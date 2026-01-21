33 Award-Winning Wedding Photos From FdB Awards 2025 That Prove Love Still Looks Amazing

FdB is more than an awards platform.
It’s an international community built to promote, support, and elevate high-quality wedding photography. Through contests, certifications, and live events, FdB gives visibility to photographers who value authenticity, personal vision, and real storytelling over shortcuts and trends. It’s a shared stage where talent grows, careers take shape, and wedding photography is celebrated as a true creative discipline.
On December 10th, that spirit filled Madrid’s Gran Vía. Inside the iconic Teatro Escondido, the FdB community gathered to celebrate the FdB Awards 2025—a special edition marking the 10th anniversary of the awards. Ten years of images, risks, evolution, and a lot of passion came together in one unforgettable night.
#1 Fame Lasts Five Seconds. Photo By Manu Cecilia
This article goes hand in hand with a curated selection of 33 photographs from the latest round. Think powerful moments, honest emotions, bold compositions—images that don’t try to impress, they simply work.
The title of Photographer of the Year – Single Image went to David Copado. A win that reflects years of consistency and growth within the FdB journey. Dami Saez claimed second place, with David De Loro close behind in third—proof of how tight and competitive this category has become.
#2 Trust The Crowd. Photo By Roberto Abril
#3 Kiss Superpower! Photo By Andres Preumayr
In Wedding Story, where rhythm, coherence, and emotional depth make all the difference, Matteo Lomonte was crowned Photographer of the Year. His work flowed naturally, building a complete narrative from start to finish. Federica Ariemma took second place, followed by Letizia Di Candia in third—two stories that stayed with the jury long after the last image.
To celebrate a decade of FdB, the prizes matched the occasion: over €7,000 in awards thanks to the support of industry partners. And for the Single Image winner, a standout experience—an exclusive photographic journey to Lake Como, one of the world’s most iconic wedding destinations. Less shelf trophy, more creative fuel.
More than a competition, the FdB Awards are about people. About learning, sharing, laughing, applauding loudly, and recognizing the work behind the images. Ten years in, the message is clear: wedding photography is alive, emotional, and constantly evolving—and these 30 images are living proof.
#4 When Love Fits In A Tiny Car… And The Whole Town Shows Up To Watch. Photo By Carmelo Ucchino
#5 Officially Married. Unofficially Legendary. Photo By Dami Saez
#6 Post-Party Energy: Zero. Photo By Fran Ortiz
#7 Reality vs. Reflection. Photo By Gaetano Pipitone
#8 Crazy About Bubbles. Photo By Pablo Banterla
#9 When Your Wedding Feels Like An Action Movie — But With A Happy Ending. Photo By David Gil
#10 Silhouettes Of Forever. Photo: Santiago Moldes
#11 We Are In A Loop? Photo By Adriano Perelli
#12 Getting Ready Photo By Alberto Ramirez
#13 They Wanted A Wedding In Nature. Nature Replied With Cows. 🐄🤍 Photo Daria Manuedda
#14 Probably Not In The Wedding Timeline… But Unforgettable. Photo By Dävu Novoa
#15 Cut The Cake. Carefully. Very Carefully. Photo By Denise Motz
#16 Pre-Wedding Panic, Perfectly Normal. Phot By Cyberstudio
#17 Dance Like Nobody’s Watching. Photo Gabriel Monsalve
#18 Lifted By Pure Joy. Photo By Manu Cecilia
#19 Let’s Party! Photo By Mika Alvarez
#20 Groom Prep, Level: Intense. Photo By David Copado
#21 Love, Framed By Nature. Photo By Fernando Espejo
#22 Hands That Tell A Lifetime Photo By Ismael Peña
#23 Walking Into Forever. Photo By Jose Ignacio Ruiz
#24 Everyday Life, Wedding Edition. Photo Pedro Volana
#25 Almost Ready. Almost. Photo: Ismael Peña
#26 Love, Gently Adjusted. Photo Victor Magallon
#27 That Exact Moment When It Hits You: “Okay… This Is Really Happening.” Photo: Daria Manuedda
#28 When The Party Gets Out Of Control. Photo By David De Loro
#29 Waiting For The Moment. Phot By Jose Jordano
#30 Style Before Vows. Photo By Letizia Di Candia
#31 Family Chaos, Perfectly Real. Photo By Lola Aliaga
#32 Generations Of Love. Photo: Manu Cecilia
#33 Love, Stripped Down. Photo By Letizia Di Candia
