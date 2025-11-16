41 “That’s Awesome” Kind Of Things People Came Across And Shared In This Dedicated Online Group

The internet was originally created for military purposes, and later expanded to be a communications tool for researchers and the like. But we all know that the guys behind the project knew its ultimate goal was so folks could share awesome stuff on it.
And as soon as folks figured out how to make that work, Reddit came around and eventually so did r/Awesome. r/Awesome is a dedicated community, currently with around 1 million members, that shares everything that its members think is awesome.
Whether it’s something they found in real life or on the internet, something they themselves or their friends created, or even experiences of any caliber—it finds its way to this subreddit for everyone to partake in and enjoy.
We’ve gone through the subreddit in search of the best of the best things people found that just had to be shared, and compiled a list of them which you can find below. And if you’re going that way, give your favorites an upvote, comment, and share this article with your friends if you think your relationship with them is awesome.
More Info: r/Awesome
#1 Awesomeness!
Image source: enlightenedpersonage
#2 This Guy Made These All Out Of Wood. They Have Movable And Removable Parts. Zoom In N Look At The Work Put Into Them. The Combine Alone Took Him 260 Hours To Make
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#3 Ukrainian Soldier With Her Guardian Angel
Image source: kampalli_bala_reddy
#4 After 10 Years Of Addiction, Prisons, And Rehabs, I Got My First Car With Credit, My Own Place, And My Dream Job At 30 Years Old!
Image source: crewchiieff
#5 Someone At My School Drew This On A White Board
Image source: Certain_Lobster_8954
#6 What A Cool Dude
Image source: _jake__peralta_
#7 The Door Is Real, The Rest Is Graffiti
Image source: Commercial_Bed_4967
#8 Perfect Shot
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#9 Gold Bridge In Vietnam
Image source: reddit.com
#10 The Most Beautiful Animal I’ve Ever Seen. I Give You “Boogie” Resident Jaguar In The Tbilisi Zoo
Image source: abidayub
#11 Let’s Do This!!
Image source: BernieThree
#12 Beautiful
Image source: ThaProtege
#13 Couple At Woodstock 48 Hours After They Met And 50 Years Later
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#14 “Hey, Why Is There A Hole In My Flower Gard…oh!”
Image source: rahul142
#15 A Handful Of Miniature Ceramic Watermelephants I Have Been Working On Recently
Image source: Hannahporcelain
#16 Beautiful Tri-Colored Dalmatian
Image source: FuccWhatUGottaSay
#17 Bonsai Tree Sold For $16,000 In Japan
Image source: EmbarrassedPoet3218
#18 118 Year Old Dogwood
Image source: TheRoyalDon
#19 Just Found This Throwback Of When A Wild Falcon Decided To Come And Hang Out With Me For A While. Had No Idea This Thing Could Shred My Finger To Pieces At The Time
Image source: _The_Space_Monkey_
#20 This Lady Made Her Own Giant Monopoly Quilt
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#21 Just Finished The Ocean Resin Decor
Image source: emily3289
#22 Was Smashed When Bought Online…yes Or No?
Image source: CellistDelicious5647
#23 Good Day Too
Image source: goblin_garner
#24 Taiwanese Orchids Are Also Supporting Ukraine💛💙 *not Cg*
Image source: iamrollingpin
#25 Here’s A Basket Seller That Really Knows How To Cram Baskets On His Bike
Image source: Next-Caterpillar-393
#26 A Few Of My Coolest Resin Paintings
Image source: MEKYAS23
#27 I Love Iron Giant And Making Him Had Been A Lifelong Dream. I Finally Got To Do It!
Image source: SameerBundela
#28 These Watches Called Zalzach Were Initially Designed For Blind People… You Can Tell The Time By Touching The Two Magnets
Image source: MarioThyme
#29 Winter Magic In West Virginia
Image source: FuccWhatUGottaSay
#30 Dandelion Fluffs In Epoxy Resin
Image source: SashaShelest
#31 Gharial Crocodile Father And His Babies
Image source: FuccWhatUGottaSay
#32 Finished My Koi And Ready To Clear Coat 🥰
Image source: BJsstringedcreations
#33 Hand Crocheted 3D Sheet
Image source: FuccWhatUGottaSay
#34 Majestic As Heck!
Image source: Aztery
#35 I Made My Cats A Piranha Plant Bed
Image source: MyBijouHeart
#36 Lizard Holding Onto Woman’s Hair With Two Strong Lizard Claws
Image source: Weekly-Reason9285
#37 A Picture My Dad Got While Fighting A Fire At My Town Museum
Image source: hurtdoughnut
#38 This Is An Emu Egg
Image source: FuccWhatUGottaSay
#39 Jack Black Signed My Cat
Image source: mediocremsem
#40 The Two Fish Raised In The Office Are Kissing!
Image source: lifang708
#41 This Incredibly Detailed Snowman Me And My Friend Made
Image source: Affectionate-Can-878
Follow Us