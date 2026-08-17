Austin Butler: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Austin Butler
August 17, 1991
Anaheim, California, US
35 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Austin Butler?
American actor Austin Robert Butler commands attention with his transformative performances on screen and stage. He consistently delivers roles that showcase depth and emotional range, establishing himself as a compelling presence in contemporary cinema.
Butler’s breakthrough came with his acclaimed portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis. His immersive performance garnered widespread critical praise, earning him a British Academy Film Award and a Golden Globe Award.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Anaheim, California, Austin Robert Butler pursued home-schooling from the seventh grade onward to accommodate his burgeoning acting career. He successfully completed his formal high school education by taking the California High School Proficiency Exam.
Before focusing on acting, Butler was discovered at the Orange County Fair at age thirteen, a serendipitous start that led him to acting classes and early television roles.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Austin Butler’s public life, including a long-term relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2019. He was also linked to actress Lily-Rose Depp in 2021 and model Kaia Gerber, with whom he ended their relationship in late 2024.
Butler has no children. To date, he has not publicly confirmed another partner since his separation from Gerber, maintaining his single status.
Career Highlights
Austin Robert Butler achieved significant acclaim for his transformative role as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis. His immersive performance earned him a British Academy Film Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, alongside an Academy Award nomination.
Beyond his leading man status, Butler showcased his versatility with a memorable turn as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 ensemble film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also made his Broadway debut in 2018 in The Iceman Cometh.
His diverse work in films like Dune: Part Two and television series such as The Carrie Diaries solidifies Butler as a formidable talent, recognized for his profound dedication to each character.
Signature Quote
“I am grateful I started young because it allowed me a lot of time to make mistakes. I had so many years of really bad acting.”
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