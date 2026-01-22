Assistant Principal Accused Of Walmart Theft Scheme Using ‘Stacking’ Method For Months

A Georgia assistant principal has been arrested after authorities accused her of repeatedly stealing merchandise from Walmart using a self-checkout trick known as the “stacking” method.
On January 19, Courtney Janell Shaw was taken into custody following a months-long investigation.
The 47-year-old worked at Free Home Elementary School.
Her arrest quickly went viral, leaving social media sleuths divided, with the majority of them pointing fingers at Walmart’s self-checkout system.
A 47-year-old assistant principal was arrested after shoplifting at Walmart for nearly two months
Image credits: Wikimedia
According to The Cherokee Tribune, citing the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Shaw was accused of stealing from Walmart repeatedly between November 2 and December 31.
The investigators further alleged that Shaw used the “stacking” method at self-checkout kiosks, placing multiple items together while scanning only one before leaving the store.
Over time, authorities claimed those transactions added up.
Image credits: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
Law enforcement alleged that Shaw took 98 items in total, with the merchandise valued at approximately $944.
Moreover, surveillance footage from the store highlighted two vehicles, a 2018 Ford F-150 and a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which were located at Shaw’s residence and confirmed to be registered in her name.
The footage was reportedly turned over to deputies by a Walmart employee in mid-January, according to WAGA-TV.
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
With the help of vehicle records and driver’s license databases, investigators were able to identify Shaw as the suspect behind the repeated incidents.
Shaw was booked into the Cherokee County Jail after being charged with felony shoplifting. She was released the same day after posting a $4,875 bond.
It remains unclear if she is expected to appear in court.
Free Home Elementary responded after Shaw’s arrest, while social media sleuths questioned her mentorship
Image credits: Wikimedia
Following the arrest, the Cherokee County School District placed Shaw on administrative leave.
“Immediately upon these allegations being reported, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and law enforcement investigations,” the district said in a statement.
“Maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority, and inappropriate conduct will never be tolerated.”
Image credits: Walmart
Shaw joined Free Home Elementary School in 2024 as its first full-time assistant principal.
Her career in education spans 24 years, including prior leadership roles at Bascomb Elementary and Oak Grove Fine Arts Academy. She began teaching in 2000, following her graduation from Wingate University.
Despite her decades of experience, Shaw’s ethical lapse was widely called out on social media.
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
“Wow!!! What a great role model for our children,” one user wrote, while another added, “She destroyed her career by over $900. I don’t understand people’s thinking.”
Others questioned how the arrest was portrayed publicly. “Why did they not show her professional headshot compared to the principal who was arrested after a crash and DUI?” one commenter asked.
Another bluntly wrote, “She doesn’t look like an assistant principal.”
The internet also called out Walmart’s self-checkout system
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
At the same time, a significant portion of the backlash was aimed directly at Walmart.
“Your Walmart doesn’t have creepy ‘greeters’ at the doors checking everyone’s receipt? Sounds like you need to start,” one person commented.
Another wrote, “Walmart has 20 cashiers, not cashiering. They’re just standing around watching you cashier yourself.”
Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
However, others warned that stores often allow thieves to continue quietly before making an arrest.
“They call it ‘skip scanning,’” one user explained. “You may think you’re getting away with it, but the store is building a case. When they finally bust you, they show the judge all the times to prove it was intentional.”
Another echoed that sentiment, “Some stores keep records of known shoplifters. Once they reach an amount that brings higher charges, they go in for the arrest.”
Shaw’s case is far from the only Walmart shoplifting incident to draw online attention
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)
As reported by Bored Panda, a shopper reportedly filmed herself attempting to steal a backpack before being caught by Walmart’s “Missed Scan Detected” technology.
In October 2024, the AI system flagged the unscanned item in real time, replayed the footage on-screen, and alerted an employee.
The shopper was escorted out and later claimed she was banned from Walmart locations in her area for two years.
“Imagine losing your entire career over 900,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us