com
#47 My Coworker’s Shift Ended, So I Took Over One Of Their Tables. Customer Did Not Like This And Left A Negative Tip
They tried to write, “Services weren’t good. Waitresses changed without notifying us.”
Image source: ExtendedMacaroni
#48 Well, She Is A Cheap Date And Will Never Say No
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Lady Ordered A Burger And Gave This To Her Server To Show The Chef
Image source: reddit.com
#50 People Amaze Me, But Not In A Good Way. Long Story Short, 6 A.M. And 3 Drunk Dudes That Couldn’t Pay For A Meal
Image source: Dull-Leather1791
#51 Blocking The Second Register With Your Service Dog At The Airport
Follow Us