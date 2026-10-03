ASAP Rocky: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
ASAP Rocky
October 3, 1988
Harlem, New York, US
37 Years Old
Libra
Who Is ASAP Rocky?
ASAP Rocky is an American rapper celebrated for his boundary-pushing music. He has earned global praise by seamlessly bridging the gap between luxury fashion houses and gritty street culture, establishing himself as a modern style icon.
He rose to fame in 2011 after releasing his viral breakout single “Peso.” The track quickly dominated radio waves, securing him a major record deal. This mainstream success popularized his iconic nickname, Pretty Flacko.
Early Life and Education
Hardship shaped Rakim Mayers during his childhood years in Harlem. His mother Renee Black raised him in shelters after his father went to prison, and his older brother Ricky taught him to rap before tragically losing his life.
He attended the Bayard Rustin Educational Complex while honing his musical ambitions. Writing rhymes in his notebook during class allowed him to process his grief and turn poetry into a potential lifeline out of poverty.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked the rapper’s journey in the spotlight. Earlier in his career, Mayers dated performer Iggy Azalea and was engaged to model Chanel Iman before beginning his most famous relationship.
He shares three children with music superstar Rihanna, with whom he has been partners since late 2020. The couple co-parents their sons, RZA and Riot, alongside their daughter, Rocki, while frequently appearing together at international fashion events.
Career Highlights
His debut mixtape Live. Love. ASAP catapulted him to hip-hop stardom. He followed this success with the chart-topping album Long. Live. ASAP, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and sold over three million copies globally.
Mayers expanded his creative reach by launching the highly influential design collective AWGE. Through this brand, he has secured major partnerships with companies like PUMA, curated several international runway shows, and designed exclusive fashion lines.
To date, the artist has collected multiple BET Awards and earned two Grammy nominations, cementing Mayers as one of the most influential figures in contemporary hip-hop and fashion.
Signature Quote
“I want to influence and inspire people to be comfortable in their own skin.”
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