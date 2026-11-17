Saavanah Bourke had an important news update to deliver on Monday, November 16, but some viewers seemed focused elsewhere.
The Australian journalist was covering the discovery of a suspicious package in Queensland when her television appearance sparked an entirely different conversation on social media, with users fixating on her physique.
The clip drew everything from admiring compliments to humorous observations about her muscular arms.
“She tells me to be home by 8, I’m home by 6,” one person quipped.
An Aussie journalist’s biceps stole the spotlight during a broadcast
Bourke works for Channel 7 and was reporting from Maroochydore on an incident involving an unidentified object dropped off at a nearby building.
Authorities had established an exclusion zone as police officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the situation at around midday.
More than 1,000 employees working in the area were also evacuated as a precaution.
Bourke delivered the update calmly, holding her microphone with both hands at abdomen level before directing viewers to the network’s evening bulletin for more information.
Viewers, however, quickly admitted they struggled to concentrate on the news, with her defined muscles on full display.
“Didn’t hear a word. Too busy admiring her arms,” one person commented.
Another joked, “She evacuated the 1000 employees on her own.”
A third compared the journalist to an action movie character, calling her “the terminator’s daughter.”
A separate user made a humorous reference to her apparent strength, stating, “When Saavanah does push-ups, she is not raising her body off the ground — she’s pushing the Earth down.”
Bourke’s social media presence offers a glimpse into her dedicated workout routine.
Bourke has a long-standing passion for bodybuilding and now offers fitness advice through her new coaching platform
While her muscular physique might surprise viewers unfamiliar with her personal life, Bourke has spent years building strength alongside her journalism career.
According to the Daily Mail, she has competed in bodybuilding since 2017.
Her commitment to an active lifestyle eventually developed into something beyond a personal interest.
The outlet reported that the journalist took a step towards turning her passion into a profession by launching her own online coaching platform, Saavfit, earlier this year.
Bourke announced the venture on Instagram, explaining that she had wanted to establish the platform for a “long time” but was previously scared “to take the leap.”
She added that she was “so excited” to finally launch it.
Explaining what she hoped to achieve through the business, Bourke wrote, “My purpose will be to help people who struggle with motivation find forms of exercise they enjoy so training doesn’t feel like a chore but a lifestyle.”
Interestingly, the attention surrounding Bourke’s arms was not entirely new.
A fitness influencer had previously called out Saavanah Bourke’s impressive physique
Before the recent news segment attracted widespread amusement, a fitness influencer had already highlighted her muscular build in a social media post.
Aaron Cooper, a health and fitness coach, publicly commented on the journalist’s physique after watching her on television in August.
In a video shared online, he said, “With the utmost respect, of course, but what the f*ck are you doing in the gym to grow shoulders and arms like that?”
Cooper went on to acknowledge that Bourke had mastered the delivery style expected of a television presenter but believed her physical transformation could make her equally suited to coaching.
“I think you’re in the wrong industry,” he said.
“As a fitness coach myself, you’ve got to get into fitness coaching,” he continued, adding, “I would listen to whatever you have to say and stop doing whatever I’m doing. I will listen to you.”
Cooper ended his message with a humorous, “sincerely, every bloke in Australia,” seemingly unaware that Bourke was already offering fitness advice through Saavfit.
Saavanah Bourke’s mother also offered a glimpse into her fitness journey
Bourke’s mother, Linder, weighed in under Cooper’s post, praising her daughter’s dedication to training.
“Saav had trained hard most of her life. Up to 30 hours a week in gymnastics before Saav retired. Then gym, pool, etc.,” she wrote.
Fans quickly acknowledged her comment, with several asking her to tell Bourke she was “amazing.”
Linder replied to several of them, writing, “will do,” and ultimately adding, “I’m blessed.”
“She went sleeveless on purpose,” a netizen said about Bourke
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